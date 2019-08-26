Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management Position in Apple (AAPL) Decreased by $1.78 Million; Apple (Put) (AAPL) Valuation Rose While San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca Trimmed Its Holding

Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 17.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management sold 9,444 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 44,385 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.43 million, down from 53,829 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $934.75B market cap company. The stock increased 2.07% or $4.2 during the last trading session, reaching $206.84. About 14.67 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 19/03/2018 – APPLE INC AAPL.O : INSTINET SAYS DEMAND CHECKS SUGGEST LITTLE IMPROVEMENT IN IPHONE DEMAND IN 2018; 27/03/2018 – Apple eyes education market with new entry-level iPad; 23/05/2018 – Apple, Spurned by BMW and Mercedes, Signs Deal With Volkswagen for Driverless Cars; 12/03/2018 – Apple Acquisition of Texture Comes Amid Services Push; 20/04/2018 – APPLE SAYS NOT A SAFETY ISSUE AND WILL REPLACE ELIGIBLE BATTERIES, FREE OF CHARGE- APPLE SUPPORT PAGE; 01/05/2018 – Apple said last quarter it had returned $248.4 billion in total capital to shareholders, and anticipated that figure would hit $300 billion in through March 2019; 16/03/2018 – Hometown Source: Apple Valley boys basketball secures a return to state; 09/04/2018 – Apple announces new red versions of the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus. via @cnbctech; 22/05/2018 – Augmented Reality App Curate by Sotheby’s International Realty Now Available on Apple iOS; 07/03/2018 – APPLE INC – 250 SMELTERS AND REFINERS WERE DETERMINED TO BE IN APPLE’S CONFLICT MINERALS SUPPLY CHAIN AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca decreased its stake in Apple Inc (Put) (AAPL) by 46.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca sold 19,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 22,500 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.27M, down from 41,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca who had been investing in Apple Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $934.75B market cap company. The stock increased 2.07% or $4.2 during the last trading session, reaching $206.84. About 14.67 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 07/05/2018 – Two things are changing in the “Apple story,” according to well-known Apple analyst Gene Munster; 06/04/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook: The #DACA situation is not an immigration issue. It’s a moral issue. …The DACA situation is one that I am personally, as an American, deeply offended by. #RevolutionCHI is live now on @MSNBC; 27/03/2018 – Apple Updates iPad With Stylus Support; 08/03/2018 – Sing It Loud: Opal Apples Announces SupercrispiOpalicious Contest, Encouraging Fans to Create Videos Showing their Opal Apple Love with Song; 28/03/2018 – Apple CEO Cook Calls for Privacy Regulation; 06/04/2018 – Apple Could Hit $1 Trillion Valuation With Curved iPhone — Barron’s Blog; 26/04/2018 – Apple is no longer among the top 4 smartphone brands in China; 24/05/2018 – APPLE WINS DAMAGES AGAINST SAMSUNG IN RETRIAL OVER PATENTS; 01/05/2018 – Apple launches $100bn buyback and lifts dividend; 24/05/2018 – APPLE-SAMSUNG PATENT INFRINGEMENT FIGHT STARTED IN 2011

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kelly Lawrence W Associate Ca holds 5.3% or 154,550 shares in its portfolio. Leisure Cap Mngmt invested 3.02% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Cape Cod Five Cents Comml Bank has 1.97% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 69,795 shares. Blue Edge Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Natixis accumulated 0% or 4,041 shares. Tompkins Financial holds 2.99% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 64,504 shares. Bath Savings Tru Co stated it has 4.48% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). New England Private Wealth Lc holds 26,898 shares. Orleans Mngmt Corp La owns 22,553 shares for 3.29% of their portfolio. Fairfield Bush And Company stated it has 56,122 shares. Cardinal Mgmt has 1.96% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 36,193 shares. Aimz Investment Advsr Ltd Liability reported 3.73% stake. 921 are held by Beacon Cap. 36,426 are held by Overbrook Mgmt. Jnba Fincl Advsr reported 9,773 shares or 0.4% of all its holdings.

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca, which manages about $245.76 million and $231.76M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Visa Inc (Put) (NYSE:V) by 17,000 shares to 27,000 shares, valued at $4.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Ser Tr by 8,933 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11,933 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Gold Trust (GLD).

