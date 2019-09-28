Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management Raised Its Fastenal Co (FAST) Holding by $1.02 Million; Baldwin Investment Management Cut Holding in Mettler Toledo Intl (MTD) as Stock Value Rose

Baldwin Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Mettler Toledo Intl Inc (MTD) by 12.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baldwin Investment Management Llc sold 571 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.38% . The institutional investor held 3,836 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.22M, down from 4,407 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baldwin Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Mettler Toledo Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $699.28. About 108,202 shares traded. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) has risen 30.07% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.07% the S&P500. Some Historical MTD News: 02/04/2018 – METTLER-TOLEDO INTERNATIONAL INC MTD.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $595 FROM $580; 09/05/2018 – Mettler-Toledo Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 03/05/2018 – METTLER-TOLEDO INTERNATIONAL INC MTD.N – MANAGEMENT ANTICIPATES LOCAL CURRENCY SALES GROWTH IN 2018 WILL BE APPROXIMATELY 6%; 03/05/2018 – Mettler-Toledo 1Q Net $93.3M; 15/03/2018 Orangetheory Fitness Announces Mike Mettler As Senior Vice President Of Domestic Franchise Development; 03/05/2018 – Mettler-Toledo 1Q Adj EPS $3.74; 16/05/2018 – Mettler-Toledo Presenting at UBS Conference May 22; 21/05/2018 – Mettler-Toledo Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – Mettler-Toledo Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 18/03/2018 – Hometown Source: Guthrie, Mettler hope for return trip to state track

Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management increased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 347.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management bought 32,001 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The institutional investor held 41,208 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.34M, up from 9,207 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $32.23. About 3.96M shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 8.09 in 2019 Q2. Its up 7.21, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 46 investors sold FAST shares while 21 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 465 raised stakes. 915.65 million shares or 291.17% more from 234.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bnp Paribas Asset Management Sa invested 0.15% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Capital Inv Service Of America accumulated 427,003 shares or 2.05% of the stock. Aurora Investment Counsel has invested 0.86% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Logan Cap Management has 156,014 shares. Green Square Capital Ltd Liability accumulated 0.92% or 45,524 shares. Rhumbline Advisers has 0.08% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Geode Management Limited Liability Com has 9.93 million shares. Moreover, Sun Life Finance Incorporated has 0% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 466 shares. Conning invested in 0.01% or 8,840 shares. Aperio Group Lc owns 0.05% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 353,754 shares. Capital City Trust Co Fl has invested 0.62% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Tcw holds 24,523 shares. Parthenon Limited Com accumulated 301,972 shares or 2.11% of the stock. Aqr Mngmt Lc invested in 303,799 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Whitnell Company has 14,400 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio.

Since July 18, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $138,472 activity. 2,500 shares were bought by Johnson Daniel L., worth $76,218 on Thursday, August 1.

Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management, which manages about $220.76M and $219.94 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2,449 shares to 23,980 shares, valued at $3.21M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Total Stk Mkt (VTI) by 3,247 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 34,164 shares, and cut its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Analysts await Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $5.71 earnings per share, up 11.52% or $0.59 from last year’s $5.12 per share. MTD’s profit will be $140.52 million for 30.62 P/E if the $5.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.16 actual earnings per share reported by Mettler-Toledo International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.66% EPS growth.