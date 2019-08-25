Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management Position in Centene (CNC) Boosted by $349,800 as Stock Value Rose; Aristotle Capital Management Position in Ansys (ANSS) Has Cut by $2.16 Million as Share Price Rose

Aristotle Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Ansys Inc (ANSS) by 0.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aristotle Capital Management Llc sold 11,852 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.51% . The institutional investor held 2.62 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $477.91M, down from 2.63M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aristotle Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ansys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.94% or $6.39 during the last trading session, reaching $210.71. About 536,331 shares traded or 26.68% up from the average. ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) has risen 20.55% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.55% the S&P500. Some Historical ANSS News: 02/05/2018 – Ansys Sees 2Q EPS 54c-EPS 76c; 15/05/2018 – A SORIANO CORP ANS.PS – QTRLY GROSS REVENUE 2.51 BLN PESOS VS 3.92 BLN PESOS; 15/05/2018 – A SORIANO CORP ANS.PS – QTRLY NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE 273.5 MLN PESOS VS 1.35 BLN PESOS; 02/05/2018 – ANSYS 1Q ADJ EPS $1.20, EST. $1.04; 22/05/2018 – ANSYS Awarded 2018 Achievement In Customer Excellence; 02/05/2018 – ANSYS SEES 2Q ADJ REV $272.0M TO $292.0M, EST. $291.2M; 25/04/2018 – SOUTH AFRICA’S COMPETITION COMMISSION – HAS APPROVED PROPOSED MERGER, WITHOUT CONDITIONS, WHEREBY ANSYS INTENDS TO ACQUIRE LAW TRUST; 02/05/2018 – Ansys 1Q EPS 98c; 19/04/2018 – DJ ANSYS Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ANSS); 02/05/2018 – ANSYS BUYS OPTIS, BECOMES INDUSTRY’S LEADING SOLUTION PROVIDER

Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management increased its stake in Centene Corp (CNC) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management bought 6,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The institutional investor held 13,200 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $701,000, up from 6,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management who had been investing in Centene Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.82% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $44.72. About 4.17 million shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 24/04/2018 – Centene 1Q Rev $13.19B; 30/04/2018 – Centene To Sell $2.6B in Shrs of Common Stk; 22/05/2018 – CENTENE CORP – PENDING REGULATORY APPROVAL, CONTRACT IS EXPECTED TO COMMENCE ON JULY 1, 2019; 24/04/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES CENTENE’S SR DEBT RATINGS TO Ba1, REFLECTING; 02/04/2018 – CENTENE SEES CONTRIBUTING $340M TO NY STATE OVER 5-YR PERIOD; 14/05/2018 – Centene Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates Centene Proposed Sr. Unsec. Notes ‘BB+’; 24/04/2018 – Centene Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $6.95-Adj EPS $7.35; 08/03/2018 – llliniCare Health Announces Career Opportunities in Carbondale; 07/05/2018 – Centene at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $151,022 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ibm Retirement Fund invested 0.07% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Schroder Inv Management Gp accumulated 232 shares or 0% of the stock. Advisors Asset Incorporated reported 96,494 shares. Cqs Cayman Ltd Partnership invested in 0.02% or 10,000 shares. Wellington Group Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.05% or 4.44M shares. Ci Investments invested 0.27% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Arizona State Retirement System holds 0.13% or 212,226 shares. Sivik Glob Healthcare Ltd Liability Company has 1.57% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 80,000 shares. Tudor Invest Corporation Et Al holds 35,516 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Pictet Asset Mngmt Ltd reported 961,972 shares. Three Peaks Cap Management Lc invested in 0.81% or 51,600 shares. Moreover, Marietta Investment Prns Lc has 0.08% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Swiss Comml Bank holds 1.37 million shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. First Personal invested in 294 shares. Nomura Asset Mngmt Limited invested 0.04% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold ANSS shares while 159 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 74.76 million shares or 2.40% less from 76.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Caxton Assoc LP invested 0.05% of its portfolio in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). Dock Street Asset Management holds 3.98% or 63,749 shares. 12,000 were reported by Employees Retirement System Of Texas. Gam Holdg Ag invested 0.01% in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp Ma holds 0% or 9 shares. Ameriprise Financial invested in 623,688 shares. Trillium Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company reported 70,316 shares. Stephens Investment Mgmt Grp Inc Lc holds 115,448 shares or 0.43% of its portfolio. San Francisco Sentry Investment (Ca) holds 0% or 11 shares in its portfolio. Aperio Grp Inc Ltd Co accumulated 40,672 shares. Everence Mgmt Inc owns 1,778 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Com reported 6,681 shares. Barclays Public Limited Com holds 0.02% or 157,269 shares. Signaturefd holds 0.01% in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) or 375 shares. Moreover, Fisher Asset Management Limited Liability has 0% invested in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) for 21,970 shares.

Aristotle Capital Management Llc, which manages about $7.10B and $16.83 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 153,825 shares to 3.05M shares, valued at $308.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Total Sa by 7,044 shares in the quarter, for a total of 90,892 shares, and has risen its stake in Close Brothers Group Plc Unspons Adr.

