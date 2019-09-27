Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management Has Upped Its Position in Fastenal Co (FAST) as Shares Declined; As Conocophillips (COP) Share Value Declined, Guinness Asset Management LTD Has Cut by $1.07 Million Its Stake

Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management increased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 347.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management bought 32,001 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The institutional investor held 41,208 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.34 million, up from 9,207 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $32.03. About 2.31M shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500. Some Historical FAST News: 06/03/2018 – FASTENAL FEB. NET SALES UP 14.8%; 06/03/2018 FASTENAL FEB. DAILY SALES UP 14.8%; 01/05/2018 – FASTENAL CO. RECOMMENDS REJECTION OF BELOW-MARKET-PRICE; 21/04/2018 – DJ Fastenal Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FAST); 11/04/2018 – FASTENAL CO – QTRLY NET SALES$1,185.8 MLN VS $1,047.7 MLN; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal 1Q Gross Profit Fell 73 Basis Points; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal 1Q-End Accounts Receivable Up 19.8%; 04/05/2018 – FASTENAL APRIL NET SALES ROSE 19.1% TO $409.4M; 10/04/2018 – Fastenal Company Announces Cash Dividend; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal 1Q EPS 61c

Guinness Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Conocophillips (COP) by 10.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guinness Asset Management Ltd sold 17,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.73% . The institutional investor held 154,700 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.44 million, down from 172,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Conocophillips for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $64.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $57.75. About 1.87 million shares traded. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has declined 18.25% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.25% the S&P500. Some Historical COP News: 16/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS – WAS ABLE TO DRILL A TOTAL OF SIX WELLS, INCLUDING AN ADDITIONAL WILLOW APPRAISAL WELL ON WESTERN NORTH SLOPE; 26/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips 1Q Net Rises 50%; Company Boosts Production Guidance; 14/03/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS – TENDER OFFER WILL EXPIRE ONE MINUTE AFTER 11:59 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON APRIL 10, 2018; 23/05/2018 – COURT IN ARUBA LIFTS CONOCOPHILLIPS SEIZURES AFFECTING TWO CITGO PETROLEUM CRUDE, FUEL CARGOES; 27/03/2018 – Houston Bus Jrn: Exclusive: Oxy ‘evaluating’ plan to buy former ConocoPhillips campus; 15/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE ERNST & YOUNG LLP AS ACCOUNTING FIRM FOR COMPANY; 26/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N CFO EXPECTS ARBITRATION RULING FROM ICSID LATER THIS YEAR ON NATIONALIZATION OF ASSETS IN VENEZUELA LIKELY WILL ‘REPRESENT FULL COMPENSATION FOR THE VALUE LOST’; 26/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N SAYS RECEIVED $105 MILLION DIVIDEND FROM AUSTRALIA PACIFIC LNG IN SECOND QUARTER; 15/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE NON-BINDING PROPOSAL ON EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION PLAN; 06/03/2018 – EAST TIMOR, AUSTRALIA AGREEMENT INCLUDES CONCEPT FOR DEVELOPING GREATER SUNRISE GAS FIELD IN TIMOR SEA

Analysts await ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) to report earnings on October, 29 before the open. They expect $1.00 EPS, down 26.47% or $0.36 from last year’s $1.36 per share. COP’s profit will be $1.11 billion for 14.44 P/E if the $1.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.01 actual EPS reported by ConocoPhillips for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.99% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is ConocoPhillips’s (NYSE:COP) 2.2% Dividend Worth Your Time? – Yahoo Finance” on August 04, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Short Sellers Pull Back on Energy Stocks – 24/7 Wall St.” published on September 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Is About To Go Ex-Dividend, And It Pays A 0.5% Yield – Yahoo Finance” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “This Oil Company Is Pounding the Table That Its Stock Is Cheap – The Motley Fool” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why ConocoPhillips, Alder BioPharmaceuticals, and SemGroup Jumped Today – Motley Fool” with publication date: September 16, 2019.

Guinness Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $616.31 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Applied Matls Inc (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 23,450 shares to 176,230 shares, valued at $7.91M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 9,710 shares in the quarter, for a total of 46,970 shares, and has risen its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM).

More notable recent Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “RIAs May Be Growing Too Fast – Nasdaq” on September 17, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Cut Into Apple’s Big iPhone Reveal, and You’ll Find Its Shift to Services – Nasdaq” published on September 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Do Fastenal’s (NASDAQ:FAST) Earnings Warrant Your Attention? – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Forty Seven, Inc. Granted Fast Track Designation for Magrolimab (5F9) for the Treatment of Myelodysplastic Syndrome and Acute Myeloid Leukemia – Nasdaq” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “HearAtLast Holdings Acquires 100% of Fast Growing Canadian Start-up Crystal Clear Audio – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

