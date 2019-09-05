Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management Position In Centene (CNC) Was Has Lifted; As Amazon Com (AMZN) Shares Declined, Shareholder Signaturefd Has Lowered Stake

Signaturefd Llc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 7.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Signaturefd Llc sold 382 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 4,510 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.03 million, down from 4,892 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Signaturefd Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $906.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.81% or $32.66 during the last trading session, reaching $1833.28. About 1.87 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 10/04/2018 – JuiceShots, an energy and wellness shot packed with adaptogens to boost health and vitality, is coming to Amazon.com; 12/04/2018 – Consumer Guru Michael Loeb Has a Plan to Fight Amazon (Video); 02/04/2018 – Amazon, already struggling to crack markets in Asia, has yet to set foot in the South Korean market; 27/03/2018 – Casino’s Amazon Deal May Not Be Enough to See Off Leclerc Entry; 24/04/2018 – Amazon now lets shoppers track the exact location of delivery drivers in a ‘creepy, but convenient’ map; 18/04/2018 – Amazon says it has more than 100 mln Prime members; 13/03/2018 – U.S. CONSUMER PRODUCT SAFETY COMMISSION SAYS AMAZON RECALLS PORTABLE POWER BANKS DUE TO FIRE AND CHEMICAL BURN HAZARDS; 05/04/2018 – JPM, Amazon, Berkshire will use data to improve healthcare; 25/04/2018 – Introducing Amazon FreeTime on Alexa—An All-New Alexa Experience Built from the Ground Up for Kids; 03/04/2018 – JUST IN: President Trump talks about Amazon again, says that the company can afford to pay a fair rate for USPS services

Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management increased its stake in Centene Corp (CNC) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management bought 6,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The institutional investor held 13,200 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $701,000, up from 6,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management who had been investing in Centene Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.07% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $46.1. About 963,404 shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lord Abbett Company Ltd Liability invested in 0.5% or 84,414 shares. Strategic Advisors Limited Company owns 1,028 shares. Leavell Invest Management Inc reported 0.22% stake. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Lc stated it has 0.41% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Redmond Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com invested 1.22% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Grimes And Communication holds 1,613 shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. Landscape Ltd has invested 0.13% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Cypress Ltd Liability (Wy) has invested 2.26% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Brown Capital Mngmt Lc accumulated 0.03% or 1,587 shares. California-based Cap Interest Incorporated Ca has invested 1.7% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). New Jersey Better Educational Savings Tru holds 1,800 shares. Scholtz & Communications Lc holds 4,475 shares. Tiger Eye Limited Liability, a New York-based fund reported 9,103 shares. Private Wealth Partners Ltd Liability Company stated it has 21,214 shares or 6.21% of all its holdings. Fukoku Mutual Life Ins Com reported 1.12% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Signaturefd Llc, which manages about $2.04B and $1.17B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 13,623 shares to 74,916 shares, valued at $2.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jp Morgan Exchange Traded Fd by 1.87 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.79M shares, and has risen its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 EPS, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.28 billion for 99.63 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.

