Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management Raised Its Centene (CNC) Stake; Shareholder Archon Capital Management Upped Synchronoss Technologies (SNCR) Holding

Archon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Synchronoss Technologies Inc (SNCR) by 20.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Archon Capital Management Llc bought 418,580 shares as the company’s stock rose 49.26% . The hedge fund held 2.47M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.00 million, up from 2.05M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Archon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Synchronoss Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $377.41M market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $8.82. About 35,756 shares traded. Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) has risen 99.26% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 99.26% the S&P500. Some Historical SNCR News: 04/05/2018 – Synchronoss Technologies: Honeybee Acquisition to Close Toward End of May; 09/03/2018 Synchronoss Receives NASDAQ Letter; 09/03/2018 – SYNCHRONOSS TECHNOLOGIES INC FILES FOR NON-TIMELY 10-K – SEC FILING; 11/04/2018 – Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. Reports Inducement Grants to Employees Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4); 22/03/2018 – SYNCHRONOSS TECHNOLOGIES INC – RENEWED EXISTING AGREEMENT WITH VERIZON TO POWER VERIZON’S CLOUD SOLUTION FOR WIRELESS CUSTOMERS FOR ADDITIONAL 5 YEARS; 09/03/2018 – Synchronoss Technologies: Nasdaq Notifes Co of Its Noncompliance With Nasdaq Listing Rule; 04/05/2018 – SYNCHRONOSS TECHNOLOGIES INC – HAS SIGNED AN AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE DIXONS CARPHONE PLC’S HONEYBEE SOFTWARE BUSINESS; 09/05/2018 – SYNCHRONOSS NEEDS MORE TIME TO COMPLY WITH NASDAQ REQUIREMENTS; 09/05/2018 – SYNCHRONOSS TECHNOLOGIES – DOES NOT EXPECT TO REGAIN COMPLIANCE WITH CONTINUED LISTING REQUIREMENTS SET BY NASDAQ HEARINGS PANEL PRIOR TO MAY 10, 2018; 22/03/2018 – Synchronoss Renews Agreement to Power Verizon Cloud

Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management increased its stake in Centene Corp (CNC) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management bought 6,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The institutional investor held 13,200 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $701,000, up from 6,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management who had been investing in Centene Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.65% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $49.23. About 574,803 shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500.

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $151,022 activity.

More notable recent Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) news were published by: Gurufocus.com which released: “Future Prospect of Global CNC Machines Market Top Trending Best Equipment in 2019 – GuruFocus.com” on August 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Centurion re-awarded health services contract in Georgia – Seeking Alpha” published on August 02, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “U.S. senator calls Centene ‘callous’ after meeting with CEO – St. Louis Business Journal” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Should Investors Feel About Centene Corporation’s (NYSE:CNC) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Centene Corp (CNC) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

