Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management Raised Its Position in Centene (CNC) as Valuation Rose; Conmed (CNMD) Holder Hood River Capital Management Boosted Its Stake by $2.47 Million

Hood River Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Conmed Corp (CNMD) by 7.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hood River Capital Management Llc bought 29,743 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.52% . The institutional investor held 432,012 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.94 million, up from 402,269 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hood River Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Conmed Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $100.77. About 82,296 shares traded. CONMED Corporation (NASDAQ:CNMD) has risen 19.51% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.51% the S&P500. Some Historical CNMD News: 22/04/2018 – DJ CONMED Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CNMD); 24/03/2018 – FDA: ConMed Corporation- MINI INFANT < 3KG, RADIOTRANSLUCENT ELECTRODE, Physio-Control® Quik-Combo" Connector, REF/Catalog; 14/05/2018 - Conmed Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 - CONMED CORP - POSITIVE IMPACT TO 2018 SALES FROM FOREIGN EXCHANGE IS ANTICIPATED TO BE BETWEEN 100 AND 150 BASIS POINTS; 25/04/2018 - Conmed Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 - CONMED Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS $2.15-Adj EPS $2.20; 20/04/2018 - Conmed Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 25/04/2018 - CONMED 1Q Adj EPS 53c; 07/05/2018 - Conmed at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 - CONMED CORP CNMD.O SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.15 TO $2.20

Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management increased its stake in Centene Corp (CNC) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management bought 6,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The institutional investor held 13,200 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $701,000, up from 6,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management who had been investing in Centene Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.75B market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $46.62. About 3.04M shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.78 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 1.51 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 11 investors sold CNMD shares while 54 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 38.12 million shares or 43.61% more from 26.54 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Envestnet Asset reported 16,155 shares. Amalgamated Bank & Trust holds 0.01% or 3,864 shares in its portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement holds 0% or 13,741 shares in its portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers has 83,743 shares. Amp Cap Invsts reported 5,586 shares. Trexquant Invest Limited Partnership invested in 6,860 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Bancorporation Of America De holds 226,672 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Globeflex LP accumulated 15,819 shares. Smart Portfolios Lc reported 215 shares stake. Gam Ag invested in 0.02% or 4,468 shares. Moreover, Putnam Invests Ltd Liability Co has 0.02% invested in CONMED Corporation (NASDAQ:CNMD). Westwood Hldgs Gru holds 394,979 shares. Paloma Ptnrs Management reported 3,713 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Amundi Pioneer Asset holds 0% or 1,800 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 1,387 shares or 0% of the stock.

Hood River Capital Management Llc, which manages about $698.72 million and $1.99B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amyris Inc by 2.15 million shares to 1.42 million shares, valued at $2.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Penn National Gaming Inc (NASDAQ:PENN) by 30,964 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 734,890 shares, and cut its stake in National General Hldgs (NASDAQ:NGHC).

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $151,022 activity.