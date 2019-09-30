Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management Stake in Delta Air Lines New (DAL) Lowered by $1.30 Million as Valuation Rose; Palladium Partners Lifted Marriott Intl New Cl A (MAR) Stake by $1.04 Million

Palladium Partners Llc increased its stake in Marriott Intl Inc New Cl A (MAR) by 253.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palladium Partners Llc bought 7,421 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.14% . The institutional investor held 10,351 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.45 million, up from 2,930 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palladium Partners Llc who had been investing in Marriott Intl Inc New Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.65B market cap company. The stock increased 2.19% or $2.64 during the last trading session, reaching $123.41. About 858,127 shares traded. Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) has risen 10.44% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MAR News: 17/04/2018 – For Marriott’s Hotel Rewards Members, the Wait Is Finally Over; 02/05/2018 – Marriott International Debuts Eco-conscious Element Brand in the Middle East with the Opening of Element Me’aisam in the United; 16/04/2018 – American Express, Marriott Unveil ‘New and Refreshed’ Starwood Preferred Guest Co-Branded Credit Cards; 02/04/2018 – Holiday Inn Express and Marriott Earn Top Customer Experience Ratings for Hotels, According to Temkin Group; 08/05/2018 – Marriott Sees 2Q EPS $1.34-EPS $1.36; 08/05/2018 – MARRIOTT – ASSUMES FULL YEAR 2018 GROSS FEE REVENUES WILL TOTAL $3,650 MLN TO $3,690 MLN, AN 11 TO 12 PERCENT INCREASE OVER 2017; 29/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms the CTL Rating of Times Square Hotel Trust; 09/05/2018 – MARRIOTT TO EXTEND HOMESHARING IF LONDON PILOT GOES WELL: CEO; 08/05/2018 – Marriott Sees FY EPS $5.43-EPS $5.55; 08/05/2018 – Marriott 1Q Rev $5.01B

Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management decreased its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc New (DAL) by 82.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management sold 23,286 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.75% . The institutional investor held 5,076 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $288,000, down from 28,362 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management who had been investing in Delta Air Lines Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $58.14. About 1.99 million shares traded. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has risen 13.48% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.48% the S&P500. Some Historical DAL News: 18/04/2018 – DELTA: FLIGHT 30 FROM ATLANTA TO LONDON LANDED WITHOUT INCIDENT; 20/04/2018 – Delta Air Lines Names Former FAA Head Michael Huerta to Board; 12/04/2018 – DELTA AIRLINES: WEATHER WAIVER ISSUED FOR SOME MIDWEST AIRPORTS; 07/03/2018 – DELTA AIRLINES CANCELLED ~230 REGIONAL FLIGHTS IN NY AIRPORTS; 05/04/2018 – Delta Says Several Hundred Thousand Customers Affected by Breach; 12/03/2018 – DELTA WILL CANCEL 175 FLIGHTS TUESDAY ON STORM; 21/05/2018 – Soccer-Dal Hende fires Midtjylland to Danish title; 12/04/2018 – Delta Air 1Q PRASM 14.74 Cents, Up 4.3%; 13/03/2018 – DELTA CEO:BOEING INTERESTED IN US BEING INVOLVED IN JET DESIGN; 13/03/2018 – American and Delta said they suspended flights to and from Boston on Tuesday

Palladium Partners Llc, which manages about $1.69 billion and $1.45B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp Com (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 6,304 shares to 393,463 shares, valued at $52.71 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr Usa Quality Fctr (QUAL) by 5,116 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 125,043 shares, and cut its stake in Bp Plc Sponsored Adr (NYSE:BP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.18, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 47 investors sold MAR shares while 224 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 160 raised stakes. 203.26 million shares or 0.07% less from 203.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Brandywine Global Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.08% or 78,564 shares. Loomis Sayles LP invested in 1.15M shares or 0.3% of the stock. Point72 Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership has invested 0.33% in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Regions Corp holds 0% or 1,875 shares in its portfolio. Brown Advisory reported 0.23% in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Invsts owns 7.00M shares. Proshare Advsrs Ltd Co has invested 0.19% of its portfolio in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Moreover, Renaissance Gru Limited Liability Co has 1.15% invested in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Burke And Herbert Financial Bank And Trust has 3,127 shares. Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag reported 0.08% in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Valley National Advisers invested 0% of its portfolio in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Carlson Capital LP invested in 0.13% or 58,990 shares. Beck Ltd Company has invested 1.21% in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Gamco Invsts Et Al, New York-based fund reported 5,000 shares. Glenview Financial Bank Trust Dept, Illinois-based fund reported 2,000 shares.

Analysts await Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) to report earnings on October, 10. They expect $2.26 earnings per share, up 25.56% or $0.46 from last year’s $1.8 per share. DAL’s profit will be $1.47B for 6.43 P/E if the $2.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.35 actual earnings per share reported by Delta Air Lines, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.83% negative EPS growth.