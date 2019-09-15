Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management Trimmed Its Microsoft (MSFT) Position by $325,717; Market Value Rose; Sir Capital Management LP Has Raised Its Continental Resources (CLR) Holding by $11.99 Million

Sir Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Continental Resources Inc (CLR) by 241.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sir Capital Management Lp bought 285,564 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.71% . The hedge fund held 403,938 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.00M, up from 118,374 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sir Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Continental Resources Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.03B market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $32.14. About 1.73M shares traded. Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) has declined 41.40% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CLR News: 03/05/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC CLR.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE HAROLD HAMM SAYS OPEC, RUSSIAN EFFORTS HAVE HELPED REDUCE GLOBAL OVERSUPPLY OF CRUDE SINCE NOV 2016; 26/04/2018 – Continental Resources Announces Firm Transportation Agreement on Enable’s Project Wildcat from SCOOP and STACK to Premium Texas Markets; 09/05/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC CLR.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE HAROLD HAMM ALSO MEETS WITH SAUDI ARAMCO BOARD OF DIRECTORS IN HOUSTON; 29/03/2018 – Continental Resources Announces Forthcoming Departure Of Jim Gallogly From Board Of Directors; 23/05/2018 – The Continental Resources CEO says his company will use a financial windfall from higher prices to shrink its debt load; 20/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC CLR.N : MORGAN STANLEY NAMES CO TOP PICK IN OIL & GAS EXPLORATION IN NORTH AMERICA; 02/05/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES 1Q ADJ EPS 68C, EST. 64C; 03/05/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC CLR.N PRESIDENT JACK STARK SAYS OIL WELLS IN NORTH DAKOTA’S BAKKEN ‘ARE PRODUCING AT UNPRECEDENTED LEVELS’; 26/04/2018 – Continental Resources Announces Firm Transportation Agreement on Enable’s Project Wildcat from SCOOP and STACK to Premium Texas; 30/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES ASSIGNED L-T IDR BBB- BY FITCH; STABLE

Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 9.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management sold 2,449 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 23,980 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.21 million, down from 26,429 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $137.32. About 23.36M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 07/03/2018 – McAfee Launches Industry’s Most Comprehensive Cloud Security Solution for Microsoft Azure; 13/04/2018 – A former Microsoft employee is using AI to track herds of connected cows; 09/05/2018 – WALMART SAYS SIGNED DEFINITIVE AGREEMENTS TO BECOME LARGEST SHAREHOLDER IN FLIPKART GROUP; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT VISUAL STUDIO TEAM SERVICES ISSUES STATEMENT; 22/03/2018 – Compuware: Survey Shows Critical Mainframe Workloads Increasing While Mainframe Staff Losses Remain Unfilled; 17/04/2018 – Anomali Partners with Visa to Offer Global Payment Breach Intelligence; 03/04/2018 – KBRA Releases European Structured Finance Research: Commencing Countdown, Engines On; 10/04/2018 – C3 IoT and Microsoft Announce Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Al in the Enterprise; 12/03/2018 – WANdisco Approved to Sell Data Platform in Microsoft Bundle; 08/03/2018 – WhiteSource Recognized for Rapid Growth in 2017, Breaking Top 30 on List of Top 1000 SaaS Companies Worldwide

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Picton Mahoney Asset holds 458,173 shares or 4.21% of its portfolio. Boothbay Fund Ltd Co has 47,812 shares. Pinnacle Holdings Limited Liability reported 0% stake. Kidder Stephen W holds 3.18% or 59,175 shares in its portfolio. Lourd Capital Ltd owns 27,507 shares. Tradewinds Mngmt Ltd Co stated it has 303,493 shares or 16.6% of all its holdings. Howland Capital Management Limited Liability holds 4.95% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 478,586 shares. Family Management has invested 3.48% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). B And T Mngmt Dba Alpha Mngmt owns 27,223 shares. Cognios Llc has invested 1.39% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Eagleclaw Capital Managment Lc reported 29,059 shares. Btim Corp accumulated 1.75 million shares. New York-based Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.2% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). The Kentucky-based Atlas Browninc has invested 2.05% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Massachusetts-based Colrain Cap has invested 6.45% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Since March 22, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $39.52 million activity. On Wednesday, June 5 McNabb John T II bought $39,880 worth of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) or 1,000 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.01, from 1 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 40 investors sold CLR shares while 96 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 66.73 million shares or 7.77% less from 72.35 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Castleark Mgmt Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.73% in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR). Northern Tru Corporation reported 836,129 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Renaissance Tech Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 623,800 shares. Trexquant Investment LP invested 0.12% in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR). Rhumbline Advisers invested in 72,718 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Artemis Investment Management Llp holds 15,024 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Van Eck Assocs stated it has 11,126 shares. Westpac Bk Corporation reported 0% of its portfolio in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR). United Svcs Automobile Association stated it has 13,216 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust And Bk has invested 0.01% in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR). Parallax Volatility Advisers LP has invested 0% of its portfolio in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR). Connecticut-based Ellington Mngmt Grp Ltd Liability has invested 0.04% in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR). 20,100 are owned by Holt Capital Advsrs Ltd Liability Co Dba Holt Capital Ptnrs L P. 9,204 were accumulated by Da Davidson & Com. Victory Management reported 45,982 shares stake.