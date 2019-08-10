Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management Increased Home Depot (HD) Holding by $552,945 as Stock Value Rose; As Avery Dennison (AVY) Share Value Rose, Rmb Capital Management Boosted Position

Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management increased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 10.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management bought 2,895 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 30,304 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.82M, up from 27,409 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $231.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $210.02. About 2.63 million shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500.

Rmb Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Avery Dennison Corp (AVY) by 9.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rmb Capital Management Llc bought 12,967 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.85% . The hedge fund held 147,081 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.62 million, up from 134,114 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rmb Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Avery Dennison Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.24% or $1.42 during the last trading session, reaching $113.25. About 447,096 shares traded. Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY) has risen 2.03% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.03% the S&P500. Some Historical AVY News: 25/04/2018 – AVERY DENNISON CORP – APPROVED RESTRUCTURING PLAN ASSOCIATED WITH CONSOLIDATION OF EUROPEAN FOOTPRINT OF LABEL AND GRAPHIC MATERIALS SEGMENT; 25/04/2018 – AVERY DENNISON CORP AVY.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.88 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 04/04/2018 – Avery Dennison Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – AVERY DENNISON CORP – RESTRUCTURING PLAN EXPECTED TO RESULT IN A NET REDUCTION IN HEADCOUNT OF ABOUT 150 POSITIONS; 25/04/2018 – AVERY DENNISON CORP – RAISED FY18 GUIDANCE MIDPOINT FOR ADJUSTED EPS BY $0.13; 26/04/2018 – AVERY DENNISON CORP AVY.N INCREASES QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND BY 16 PCT TO $0.52/SHR; 20/04/2018 – DJ Avery Dennison Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AVY); 25/04/2018 – AVERY DENNISON SEES FY ADJ EPS $5.85 TO $6.05, EST. $5.89; 25/04/2018 – AVERY DENNISON – EXPECTS RESTRUCTURING PLAN RELATED TO EUROPEAN FOOTPRINT OF LABEL, GRAPHIC MATERIALS SEGMENT TO BE LARGELY COMPLETE BY END OF 2019; 25/04/2018 – Avery Dennison Sees 2018 Adj EPS $5.85-Adj EPS $6.05

Rmb Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.98B and $3.96 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Salient Midstream & Mlp Fd (SMM) by 33,989 shares to 193,997 shares, valued at $1.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Proshares Tr (NOBL) by 23,572 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 110,769 shares, and cut its stake in Delaware Inv Mn Mun Inc Fd I (VMM).

