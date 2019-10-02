Livongo Health, Inc. (LVGO) Reaches $16.36 After 4.00% Up Move; Shorts at BECHTLE AG GAILDORF ORDINARY SHARES GER (BHTLF) Raised By 104.91%

The stock of Livongo Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVGO) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 2.76% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $16.36. About 796,249 shares traded. Livongo Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVGO) has 0.00% since October 2, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.The move comes after 7 months positive chart setup for the $1.55 billion company. It was reported on Oct, 2 by Barchart.com. We have $17.01 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:LVGO worth $61.80M more.

BECHTLE AG GAILDORF ORDINARY SHARES GER (OTCMKTS:BHTLF) had an increase of 104.91% in short interest. BHTLF’s SI was 237,700 shares in October as released by FINRA. Its up 104.91% from 116,000 shares previously. It closed at $79.5 lastly. It is down 0.00% since October 2, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Livongo Health, Inc. provides an integrated suite of solutions for the healthcare industry in North America. The company has market cap of $1.55 billion. It solutions promote health behavior change based on real-time data capture supported by intuitive devices and insights driven by data science. It currently has negative earnings. The firm offers a platform that provides cellular-connected devices, supplies, informed coaching, data science-enabled insights, and facilitates access to medications.

Among 9 analysts covering Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 89% are positive. Livongo Health has $5000 highest and $4000 lowest target. $43.56’s average target is 166.26% above currents $16.36 stock price. Livongo Health had 10 analyst reports since August 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley upgraded Livongo Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVGO) rating on Wednesday, August 28. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $4200 target.

