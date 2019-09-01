Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management Maintains Stake in Centene (CNC); Pillar Pacific Capital Management Increases Holding in Whirlpool (WHR)

Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management increased its stake in Centene Corp (CNC) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management bought 6,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The institutional investor held 13,200 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $701,000, up from 6,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management who had been investing in Centene Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.87B market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $46.62. About 2.86M shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 04/05/2018 – Centene Corp Announces Closing of Offering of Common Stk and Full Exercise of Option; 08/05/2018 – S&PGR Revises Centene Outlook To Positive From Stable; Affirms; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE CORP SEES FY 2018 TOTAL REVENUES $58.2 BLN TO $59.0 BLN; 07/05/2018 – Centene at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE CORP CNC.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.14, REV VIEW $59.94 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 02/04/2018 – CENTENE SEES CONTRIBUTING $340M TO NY STATE OVER 5-YR PERIOD; 22/05/2018 – Centene Awarded Statewide Medicaid Contract In Iowa; 24/04/2018 – Centene 1Q EPS $1.91; 14/05/2018 – Centene Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – Centene Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15

Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Whirlpool Corp (WHR) by 29.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc bought 5,425 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.09% . The institutional investor held 23,585 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.13M, up from 18,160 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Whirlpool Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.14% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $139.09. About 547,185 shares traded. Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) has risen 13.75% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.75% the S&P500. Some Historical WHR News: 06/03/2018 – Two Sears Hometown Stores in Michigan Refresh Appliance Retail Strategy; 16/04/2018 – Whirlpool Raises Dividend to $1.15 Vs. $1.10; 22/05/2018 – Whirlpool® and Actress Lea Michele to Celebrate Parents This Graduation Season; 15/05/2018 – Whirlpool fridge model declared safe after London’s Grenfell fire; 24/04/2018 – Whirlpool to sell Embraco compressor business to Japan’s Nidec; 30/05/2018 – WHIRLPOOL REPORTS RESULTS OF MODIFIED DUTCH AUCTION TENDER; 24/04/2018 – WHIRLPOOL CORP WHR.N – TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN EARLY 2019, SUBJECT TO REGULATORY APPROVALS AND OTHER CUSTOMARY CLOSING CONDITIONS; 09/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Whirlpool of India for Jan 01 to Mar 31; 08/05/2018 – WHIRLPOOL OF INDIA NAMES YATIN MALHOTRA NEW CFO; 26/04/2018 – CrainsDetroitBus: Whirlpool learns some Trump tariffs are good, some not

More notable recent Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Wall Street Weekahead: Retailers in spotlight as tariffs on consumer products kick in – StreetInsider.com” on August 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Now An Opportune Moment To Examine Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Whirlpool Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 21, 2019. More interesting news about Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “3 Top Value Stocks to Buy in August – Yahoo Finance” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Whirlpool Corporation’s (NYSE:WHR) 3.4% Dividend Sustainable? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold WHR shares while 169 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 119 raised stakes. 56.39 million shares or 4.70% less from 59.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado accumulated 0.01% or 9,788 shares. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Limited Liability Partnership Ma reported 0% of its portfolio in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR). Nordea Investment Ab holds 0.02% or 70,435 shares. New York-based Brown Brothers Harriman And Com has invested 0% in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR). 744,260 are owned by Bancshares Of Ny Mellon Corp. Morgan Stanley reported 184,237 shares. Advisor Prns Limited Co has 2,072 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Ameriprise reported 0% in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR). Mackay Shields Limited Co invested in 48,982 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Ipswich Inv Mgmt has 1,930 shares. Swiss Natl Bank holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) for 212,965 shares. Regentatlantic Capital Limited Liability Corp, New Jersey-based fund reported 1,773 shares. Alliancebernstein LP owns 126,704 shares. Alpine Woods Capital Invsts Ltd Com reported 5,500 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR).

Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc, which manages about $683.62 million and $864.67 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 3,430 shares to 67,815 shares, valued at $15.97 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Paypal Holdings Inc by 3,225 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 97,505 shares, and cut its stake in Intuit Inc (NASDAQ:INTU).

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bluecrest Cap Ltd stated it has 0.01% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Millennium Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 0.11% or 1.40M shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 572,010 shares. Palisade Limited Liability Com Nj has 300,995 shares. Bp Public Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.1% or 48,000 shares. Fuller Thaler Asset Incorporated holds 2,700 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Fort Lp owns 32,562 shares. York Capital Global Limited has invested 1.7% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Jefferies Group reported 22,160 shares. Cibc World Mkts owns 98,902 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Leavell Invest has invested 0.16% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). The Massachusetts-based Rampart Mngmt Company Limited Liability Company has invested 0.07% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Gsa Ptnrs Ltd Liability Partnership reported 57,586 shares. Virtu Lc has 40,972 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. San Francisco Sentry Investment Grp (Ca) has 0.01% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 499 shares.