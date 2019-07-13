Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management Trimmed Apple (AAPL) Stake by $1.78 Million; Northstar Investment Advisors Has Cut Its Visa (V) Position as Stock Price Rose

Northstar Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Visa (V) by 3.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northstar Investment Advisors Llc sold 2,210 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 57,643 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.00 million, down from 59,853 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Visa for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $406.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $180.33. About 7.08 million shares traded or 0.63% up from the average. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 24.07% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.64% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 17/05/2018 – Former CEO of Visa UK to Lead Crypto Startup; 09/05/2018 – Visa’s Craig McClure Joins The Chargeback Company; 18/04/2018 – Visa, Mastercard Talk About Cooperating in Online Shopping; 25/04/2018 – VISA INC SEES FY2018 GAAP AND ADJ EFFECTIVE TAX RATE 21% TO 22% RANGE, INCLUDING 6 PERCENTAGE POINT REDUCTION RESULTING FROM U.S. TAX REFORM; 01/04/2018 – SAUDI ARABIA TOURIST VISA REGULATION COMPLETE; 19/03/2018 – VFS Global Awarded Contracts to Provide Canadian Visa Application Centre Services in 78 Countries; 18/04/2018 – Visa Appoints Mike Milotich as Head of Investor Relations; 18/03/2018 – MEDIA-India’s VISA Steel gets interim stay on insolvency proceedings – Economic Times; 09/05/2018 – PAYPAL HOLDINGS INC – IN ADDITION, VISA AND PAYPAL HAVE AGREED TO EXTEND PARTICIPATION IN VISA DIGITAL ENABLEMENT PROGRAM; 10/04/2018 – German Embassy Opens Visa Application Centre in Bahrain in Partnership With VFS Global

Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 17.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management sold 9,444 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 44,385 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.43 million, down from 53,829 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $935.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $203.3. About 17.60 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 24/04/2018 – Report: Apple’s iOS 11.3 Unlocks Progressive Web App Features to Fully Engage the Nearly Two Thirds of Mobile Shoppers on Ecommerce Sites that are on iOS; 19/03/2018 – IPhone Hacks: Rumor: Apple Sourcing 270 Million iPhone Display Panels in 2018; 07/03/2018 – Apple To Ship Revamped iPad Pro in June Q, Says Rosenblatt — Barron’s Blog; 22/04/2018 – There was apparently an Apple iPhone X color that was never put on the market; 05/03/2018 – CNET Taiwan: Apple could release new high-end headphones this year; 01/05/2018 – APPLE 2Q EPS $2.73, EST. $2.64; 25/05/2018 – MEDIA-Apple to expand secure wireless chip beyond payments- The Information; 28/05/2018 – Display Makers Dip on Report Apple OLED Shift in 2019 (Correct); 02/05/2018 – Apple gave revenue guidance for the current quarter of $51.5 billion to $53.5 billion, well above the midpoint of $51.61 billion expected by Thomson Reuters consensus; 03/04/2018 – Seattle P-I: YouTube shooting: Apple’s Tim Cook, politicians like Trump, Harris, and Feinstein react

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alta Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 268,670 shares or 2.47% of its portfolio. B Riley Wealth Management Inc invested 0.83% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). 5,148 are owned by Sns Gp Inc Limited Liability Com. Clean Yield, a Vermont-based fund reported 106 shares. Aldebaran Fincl Inc stated it has 0.47% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Ithaka Gp Ltd stated it has 7.03% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Oregon Employees Retirement Fund reported 562,987 shares. Johnson Grp accumulated 8,382 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Colony Gp Lc invested in 24,451 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Steinberg Glob Asset Mngmt holds 32,944 shares. Roof Eidam & Maycock Adv holds 0.63% or 10,255 shares. Nomura Asset Mgmt Company Ltd owns 331,490 shares. Ferguson Wellman Cap Mngmt Inc, Oregon-based fund reported 409,076 shares. Farr Miller Washington Lc Dc holds 1,328 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Lazard Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation has 3.99 million shares.

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.33 earnings per share, up 10.83% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.2 per share. V’s profit will be $3.00 billion for 33.90 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.31 actual earnings per share reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.53% EPS growth.

Northstar Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $492.79M and $538.82 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight by 6,000 shares to 34,845 shares, valued at $3.64 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Int’l Business Machines Corp (NYSE:IBM) by 10,862 shares in the quarter, for a total of 37,911 shares, and has risen its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Adr (NYSE:BABA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prudential Fincl has 7.38 million shares. Vanguard has 338.51 million shares for 2.52% of their portfolio. Old Comml Bank In accumulated 1.47% or 148,425 shares. Avenir Corp holds 1.82% or 90,170 shares. Greenwood Gearhart holds 44,043 shares. Rothschild Ptnrs Limited Company has invested 5.16% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Schulhoff & Communication Inc owns 5,823 shares for 0.59% of their portfolio. Numerixs Inv Technology stated it has 14,448 shares or 0.36% of all its holdings. Prudential Public Limited Liability accumulated 2.31 million shares or 1.51% of the stock. Eagle Ltd has invested 2.55% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Nexus Mngmt holds 3.9% or 138,849 shares. American Assets Ltd Liability Corp holds 52,500 shares. Cna Fincl invested in 11,500 shares. Pittenger And Anderson stated it has 0.94% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). The California-based Telos Mngmt Inc has invested 3.35% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).