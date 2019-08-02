Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management Lowered Its Holding in Apple (AAPL) by $1.78 Million; Diamondback Energy (FANG) Share Value Rose While Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Has Lowered Its Holding by $354,914

Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 17.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management sold 9,444 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 44,385 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.43M, down from 53,829 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $920.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.50% or $5.2 during the last trading session, reaching $203.23. About 17.24 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 27/03/2018 – Apple Pursues Google in Education With $299 IPad, New Software; 24/04/2018 – Apple to start paying Ireland €13bn in back taxes; 25/04/2018 – Apple cuts iPhone parts orders in Taiwan, sources say; 01/05/2018 – Expectations could hardly be lower for Apple’s earnings today; 27/03/2018 – Apple Looks to Recharge iPad With Stylus Support, Education Software; 23/03/2018 – The Updated MiTek® USP Catalog App is Available on Apple, Android, and Windows Mobile Devices; 24/05/2018 – APPLE WINS $539 MLN FROM SAMSUNG IN PATENT DAMAGES RETRIAL; 15/05/2018 – Glenview Adds Express Scripts, Exits Apple, Cuts FMC Corp: 13F; 17/05/2018 – North Carolina Beefs Up Tax Breaks as Apple Scouts New Sites; 16/05/2018 – MICROSOFT’S NEW TABLETS WILL FEATURE 10-INCH SCREENS, AROUND THE SAME SIZE AS A STANDARD IPAD – BLOOMBERG

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Llc decreased its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG) by 59.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Llc sold 3,514 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.03% . The institutional investor held 2,440 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $248,000, down from 5,954 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Diamondback Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.22% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $96.21. About 723,193 shares traded. Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) has declined 22.65% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.65% the S&P500. Some Historical FANG News: 24/04/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY NAMES MELANIE TRENT, MICHAEL HOLLIS TO BOARD; 24/04/2018 – Diamondback Energy, Inc. Announces Appointments to the Board of Directors; 10/04/2018 – Diamondback Energy 1Q Production Up More Than 10% From 4Q; 24/04/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INCREASED SIZE OF BOARD FROM FIVE TO SEVEN; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INC SEES 2018 CAPITAL SPEND OF $1,300 MLN TO $1,500 MLN; 10/04/2018 – Diamondback Energy Currently Running 11 Drillings Rigs and Five Dedicated Completion Crews; 29/03/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, a Subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Proposed Election to Change Tax Status From Pass-; 09/05/2018 – TRANSMONTAIGNE PARTNERS LP – EXPECT TO RECOMMISSION DIAMONDBACK PIPELINE AND RESUME OPERATIONS BY END OF 2019; 09/05/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, A Subsidiary Of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Effective Date Of Tax Status Change From Pass-Through Partnership To A Taxable Entity; 09/05/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, A Subsidiary Of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Effective Date Of Tax Status Change From Pass-Thr

Analysts await Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) to report earnings on August, 6 after the close. They expect $1.79 earnings per share, up 12.58% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.59 per share. FANG’s profit will be $294.76M for 13.44 P/E if the $1.79 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.39 actual earnings per share reported by Diamondback Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.78% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its down 1.21, from 2.48 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 44 investors sold FANG shares while 146 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 169 raised stakes. 156.78 million shares or 2.80% less from 161.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brinker Capital Incorporated holds 0.08% or 20,628 shares in its portfolio. 4,009 were reported by Alps. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0.02% or 88,890 shares in its portfolio. Lombard Odier Asset (Usa) Corporation reported 0.18% of its portfolio in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Dana Advsrs Incorporated has 0.19% invested in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) for 39,415 shares. 617 are owned by Somerset Tru. Triangle Securities Wealth Mngmt accumulated 8,325 shares. Swiss Bancorp reported 519,904 shares. 445 are held by Guardian Life Insurance Company Of America. Macquarie Gp Ltd holds 251,408 shares. California Employees Retirement Systems has invested 0.02% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Peconic Partners Ltd Liability Co holds 0.31% of its portfolio in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) for 45,000 shares. First Washington Corporation holds 0.85% of its portfolio in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) for 16,475 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn invested 0.01% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Corecommodity Mngmt Ltd Company holds 0.63% or 10,984 shares.

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $401.38M and $450.24M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IYR) by 16,190 shares to 20,045 shares, valued at $1.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 21,039 shares in the quarter, for a total of 33,772 shares, and has risen its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC).

Since March 8, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $505,352 activity.

Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management, which manages about $220.76M and $224.89 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Large Cap Etf (ONEK) by 23,832 shares to 36,019 shares, valued at $1.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 2,895 shares in the quarter, for a total of 30,304 shares, and has risen its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 78,630 were accumulated by Cap Advisors Ok. Moreover, Bluemountain Cap Mngmt Llc has 0.17% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 81,644 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Ltd Com reported 4.56% stake. Gilman Hill Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation holds 8,202 shares. Mcgowan Gp Asset Mgmt Inc holds 0.19% or 6,295 shares. 4,091 are owned by Beach Invest Ltd. Bbva Compass Bancshares Incorporated owns 1.27% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 106,192 shares. Moreover, Price T Rowe Assoc Md has 0.71% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 25.30 million shares. Tennessee-based Wunderlich Cap Managemnt has invested 1.47% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Cypress Cap Mngmt Lc holds 0.35% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 9,965 shares. North Star Asset Mgmt Incorporated holds 1.8% or 116,835 shares. Country Club Trust Com Na reported 1% stake. Sanders Ltd stated it has 7.35% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Brown Capital Management Lc holds 0.05% or 26,503 shares. Stephens Ar reported 1.18% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).