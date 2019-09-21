Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management Raised Its Fastenal Co (FAST) Holding by $1.02 Million as Stock Value Declined; Hall Laurie J Trustee Trimmed Stake in Pepsico (PEP) by $381,079

Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management increased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 347.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management bought 32,001 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The institutional investor held 41,208 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.34M, up from 9,207 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.67% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $31.86. About 3.58M shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500.

Hall Laurie J Trustee decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 6.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hall Laurie J Trustee sold 2,909 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 41,374 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.43M, down from 44,283 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $188.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $134.71. About 4.85 million shares traded or 11.25% up from the average. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.16, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 43 investors sold PEP shares while 724 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 471 raised stakes. 963.17 million shares or 0.23% less from 965.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Round Table Services Limited Liability Corporation invested in 2,032 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Camarda Fincl Advsr Ltd Llc has 0.08% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 299 shares. Jupiter Asset Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.83% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Regal Advsrs Ltd Liability Company reported 0.36% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Moreover, Fred Alger Mngmt has 0.02% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Altavista Wealth invested 2.1% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Management Grp Lc invested in 13,102 shares or 0.31% of the stock. Lafleur Godfrey Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 47,876 shares or 1.57% of the stock. 1,136 are owned by Sun Life Financial. 26,279 are owned by Dixon Hubard Feinour Brown Va. Personal Capital Advsr stated it has 110,252 shares. Chilton Limited Liability Co reported 79,355 shares. Edgewood Mngmt Ltd, New York-based fund reported 25,699 shares. Connors Investor Svcs Inc reported 220,238 shares. 29,388 are held by Mckinley Carter Wealth Service Incorporated.

Hall Laurie J Trustee, which manages about $192.62M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) by 3,280 shares to 12,400 shares, valued at $2.03 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in New York Times Co (NYSE:NYT) by 20,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 27,541 shares, and has risen its stake in Illumina Inc (NASDAQ:ILMN).

Analysts await PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to report earnings on October, 3 before the open. They expect $1.50 EPS, down 5.66% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.59 per share. PEP’s profit will be $2.10B for 22.45 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.54 actual EPS reported by PepsiCo, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.60% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 8.09 in 2019 Q2. Its up 7.21, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 46 investors sold FAST shares while 21 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 465 raised stakes. 915.65 million shares or 291.17% more from 234.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Menta Lc reported 21,500 shares. Tower Research Cap Limited Co (Trc) reported 588 shares. Panagora Asset stated it has 58,531 shares. Moreover, Lazard Asset Llc has 0% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Cordasco invested in 0.01% or 402 shares. Palisade Asset Mgmt Ltd stated it has 0.3% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Hightower Advisors Limited Liability reported 302,145 shares. Usa Finance Portformulas holds 3.83% or 118,827 shares in its portfolio. 50,800 are held by Bright Rock Capital Mngmt Ltd Co. Chem Retail Bank has 0.11% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 29,862 shares. Mcdonald Cap Investors Ca invested in 10.09% or 3.80M shares. Cetera Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation holds 15,421 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Invesco accumulated 13.74M shares or 0.11% of the stock. Glenmede Tru Company Na reported 95,832 shares. Mountain Pacific Advisers Inc Id stated it has 465,948 shares.

Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management, which manages about $220.76 million and $219.94 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 32,271 shares to 44,836 shares, valued at $2.45 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 3,518 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26,786 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Since July 18, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $138,472 activity. 2,500 shares were bought by Johnson Daniel L., worth $76,218 on Thursday, August 1.