Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management Upped Its Stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by $1.02 Million; As W P Carey (WPC) Shares Rose, Holder Integrys Wealth Advisors Trimmed Its Position by $710,370

Integrys Wealth Advisors Llc decreased its stake in W P Carey Inc (WPC) by 8.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Integrys Wealth Advisors Llc sold 8,770 shares as the company's stock rose 9.30% . The institutional investor held 99,899 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.11M, down from 108,669 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Integrys Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in W P Carey Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $15.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $90.56. About 434,700 shares traded. W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) has risen 33.84% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.84% the S&P500.

Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management increased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 347.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management bought 32,001 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The institutional investor held 41,208 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.34M, up from 9,207 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.65B market cap company. The stock increased 1.26% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $32.1. About 2.12 million shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500.

Analysts await W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $1.26 EPS, down 14.86% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.48 per share. WPC’s profit will be $215.19 million for 17.97 P/E if the $1.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual EPS reported by W. P. Carey Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.28% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.35 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 25 investors sold WPC shares while 102 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 88.70 million shares or 4.96% more from 84.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management, which manages about $220.76M and $219.94 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 32,271 shares to 44,836 shares, valued at $2.45 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lowes Companies (NYSE:LOW) by 13,995 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,477 shares, and cut its stake in Ford Motor Co (NYSE:F).

Since July 18, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $138,472 activity. Johnson Daniel L. also bought $76,218 worth of Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) on Thursday, August 1.