Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management Trimmed By $540,828 Its Becton Dickinson (BDX) Stake; Verastem (VSTM)’s Sentiment Is 1.35

Verastem Inc (VSTM) investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.23, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 46 funds increased or started new holdings, while 34 reduced and sold holdings in Verastem Inc. The funds in our database now have: 30.66 million shares, down from 41.14 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Verastem Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 11 Reduced: 23 Increased: 24 New Position: 22.

Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management decreased Becton Dickinson (BDX) stake by 46.73% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management sold 2,172 shares as Becton Dickinson (BDX)’s stock declined 8.01%. The Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management holds 2,476 shares with $618,000 value, down from 4,648 last quarter. Becton Dickinson now has $68.31B valuation. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $253.24. About 649,219 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has declined 0.78% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.21% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 22/03/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® EDTA Tan Top Tube; Catalog Number: 367855 (UDI: 50382903678551); 22/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON – IS UPDATING INSTRUCTIONS FOR USE OF BD VACUTAINER LAVENDER, PINK & TAN TOP TUBES & BD VACUTAINER LITHIUM HEPARIN GREEN TOP TUBES; 23/03/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson (BD) and Company Recalls Vacutainer® EDTA Blood Collection Tubes Due to Chemical Interference with; 22/03/2018 – BD Updates lnstructions for Use for Certain BD Vacutainer® Blood Collection Tubes; 19/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – BD INTENDS TO USE PROCEEDS FROM DEAL IN LINE WITH ITS “BROADER CAPITAL ALLOCATION STRATEGY”; 19/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – BD WILL RECEIVE $435 MLN IN CASH; 12/03/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® K2 EDTA (K2E) 3.6mg Blood Collection Tube (13 x 75 mm x 2.0 mL). Catalog Numbe; 09/05/2018 – Becton, Dickinson and Co Hires Banks to Arrange Investor Meetings in UK Starting May 15; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson 2Q Loss/Shr 19c; 22/03/2018 – U.S FDA SAYS CONTINUES TO RECOMMEND THAT MAGELLAN LEAD TESTS NOT BE USED WITH BLOOD SAMPLES TAKEN FROM THE VEIN

Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management increased Powershares Qqq Trust stake by 2,933 shares to 8,918 valued at $1.60M in 2019Q1. It also upped Vanguard Div App Etf (VIG) stake by 4,774 shares and now owns 14,716 shares. Berkshire Hathaway Class B (BRKB) was raised too.

Among 3 analysts covering Becton Dickinson (NYSE:BDX), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Becton Dickinson had 11 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Strong Buy” rating on Tuesday, March 19 by Raymond James. Argus Research maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, June 21 report. Argus Research maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, March 1 report. Barclays Capital maintained Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) on Monday, April 15 with “Equal-Weight” rating.

Analysts await Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $3.08 earnings per share, up 5.84% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.91 per share. BDX’s profit will be $830.78M for 20.56 P/E if the $3.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual earnings per share reported by Becton, Dickinson and Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 18.92% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold BDX shares while 354 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 349 raised stakes. 227.64 million shares or 0.62% more from 226.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiedemann Lc owns 8,831 shares. Amer Rech & Management holds 51 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Blb&B Advsrs Ltd Com, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 2,703 shares. Kentucky Retirement Systems reported 0.28% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Buckhead Cap Ltd Llc reported 36,992 shares stake. Wetherby Asset Inc owns 8,742 shares for 0.27% of their portfolio. Alphamark Limited Liability Com, a Kentucky-based fund reported 31 shares. Hyman Charles D reported 2,454 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Blair William & Il accumulated 78,268 shares. Lombard Odier Asset (Switzerland) holds 0.42% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 16,653 shares. Joel Isaacson And Communications Limited Com reported 8,853 shares. Jacobs And Ca holds 30,689 shares or 1.31% of its portfolio. Bristol John W And Inc accumulated 325,903 shares. Bridges Investment stated it has 14,393 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Carmignac Gestion invested 3.37% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX).

The stock decreased 3.31% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $1.46. About 755,896 shares traded. Verastem, Inc. (VSTM) has declined 70.10% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 74.53% the S&P500. Some Historical VSTM News: 03/05/2018 – Verastem 1Q Loss/Shr 41c; 03/05/2018 – Verastem Oncology Reports on Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia/Small Lymphocytic Lymphoma and Follicular Lymphoma Opportunity, Landscape and Advancements in Pre-Commercial Initiatives at Analyst and Investor Day; 21/05/2018 – Verastem Oncology to Present Scientific Data Supporting Immuno-Oncology Applications of Duvelisib & Defactinib at the 3rd Annua; 03/05/2018 – Verastem Oncology Reports on Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia/Small Lymphocytic Lymphoma and Follicular Lymphoma Opportunity,; 13/03/2018 – Verastem FY17 Loss/Shr $1.76; 15/05/2018 – Verastem Oncology Announces Public Offering of Common Stk; 13/03/2018 – Verastem FY17 Research and Development Expenses $46.4M; 09/04/2018 – Verastem Announces Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4); 08/03/2018 – Verastem Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/03/2018 – Verastem Reports Year-End 2017 Financial Results

Deer Vii & Co. Ltd. holds 11.1% of its portfolio in Verastem, Inc. for 1.19 million shares. Bvf Inc Il owns 3.51 million shares or 1.16% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Cohen Capital Management Inc. has 0.18% invested in the company for 253,560 shares. The Massachusetts-based Howland Capital Management Llc has invested 0.05% in the stock. Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc, a New York-based fund reported 50,040 shares.

Analysts await Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $-0.49 EPS, down 63.33% or $0.19 from last year’s $-0.3 per share. After $-0.51 actual EPS reported by Verastem, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.92% EPS growth.

