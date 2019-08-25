Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management Increased Its Cvs Health (CVS) Position by $679,672; Stock Price Declined; Snow Capital Management LP Increases Position in Target (TGT)

Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 19.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management bought 12,824 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 80,096 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.32 million, up from 67,272 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $78.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.92% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $60.24. About 8.94M shares traded or 4.48% up from the average. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 02/05/2018 – CVS 1Q ADJ. EPS $1.48, EST. $1.41, AFFIRMS YEAR ADJ. EPS VIEW; 20/03/2018 – CVS HEALTH NAMES DERICA W. RICE AS PRESIDENT OF CVS CAREMARK; 18/04/2018 – Phoenix VA Health Care System, TriWest and CVS Health Mark First Anniversary of Program that Expands Veterans’ Access to Health; 06/03/2018 – CVS Health Expands Safe Drug Disposal at CVS Pharmacy Locations in Rhode Island to Help Combat Opioid Abuse; 23/03/2018 – CVS Bay Area Reports Parent Annual Earnings Forecasts; 16/03/2018 – CVS Health is now offering GlaxoSmithKline’s shingles vaccine, Shingrix, at stores nationwide; 07/05/2018 – FRED’S INC – CASH PROCEEDS FROM DEAL WILL ALLOW CO TO PAY DOWN A SIGNIFICANT PORTION OF DEBT; 06/03/2018 – Bloomberg Markets: CVS $40 Billion Bond Sale; 13/03/2018 – CVS Health and Aetna shareholders approved the drugstore chain’s proposed $69 billion acquisition of the health insurer; 03/05/2018 – CVS Group Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Snow Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Target Corp (TGT) by 39.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Snow Capital Management Lp bought 20,834 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.18% . The institutional investor held 73,396 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.89 million, up from 52,562 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Snow Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Target Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $52.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.66% or $2.83 during the last trading session, reaching $103.49. About 8.65 million shares traded or 54.79% up from the average. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has risen 6.39% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 06/03/2018 – Target Will Nearly Triple the Size of Its Remodel Program in 2018; 08/03/2018 – DMITRI L. STOCKTON NAMED TO TARGET CORPORATION’S BOARD; 31/05/2018 – Target and Shipt Expand Same-Day Delivery in Kentucky; 06/03/2018 – TARGET: WILL OPEN ABOUT 30 STORES THIS YR, MOSTLY SMALL FORMAT; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in Target; 10/04/2018 – Shipt and Target to Launch Same-Day Delivery in Tucson and Albuquerque; 06/03/2018 – TARGET 2-DAY OFFER IS FOR ORDERS OVER $35 OR MADE WITH RED CARD; 17/04/2018 – Target Adding Eight Cosmetic Brands That Cater To Darker Skin Tones — MarketWatch; 17/05/2018 – Target Rises for 8 Days; Longest Winning Streak in 9 Years; 17/04/2018 – U.S. Supreme Court struggles with e-commerce sales tax case

More notable recent Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Foot Locker: A Potential Bullish Play Ahead Of Earnings – Yahoo Finance” on August 22, 2019, also 9News.com with their article: “Target rolls out new flagship food brand ‘Good & Gather’ – 9News.com KUSA” published on August 22, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Target: A Buy, When The Price Is Right – Seeking Alpha” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “US Indexes Rebound to Close Higher Wednesday – Yahoo Finance” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Forbes.com‘s news article titled: “What’s Killing Macy’s? Hint: It’s Not Amazon – Forbes” with publication date: August 24, 2019.

Snow Capital Management Lp, which manages about $3.43 billion and $1.58B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch Co (NYSE:ANF) by 77,000 shares to 30,000 shares, valued at $822,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bank Of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 163,143 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.07 million shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Since March 1, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $1.68 million activity. $233,080 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) was bought by LUDWIG EDWARD J on Friday, March 1. 9,600 shares were bought by DORMAN DAVID W, worth $506,016. 3,410 shares valued at $198,769 were bought by AGUIRRE FERNANDO on Friday, March 1.