Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management Trimmed Becton Dickinson (BDX) Position By $540,828; NiSource (NI) Shorts Raised By 2.55%

NiSource Inc (NYSE:NI) had an increase of 2.55% in short interest. NI’s SI was 16.10 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 2.55% from 15.70 million shares previously. With 2.72 million avg volume, 6 days are for NiSource Inc (NYSE:NI)’s short sellers to cover NI’s short positions. The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $28.57. About 3.23 million shares traded or 12.23% up from the average. NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) has risen 15.44% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NI News: 19/04/2018 – NISOURCE – UNDER AGREEMENT, CO BORROWED INITIAL TRANCHE OF $150 MLN ON APRIL 18, MAY BORROW SECOND TRANCHE OF UP TO $450 MLN PRIOR TO JUNE 15, 2018; 02/05/2018 – NiSource: On Track for $1.7B-$1.8B Utility Infrastructure Investments in 2018; 14/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of NiSource Inc. Investors (NI); 08/03/2018 Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Old Republic International, NiSource, MasTec, Lincoln National, Oceaneering Intern; 02/05/2018 – NiSource 1Q Adj EPS 77c; 16/03/2018 – Columbia Gas of Pennsylvania Files to Recover Investment in Replacing and Upgrading Aging Infrastructure; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: NiSource May Benefit, Industry Best in More Than 5 Yrs; 10/04/2018 – NISOURCE INC Nl.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $25 FROM $23; 23/04/2018 – NiSource: Agreement Reached in NIPSCO’s Proposal to Modify Natural Gas Rates; 13/04/2018 – Columbia Gas of Massachusetts Files New Rates with the DPU

Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management decreased Becton Dickinson (BDX) stake by 46.73% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management sold 2,172 shares as Becton Dickinson (BDX)’s stock rose 7.28%. The Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management holds 2,476 shares with $618,000 value, down from 4,648 last quarter. Becton Dickinson now has $68.66 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.11% or $2.78 during the last trading session, reaching $254.35. About 1.15 million shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 22/03/2018 – BD AWARE OF CONCERNS ABOUT INACCURATE LEAD TEST; 03/04/2018 – Transradial Access Market 2018 – Global Forecast 2022: Becton, Dickinson and Company (US) and Terumo Dominated the Market in 2017 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 23/03/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson (BD) and Company Recalls Vacutainer® EDTA Blood Collection Tubes Due to Chemical Interference with; 19/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – BD WILL RECEIVE $435 MLN IN CASH; 22/03/2018 – U.S FDA SAYS CONTINUES TO RECOMMEND THAT MAGELLAN LEAD TESTS NOT BE USED WITH BLOOD SAMPLES TAKEN FROM THE VEIN; 26/04/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON & CO: FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 26/04/2018 – BD Launches BD FACSymphony™ S6 High Parameter Cell Sorter to Enable Sorting of Rare Cell Types; 11/05/2018 – U.S. investigates bloodstream infections for link to heparin syringes; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson 2Q Adj EPS $2.65; 19/03/2018 – BD to Divest Remaining Investment in Vyaire Medical to Funds Managed by Apax Partners

NiSource Inc., an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility firm in the United States. The company has market cap of $10.67 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It has a 85.8 P/E ratio. It provides natural gas service and transportation to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and provides wholesale and transmission transaction services.

Among 2 analysts covering NiSource (NYSE:NI), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. NiSource has $29 highest and $28 lowest target. $28.50’s average target is -0.25% below currents $28.57 stock price. NiSource had 9 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was upgraded on Monday, April 8 by Goldman Sachs. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, March 20 by Barclays Capital.

More notable recent NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “NiSource To Pay $143M Settlement For Merrimack Valley Incident – Benzinga” on July 29, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “NiSource’s Q2 Earnings Preview – Benzinga” published on July 30, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “5 Utilities Stocks Moving In Thursday’s After-Market Session – Benzinga” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “6 Utilities Stocks Moving In Today’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Have Insiders Been Selling NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 17, 2019.

Among 3 analysts covering Becton Dickinson (NYSE:BDX), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Becton Dickinson has $290 highest and $25000 lowest target. $271.50’s average target is 6.74% above currents $254.35 stock price. Becton Dickinson had 12 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Argus Research on Friday, March 1. Argus Research maintained it with “Buy” rating and $290 target in Friday, June 21 report. Raymond James maintained it with “Strong Buy” rating and $280 target in Tuesday, March 19 report. The stock of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Monday, April 15 by Barclays Capital.

More notable recent Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should We Be Cautious About Becton, Dickinson and Company’s (NYSE:BDX) ROE Of 5.1%? – Yahoo Finance” on July 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Becton, Dickinson Q3 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on August 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Becton, Dickinson EPS beats by $0.02, misses on revenue – Seeking Alpha” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “10 Stocks To Watch For August 6, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “BD Provides Update on Voluntary Recalls of Alarisâ„¢ Pump Module Model 8100 and Certain Alarisâ„¢ Pump Infusion Sets – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

