Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management Lifted Fastenal Co (FAST) Holding by $1.02 Million; Stock Value Declined; Walmart (WMT) Share Value Rose While Verity Asset Management Boosted Its Position

Verity Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Walmart Inc. (WMT) by 56.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Verity Asset Management Inc bought 4,696 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The institutional investor held 13,011 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.44M, up from 8,315 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Walmart Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $328.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.68% or $1.97 during the last trading session, reaching $115.46. About 2.17 million shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 23/04/2018 – WALMART EXECS TO VISIT ISRAEL, WEIGH CYBER COOPERATION: GLOBES; 22/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades One and Affirms Three Classes of BACM 2006-1; 06/03/2018 – Walmart now makes and sells meal kits in stores, taking on competitors like Blue Apron and Amazon. Via @verge:; 24/04/2018 – Fresh Plaza (NL): Walmart pilots on-the-spot checkout service; 15/03/2018 – Walmart Whistle-Blower Claims Retailer Cheated to Catch Amazon (Video); 29/05/2018 – MEDIA-Walmart to steer clear of food-only retailing in India for now – Economic Times; 23/05/2018 – Cramer’s charts suggest investors buy Akamai and sell Walmart; 28/05/2018 – MEDIA-India’s Flipkart looking for senior executives to take on competition – Economic Times; 07/05/2018 – Walmart poised to take on Amazon with $15bn bet on Indian ecommerce; 21/03/2018 – IBM Watson, Mastercard, Walmart, CBS and PepsiCo Executives to Speak at the ARF’s CONSUMERxSCIENCE

Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management increased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 347.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management bought 32,001 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The institutional investor held 41,208 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.34M, up from 9,207 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.95% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $33.32. About 1.53M shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500.

More notable recent Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Food retail prices under pressure from Walmart – Seeking Alpha” on September 11, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Walmart: A Good House In A Bad Neighbourhood – Seeking Alpha” published on August 19, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “4 Top Stock Trades for Wednesday: TWTR, WMT, CLF, NVTA – Investorplace.com” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Huge upside seen for Walmart from PhonePe asset – Seeking Alpha” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Walmart offers mental health services at new clinic – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 54 investors sold WMT shares while 498 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 457 raised stakes. 830.68 million shares or 0.78% more from 824.26 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tokio Marine Asset Mgmt Com Limited reported 0.1% stake. Duff And Phelps Inv Management Company has 0.02% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 15,215 shares. Moreover, Jupiter Asset Mngmt Ltd has 0.38% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 108,734 shares. Daiwa Securities Grp Inc Inc has 128,427 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Shayne Ltd Company has invested 0.5% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Baker Ellis Asset Limited Liability Co invested in 0.15% or 4,989 shares. 4.87M are owned by Aqr Capital Limited Liability Corporation. Security Bankshares Of So Dak owns 14,700 shares. Edgestream Partners LP accumulated 0.1% or 7,657 shares. Verition Fund Mngmt Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). First Hawaiian Savings Bank owns 21,947 shares. Dowling Yahnke Ltd reported 66,692 shares stake. Csat Investment Advisory Limited Partnership holds 7,026 shares. Bb&T Securities Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.34% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Campbell Newman Asset Management owns 6,666 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio.

Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management, which manages about $220.76M and $219.94M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 3,518 shares to 26,786 shares, valued at $5.57 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wal (NYSE:WMT) by 17,444 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,509 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Total Stk Mkt (VTI).

Since July 18, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $138,472 activity. Johnson Daniel L. bought 2,500 shares worth $76,218.