Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Position in Apple (AAPL) by $1.78 Million; Health Ins Innovations (Call) (HIIQ) Position Has Raised by Jane Street Group Llc

Jane Street Group Llc increased its stake in Health Ins Innovations Inc (Call) (HIIQ) by 243.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jane Street Group Llc bought 29,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 42.06% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 42,200 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.13 million, up from 12,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jane Street Group Llc who had been investing in Health Ins Innovations Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $363.70M market cap company. The stock increased 1.12% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $26.11. About 212,312 shares traded. Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ) has declined 19.69% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical HIIQ News: 30/04/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (HIIQ) for Possible Breaches of Fiduciary Duty; 09/05/2018 – AgileHealthInsurance Report: Price Advantage of Short-Term Health Insurance Over Obamacare Widens in 2018; 24/05/2018 – College Students and Grads Need Affordable Health Insurance Given High Tuition and Loan Costs; 02/05/2018 – Health Insur Innovations Backs 2018 Adj EPS $2.45-Adj EPS $2.55; 11/04/2018 – HCC SETTLEMENT HAS NO BEARING ON HIIQ INQUIRY: CAPITOL FORUM; 17/05/2018 – Health Insurance Innovations Presenting at Conference May 24; 02/05/2018 – HEALTH INSURANCE INNOVATIONS: NO FINDINGS COMMUNICATED YET; 14/05/2018 – P2 CAPITAL PARTNERS, LLC REPORTS 7.5 PCT STAKE IN HEALTH INSURANCE INNOVATIONS INC AS OF MAY 3 – SEC FILING; 09/05/2018 – AgileHealthlnsurance Report: Price Advantage of Short-Term Health Insurance Over Obamacare Widens in 2018; 14/03/2018 – Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP is Investigating Derivative Claims on Behalf of Shareholders of Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (HIIQ)

Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 17.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management sold 9,444 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 44,385 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.43 million, down from 53,829 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $940.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $204.41. About 11.12 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 25/05/2018 – JicksonCt: Apple is customizing VW’s T6 Transporter vans with autonomous technology, according to a Bloomberg source.…; 16/04/2018 – Method Communications Promotes Carolyn Guss to General Manager, San Francisco; 04/04/2018 – Samsung’s `Curious’ Ties With Apple And Korea: Fully Charged; 23/03/2018 – Apple Siri creators built a robot that can dismantle bombs or perform surgery; 23/04/2018 – Telecom Paper: LG struggling to meet Apple’s OLED display demand – report; 05/03/2018 – DONOHOE:COMMITTED TO OBTAINING APPLE TAX PAYMENT; 01/05/2018 – APPLE TO PROVIDE ANOTHER UPDATE ON CAPITAL RETURNS IN A YEAR; 03/05/2018 – Apple supplier Skyworks’ revenue rises 7.2 pct; 29/05/2018 – Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: AAPL, CM, DIS, QCOM, TSLA, SBUX & more; 19/03/2018 – ‘The iPhone X didn’t sell well during the holiday season’: Apple suppliers talk about the company’s struggling sales

Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management, which manages about $220.76 million and $224.89M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Class B (BRKB) by 1,631 shares to 4,067 shares, valued at $817,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 12,824 shares in the quarter, for a total of 80,096 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Large Cap Etf (ONEK).

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $2.12 EPS, down 9.40% or $0.22 from last year’s $2.34 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $9.75B for 24.10 P/E if the $2.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.46 actual EPS reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.82% negative EPS growth.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $255,087 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dumont Blake Invest Advsrs Lc reported 24,860 shares or 2% of all its holdings. Aimz Investment Advsrs Ltd Liability Com reported 28,581 shares stake. Towercrest Capital Mgmt, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 15,360 shares. Pzena Invest Management Lc reported 0% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Daiwa Securities Grp has invested 0.43% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Adell Harriman And Carpenter accumulated 144,831 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Inr Advisory Service Limited, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 788 shares. Redwood Invs Ltd Llc invested in 0.16% or 11,282 shares. Cibc World Mkts has invested 0.75% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Palladium Prtnrs Ltd Llc has 3.86% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Cap Wealth Planning Limited Company owns 2.92% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 23,485 shares. Morgan Stanley stated it has 1.84% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 42,456 were reported by Sigma Inv Counselors. Conning owns 126,893 shares. Bailard holds 2.08% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 176,404 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.13, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 28 investors sold HIIQ shares while 34 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 14.02 million shares or 8.79% less from 15.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Illinois-based Old Second Comml Bank Of Aurora has invested 0.02% in Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ). Wells Fargo Mn accumulated 42,072 shares. Ameriprise reported 256,193 shares. Marshall Wace Llp has invested 0.02% in Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ). Moreover, Wasatch Advisors has 0.08% invested in Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ). Geode Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 263,269 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Cannell Ltd Liability Company holds 888,008 shares or 5.79% of its portfolio. 1492 Capital Mngmt Ltd Llc has invested 0.69% in Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ). Barclays Public Limited owns 73,223 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 31,398 are held by Lyon Street Cap Ltd Liability Co. California Public Employees Retirement Systems invested 0% of its portfolio in Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ). Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Lc has 0.01% invested in Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ). Kornitzer Capital Management Inc Ks holds 217,125 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Arrowstreet LP holds 0.02% or 237,441 shares. 49,300 are held by Hawk Ridge Capital Mgmt Limited Partnership.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 2 sales for $2.10 million activity. Southwell Gavin sold $3.21 million worth of stock or 79,696 shares. Shares for $89,061 were bought by AVERY PAUL E. $1.97M worth of Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ) was sold by Hershberger Michael D on Friday, February 1. The insider GABOS PAUL G bought 8,000 shares worth $239,254.