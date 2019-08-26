Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management Trimmed Apple (AAPL) Position By $1.78 Million; John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Has 0.71 Sentiment

Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management decreased Apple Inc (AAPL) stake by 17.54% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management sold 9,444 shares as Apple Inc (AAPL)’s stock rose 1.20%. The Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management holds 44,385 shares with $8.43M value, down from 53,829 last quarter. Apple Inc now has $915.77 billion valuation. The stock decreased 4.62% or $9.82 during the last trading session, reaching $202.64. About 46.88 million shares traded or 77.40% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 07/03/2018 – APPLE SAYS IT DID 756 SUPPLIER FACILITY ASSESSMENTS IN 2017; 24/04/2018 – APPLE, IRELAND SIGN ESCROW AGREEMENT FOR ARREARS; 20/04/2018 – Apple Hit by Weaker iPhone Sales Forecast — Barron’s Blog; 04/04/2018 – Apple’s reliance on Chinese suppliers reaches a new high; 16/05/2018 – AppleInsider: Apple’s next iPhone may ship with more powerful USB-C charger; 28/03/2018 – Apple’s Tim Cook: It’s not true that the iPhone isn’t built in the US; 09/03/2018 – Nitro Games Oyj: New version of Medals of War featured by Apple; 27/03/2018 – Apple Looks to Recharge iPad With Stylus Support, Education Software; 31/05/2018 – Xiaomi, bound for IPO, woos fans (and investors) at glitzy launch; 20/04/2018 – Apple hit by fears of smartphones slowdown

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (HPI) investors sentiment decreased to 0.71 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.47, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. The ratio turned negative, as 12 funds opened new and increased equity positions, while 17 reduced and sold their stakes in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund. The funds in our database reported: 1.11 million shares, down from 1.39 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding John Hancock Preferred Income Fund in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 4 Reduced: 13 Increased: 9 New Position: 3.

The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $24.05. About 53,390 shares traded. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (HPI) has 0.00% since August 26, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Advisers, LLC. The company has market cap of $626.23 million. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. It has a 27.49 P/E ratio. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI)

Selway Asset Management holds 0.35% of its portfolio in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund for 22,750 shares. Buffington Mohr Mcneal owns 44,000 shares or 0.32% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Mcrae Capital Management Inc has 0.15% invested in the company for 16,000 shares. The Illinois-based Optimum Investment Advisors has invested 0.11% in the stock. Monroe Bank & Trust Mi, a Michigan-based fund reported 11,165 shares.

Among 27 analysts covering Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), 17 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. Apple has $25000 highest and $140 lowest target. $216.59’s average target is 6.88% above currents $202.64 stock price. Apple had 71 analyst reports since March 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Bank of America maintained it with “Buy” rating and $24000 target in Wednesday, July 31 report. Canaccord Genuity maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, March 26 report. Canaccord Genuity maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, July 31 report. The company was maintained on Friday, March 22 by Monness. As per Tuesday, March 26, the company rating was maintained by Daiwa Securities. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Wednesday, July 31 by Cowen & Co. The rating was maintained by Nomura with “Neutral” on Friday, May 17. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Piper Jaffray given on Wednesday, July 31. Nomura maintained Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) on Friday, July 19 with “Neutral” rating. As per Tuesday, March 26, the company rating was maintained by Jefferies.

Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management increased Wisdomtree Europe Hedged Equit (HEDJ) stake by 5,987 shares to 39,916 valued at $2.55M in 2019Q1. It also upped Powershares Qqq Trust stake by 2,933 shares and now owns 8,918 shares. Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) was raised too.