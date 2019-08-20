Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management Position in Cvs Health (CVS) Has Upped as Market Value Declined; Nuance Communications (NUAN) Shareholder 12Th Street Asset Management Company Lowered Its Holding by $1.38 Million

Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 19.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management bought 12,824 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 80,096 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.32 million, up from 67,272 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $80.06B market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $61.56. About 8.53 million shares traded or 0.40% up from the average. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500.

12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc decreased its stake in Nuance Communications Inc (NUAN) by 6.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc sold 86,354 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.01% . The institutional investor held 1.29M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.81 million, down from 1.37M at the end of the previous reported quarter. 12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc who had been investing in Nuance Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $17.13. About 1.40 million shares traded. Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) has risen 12.66% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.66% the S&P500. Some Historical NUAN News: 05/03/2018 CallMiner Wins Silver Stevie® Award in New Contact Center Solution Category for Joint Solution with Nuance Communications; 15/03/2018 – William Janeway Retires From Nuance Bd of Directors; 09/05/2018 – NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS INC QTRLY GAAP REVENUE OF $514.2 MLN, UP 3% OVER PRIOR YEAR; 27/03/2018 – Neuberger Berman Sends Open Letter To Nuance Communications Board And lncoming CEO Mark Benjamin; 15/04/2018 – Nuance OmniPage Server 2 Delivers Company’s Most Comprehensive and Powerful Document Conversion Solution to Date; 22/03/2018 – NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS INC – MARK BENJAMIN CURRENTLY SERVES AS PRESIDENT AND CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER OF NCR CORP; 09/05/2018 – Nuance 2Q Loss/Shr 56c; 29/05/2018 – Nuance’s Conversational Al Platform Powers Revolutionary Mercedes Benz User Experience; 27/03/2018 – Neuberger Berman Sends Open Letter To Nuance Communications Board And Incoming CEO Mark Benjamin; 04/04/2018 – Spoken Word Artists’ Poetry Transcreated by SDL Marketing Solutions Delivers Global Cultural Nuance for Under Armour

More notable recent Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Nuance to Release Third Quarter Fiscal 2019 Results on August 7, 2019 – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Nuance Communications (NUAN) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates – Nasdaq” published on August 07, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Nuance Announces First Quarter 2019 Results Nasdaq:NUAN – GlobeNewswire” on February 07, 2019. More interesting news about Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Type Of Shareholder Owns Nuance Communications, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:NUAN)? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Nuance beats and raises on profit expectations – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.38, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 46 investors sold NUAN shares while 98 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 261.61 million shares or 9.69% more from 238.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fisher Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.02% in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) or 1.08M shares. Marathon Cap accumulated 23,225 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Limited holds 268,355 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Mesirow Fincl Inv Mngmt invested in 1.42% or 542,745 shares. Canandaigua Comml Bank And Trust owns 10,325 shares. 12Th Street Asset Ltd, Illinois-based fund reported 1.29 million shares. Finance Counselors Incorporated reported 12,020 shares. 1.01M are held by Axa. 1,208 were reported by Regions Fincl Corporation. The New York-based Brown Brothers Harriman has invested 0% in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). Cibc Asset Management Inc holds 0% or 11,046 shares. 1.14M were accumulated by Jpmorgan Chase. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0% in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) or 44,838 shares. Macquarie has invested 0% in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). Natixis Advsrs Limited Partnership accumulated 208,728 shares.

12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc, which manages about $377.44M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Avnet Inc (NYSE:AVT) by 72,478 shares to 119,097 shares, valued at $5.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH) by 37,856 shares in the quarter, for a total of 173,123 shares, and has risen its stake in Graphic Packaging Hldg Co (NYSE:GPK).

More notable recent CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Lumber Liquidation of Market Cap – The Motley Fool” on August 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About CVS Health Corporation (CVS) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Thursdayâ€™s Vital Data: CVS Health, Disney and Bank of America – Investorplace.com” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s The Not-So-Crazy Speculative Case for CVS Health Stock – Investorplace.com” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Things You Can Expect With CVS Health’s Q2 Earnings Update – The Motley Fool” with publication date: August 03, 2019.