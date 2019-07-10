Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management Trimmed Its Becton Dickinson (BDX) Holding by $540,828; Market Value Declined; Geller Family Office Services Raised Its Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Stake by $3.17 Million as Share Price Rose

Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson (BDX) by 46.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management sold 2,172 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.01% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2,476 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $618,000, down from 4,648 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management who had been investing in Becton Dickinson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $2.06 during the last trading session, reaching $253.78. About 93,848 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has declined 0.78% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.21% the S&P500.

Geller Family Office Services Llc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 1177.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Geller Family Office Services Llc bought 22,834 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 24,774 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.46 million, up from 1,940 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Geller Family Office Services Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $375.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $141.3. About 730,599 shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 21/05/2018 – J&J GETS FDA CLEARANCE FOR EMBOTRAP II STENT RETRIEVER DEVICE; 02/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen Biotech to Acquire BeneVir Biopharm; 25/05/2018 – J&J JURY FAILS TO REACH VERDICT IN CANCER SUIT TIED TO TALC; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Sees About $600M-$800M Annual Pretax Cost Savings by 2022; 07/03/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO – INTERIM PRESIDENT, CEO JJ RUEST SAID CO IS DIRECTING ADDITIONAL PEOPLE, EQUIPMENT TO CLEAR BACKLOGS ACROSS ITS NETWORK; 18/04/2018 – Kentucky accuses J&J of contributing to opioid epidemic; 02/04/2018 – J J EXPORTERS LTD JJEX.BO SAYS CO APPROVES SALE OF PLANT, MACHINERY OF BHAGALPUR UNIT; 11/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Announces Contact Lens Innovation With ACUVUE OASYS With Transitions Light Intelligent Technology; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson tops earnings, revenue expectations; 02/05/2018 – $JNJ acquires BeneVir for $140M upfront + $900M milestone $MRK acquires Viralytics for $394M Oncolytic virus back to be the hot thing in I/O again? More $AMGN T-Vec + PD1 combo data to come at #ASCO18

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lazard Asset Limited Liability holds 1.53% or 6.65M shares in its portfolio. Stratford Consulting Ltd Company holds 2,391 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Fukoku Mutual Life Ins reported 11,850 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. Huntington Commercial Bank reported 591,299 shares stake. Portfolio Solutions Ltd Liability Co, Michigan-based fund reported 2,273 shares. Redmond Asset Mgmt Ltd Com has invested 0.26% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Page Arthur B reported 35,247 shares or 4.11% of all its holdings. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems invested in 0.98% or 140,600 shares. Cibc Ww Mkts stated it has 628,732 shares or 0.4% of all its holdings. 1832 Asset Mngmt LP reported 3.38M shares. Burke And Herbert Bank And Trust has 43,603 shares. Mason Street Advisors Limited Liability Co owns 379,932 shares. 131,264 are owned by Profund Advsr Llc. Koshinski Asset Mgmt stated it has 0% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Cv Starr And Incorporated Trust owns 2.46% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 40,000 shares.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity.

Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management, which manages about $220.76 million and $224.89 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 2,895 shares to 30,304 shares, valued at $5.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) by 6,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,200 shares, and has risen its stake in Wisdomtree Europe Hedged Equit (HEDJ).

