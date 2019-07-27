Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management Holding in Becton Dickinson (BDX) Has Lowered by $540,828 as Shares Declined; Gfs Advisors Has Cut Position in Pepsico (PEP) by $3.61 Million

Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson (BDX) by 46.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management sold 2,172 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.01% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2,476 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $618,000, down from 4,648 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management who had been investing in Becton Dickinson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $254.39. About 658,058 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has declined 0.78% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.21% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 19/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – EXPECTS TO RECORD A GAIN ON TRANSACTION AT TIME OF CLOSING; 23/03/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson (BD) and Company Recalls Vacutainer® EDTA Blood Collection Tubes Due to Chemical Interference with; 19/03/2018 – Moody’s assigns B3 CFR to Vyaire Medical; Outlook stable; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson Raises FY18 Rev Growth View to 31%-31.5%; 26/04/2018 – BD Launches BD FACSymphony™ S6 High Parameter Cell Sorter to Enable Sorting of Rare Cell Types; 19/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – BD INTENDS TO USE PROCEEDS FROM DEAL IN LINE WITH ITS “BROADER CAPITAL ALLOCATION STRATEGY”; 09/05/2018 – MANDATE: Becton, Dickinson and Co. EUR, GBP Bmark Bond Roadshow; 22/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – BD IS NOT AWARE OF ANY OTHER INSTRUMENTATION THAT USES ASV TECHNOLOGY; 27/04/2018 – BD Names Three Executives to Segment Leadership Roles; 19/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – BD TO DIVEST REMAINING INVESTMENT IN VYAIRE MEDICAL TO FUNDS MANAGED BY APAX PARTNERS

Gfs Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 60.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gfs Advisors Llc sold 29,579 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.35% with the market. The institutional investor held 18,975 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.33M, down from 48,554 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gfs Advisors Llc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $183.47B market cap company. The stock increased 1.73% or $2.23 during the last trading session, reaching $131.22. About 4.28M shares traded or 0.79% up from the average. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 33.14% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.71% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Organic Revenue Up 2.3%; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO DEAL FOR BARE SNACKS IS SAID TO BE LESS THAN $200M:CNBC; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi executives underlined their commitment to both businesses and intention to keep the two together; 30/04/2018 – Tostitos And Sabra Are Fueling Cinco de Mayo Get-Togethers…One Ride At A Time; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Europe Sub-Saharan Africa Rev Up 15%; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo: Bare Snacks to Continue to Operate Independently From Headquarters in San Francisco; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Asia, Middle East and North Africa Rev $1.04B; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO CFO HUGH JOHNSTON COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO CANADA – IMPACTED PRODUCT LIMITED TO 750 BAGS DISTRIBUTED TO SOME RETAILERS IN ONTARIO, NO IMPACTED PRODUCT SHIPPED TO OTHER PROVINCES OR U.S; 01/05/2018 – Correct: PepsiCo Raises Quarter Dividend to 92.75c Vs. 80.5c

Gfs Advisors Llc, which manages about $755.79M and $337.52 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cemex Sab De Cv (NYSE:CX) by 279,186 shares to 5.66M shares, valued at $26.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T by 5,928 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14,240 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Element Mgmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 11,079 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Newfocus Group Limited Liability Company reported 1.06% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Country Trust Bank & Trust owns 199,717 shares. Centurylink holds 0.63% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 12,560 shares. Stellar Cap Management Ltd Liability Com stated it has 4,610 shares or 0.37% of all its holdings. Garland holds 40,122 shares or 3.41% of its portfolio. Maryland Mgmt has 121,343 shares for 1.84% of their portfolio. Rosenbaum Jay D accumulated 2.61% or 11,255 shares. Rowland & Inv Counsel Adv has 2,133 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 3,888 were accumulated by Confluence Wealth Ltd Liability. Valicenti Advisory accumulated 32,451 shares. Moreover, Jacobs And Co Ca has 1.79% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Suntrust Banks Inc stated it has 0.47% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Victory Capital Management Incorporated, Ohio-based fund reported 305,720 shares. Hbk Sorce Advisory Limited Liability Company holds 20,640 shares or 0.25% of its portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold BDX shares while 354 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 349 raised stakes. 227.64 million shares or 0.62% more from 226.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ronna Sue Cohen accumulated 3.87% or 5.73M shares. Adirondack Com has 0.3% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Moreover, Arrow Fincl has 0.04% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Prudential Incorporated has invested 0.25% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Wellington Mgmt Grp Limited Liability Partnership has 430,332 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Vestor Capital Ltd Liability Com stated it has 69,832 shares or 3.19% of all its holdings. Sabal Co reported 4,300 shares stake. Price T Rowe Associates Md holds 1.25% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 34.12 million shares. Vontobel Asset Mgmt Incorporated has 2.36% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Burns J W And Company Ny holds 22,462 shares. Confluence Invest Management Limited Liability Corp invested in 92,903 shares or 0.39% of the stock. Eagle Ridge Inv Management has 0.06% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 1,550 shares. Gabelli Funds Limited Liability Company holds 0.15% or 94,200 shares in its portfolio. Boston Advsrs Lc has invested 0.03% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Reliance Of Delaware stated it has 1,963 shares.

Analysts await Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $3.08 EPS, up 5.84% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.91 per share. BDX’s profit will be $830.77 million for 20.65 P/E if the $3.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual EPS reported by Becton, Dickinson and Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 18.92% EPS growth.