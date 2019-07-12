Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management Stake in Becton Dickinson (BDX) Lowered as Market Value Declined; De Burlo Group Cut Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Stake as Share Value Declined

De Burlo Group Inc decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 83.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. De Burlo Group Inc sold 43,650 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.51% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 8,600 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.13 million, down from 52,250 at the end of the previous reported quarter. De Burlo Group Inc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $249.69B market cap company. The stock increased 5.53% or $13.68 during the last trading session, reaching $261.16. About 10.17M shares traded or 82.59% up from the average. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 2.81% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.24% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 06/03/2018 – The NAPA Insurance Services Center, LLC, DBA NAPA Insurance Center adds United Health Care Veteran Steve Schneider as Western R; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q EPS $2.87; 13/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC – COMPANY TO LAUNCH NEW OPTUM VENTURES GLOBAL FUND; 02/04/2018 – AMERICAN RENAL ASSOCIATES NAMED IN SUIT BY UNITED HEALTHCARE; 14/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH HAD BEEN INTERESTED IN AMBULATORY SERVICES UNIT; 28/03/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer sits down with UnitedHealth Group CEO David Wichmann at CNBC’s Healthy Returns conference to discuss the health-care giant’s prospects; 07/03/2018 – U.S. HEALTH CARE SERVICES: BARCLAYS SAYS MOST POSITIVE ON MANAGED CARE SUBSECTOR DUE TO FAVORABLE OUTLOOK; 04/04/2018 – UnitedHealthcare Launches Step Up for Better Health Sweepstakes with GHR to Encourage Walking and Support Boys & Girls Clubs; 28/03/2018 – UnitedHealth Group CEO: In 10 years, tech will push health care to become more value-based; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH BOOSTS FORECAST FOR 2018

Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson (BDX) by 46.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management sold 2,172 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.01% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2,476 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $618,000, down from 4,648 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management who had been investing in Becton Dickinson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $69.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.07% or $2.7 during the last trading session, reaching $256.17. About 1.01 million shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has declined 0.78% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.21% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 19/03/2018 – Moody’s assigns B3 CFR to Vyaire Medical; Outlook stable; 28/04/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Co.- BD MAX DNA MMK Lab Use, catalog no. 442828; 22/03/2018 – BD Updates lnstructions for Use for Certain BD Vacutainer® Blood Collection Tubes; 22/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – BECAME AWARE OF CONCERNS ABOUT INACCURATE LEAD TEST RESULTS FROM MAGELLAN DIAGNOSTICS LEADCARE TESTING SYSTEMS; 09/05/2018 – Becton, Dickinson and Co Hires Banks to Arrange Investor Meetings in UK Starting May 15; 15/05/2018 – SANDELL EXITED BDX IN 1Q: 13F; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson 2Q Rev $4.22B; 23/04/2018 – BD Board Declares Dividends; 17/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates Becton Dickinson & Co. Sr Unsec Nts ‘BBB’; 22/03/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® Lithium Heparin Green Top Tube; Catalog Numbers: 1. 366664 (UDI: 5038290366664

Analysts await Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $3.08 earnings per share, up 5.84% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.91 per share. BDX’s profit will be $836.55 million for 20.79 P/E if the $3.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual earnings per share reported by Becton, Dickinson and Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 18.92% EPS growth.

Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management, which manages about $220.76M and $224.89 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 12,824 shares to 80,096 shares, valued at $4.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) by 6,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,200 shares, and has risen its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

More notable recent Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Ambev SA (ABEV) – Yahoo Finance” on June 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What does Becton, Dickinson and Company’s (NYSE:BDX) Balance Sheet Tell Us About Its Future? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Becton Dickinson: Can This Stock Double Again? – Seeking Alpha” on March 18, 2019. More interesting news about Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Becton, Dickinson and Company (BDX) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Becton, Dickinson Q2 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold BDX shares while 354 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 349 raised stakes. 227.64 million shares or 0.62% more from 226.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bristol John W And Inc invested in 2.23% or 325,903 shares. Burney Company, Virginia-based fund reported 10,880 shares. 210,529 are owned by Cacti Asset Llc. Decatur Capital Management Inc accumulated 1.04% or 21,472 shares. Hikari Pwr owns 0.6% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 22,800 shares. Puzo Michael J reported 4,248 shares or 0.41% of all its holdings. Alley Ltd Co holds 14,617 shares or 1.07% of its portfolio. Trust Of Virginia Va invested 2% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Iberiabank reported 18,925 shares. Kdi Prtnrs Ltd Liability Co holds 30,691 shares. Cutler Invest Counsel Lc invested in 2.65% or 54,165 shares. Forbes J M & Communications Limited Liability Partnership reported 26,270 shares. Ww Asset Management Inc holds 0.21% or 16,466 shares. Amer National Insurance Comm Tx holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 7,091 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Burgundy Asset Mgmt Ltd has invested 1.83% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Scotia Capital holds 0.34% or 105,479 shares in its portfolio. Hartford Inv has 133,020 shares for 0.94% of their portfolio. Strategic Fincl Services stated it has 0.93% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Bristol John W Co Inc invested in 343,252 shares or 2.33% of the stock. 275 were reported by Horan Capital Advsr Ltd Liability. 767,747 were reported by Toronto Dominion Commercial Bank. Exane Derivatives, a France-based fund reported 4,176 shares. Huntington Savings Bank reported 182,552 shares. Cordasco Ntwk has invested 0.02% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Great West Life Assurance Company Can invested in 1.22 million shares or 0.8% of the stock. Trust Advsr has invested 2.42% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Adage Prns Group Inc Limited Co invested 0.74% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has 1.44% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Miles Cap has 0.65% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 3,015 shares. Petrus Lta holds 0.09% or 1,928 shares.

Analysts await UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) to report earnings on July, 18 before the open. They expect $3.47 earnings per share, up 10.51% or $0.33 from last year’s $3.14 per share. UNH’s profit will be $3.32B for 18.82 P/E if the $3.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.73 actual earnings per share reported by UnitedHealth Group Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.97% negative EPS growth.

Since January 17, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 3 sales for $2.19 million activity. Shares for $1.33M were sold by BALLARD WILLIAM C JR on Tuesday, January 22. MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III bought $1.50 million worth of stock. 20,000 shares were bought by WICHMANN DAVID S, worth $4.64M.

De Burlo Group Inc, which manages about $619.44 million and $495.46M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 25,100 shares to 36,250 shares, valued at $12.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) by 1,450 shares in the quarter, for a total of 17,420 shares, and has risen its stake in Adobe Sys Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE).