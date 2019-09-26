Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Microsoft (MSFT) Stake by $325,717 as Share Value Rose; As Facebook Class A (FB) Valuation Rose, Charter Trust Company Has Upped Position

Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 9.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management sold 2,449 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 23,980 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.21M, down from 26,429 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $139.05. About 8.11M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 15/05/2018 – TIGER GLOBAL MANAGEMENT DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN COMCAST CORP; 21/03/2018 – CUNA Mutual AdvantEdge Analytics and Microsoft Join Forces on New Strategic Data Platform for Credit Unions; 22/03/2018 – Microsoft adds 315 megawatts of new solar power in Virginia in largest corporate solar agreement in the United States; 23/04/2018 – T-SYSTEMS, MICROSOFT FORM PARTNERSHIP TO PUSH PUBLIC CLOUD SVCS; 05/03/2018 – Stratasys Files Annual Report on Form 20-F for the Year Ended December 31, 2017; 15/03/2018 – lnfluitive, Tasktop and TrendKite accelerate their growth strategies and competitive advantages with Workboard; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft Sales Top Estimates, Fueled by Business Cloud Demand; 05/04/2018 – Microsoft is letting the firms it partners with keep the rights to their tech; 07/05/2018 – Invoice2go partners with Microsoft to showcase a new way for small businesses to get paid faster; 31/05/2018 – Ciena Announces Intent to Acquire Packet Design

Charter Trust Company increased its stake in Facebook Incorporated Class A (FB) by 13.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Charter Trust Company bought 1,994 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 17,290 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.34M, up from 15,296 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Charter Trust Company who had been investing in Facebook Incorporated Class A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $509.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.34% or $4.27 during the last trading session, reaching $178.53. About 9.04 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 09/04/2018 – Business school: Facebook, succeeding a founder, gender pay gap; 20/03/2018 – Facebook security chief reportedly leaving company after clashes over Russian disinformationvia @cnbctech; 18/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-FACEBOOK FB.O TO CHANGE TERMS FOR USERS, LIMITING EFFECT OF NEW EU PRIVACY LAW; 20/03/2018 – East Bay Times: Exclusive: Facebook eyes Sunnyvale office complex for huge expansion; 24/05/2018 – Facebook must comply with European privacy laws in ‘real life,’ EU’s digital policy chief say; 28/03/2018 – ACXIOM CORP ACXM.O – CO CONTINUES TO EXPECT ITS LIVERAMP SEGMENT TO GROW BY AT LEAST 30% YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 03/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Facebook CEO says no plans to extend all of European privacy law globally; 28/03/2018 – Facebook Says Ending Use of Information From Outside Data Brokers for Ad Targeting; 10/04/2018 – Sen. @tedcruz went hard after #MarkZuckerberg, implying that Facebook is biased toward conservatives: “Does Facebook consider itself a neutral public forum?” #MarkZuckerberg: Facebook is a “platform for all ideas; 25/04/2018 – Facebook Stays in the Friend Zone

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Farmers Tru has invested 2.82% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). The United Kingdom-based Fundsmith Limited Liability Partnership has invested 8.5% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). James Invest Rech invested in 1.9% or 195,401 shares. Central Commercial Bank Trust stated it has 21,323 shares or 0.64% of all its holdings. Origin Asset Management Llp holds 2.48% or 166,350 shares. Chicago Equity Prns Ltd Llc holds 2.12% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 354,667 shares. Sunbelt Securities Inc accumulated 24,937 shares. Chatham Gp reported 0.18% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Hedeker Wealth Ltd Liability Com has 5.27% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 62,035 shares. Loews Corp stated it has 0.12% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Janney Montgomery Scott Llc holds 1.63% or 1.58 million shares. Proffitt Goodson Incorporated accumulated 0.53% or 16,054 shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt has 3.37 million shares. 7.26M are held by Natl Pension. Fort Ltd Partnership has 0.57% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Charter Trust Company, which manages about $859.81 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr (XLK) by 6,679 shares to 554,304 shares, valued at $43.26 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 2,749 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 71,584 shares, and cut its stake in Pnc Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gamble Jones Inv Counsel reported 18,405 shares. North Point Port Managers Oh has 67,494 shares for 2.39% of their portfolio. Legacy Private Tru reported 6,803 shares. 43,472 are held by Marathon Trading Investment Management Lc. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec accumulated 838,469 shares. Prelude Cap Management Limited Com invested 0.22% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Homrich Berg reported 8,545 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Ardevora Asset Management Limited Liability Partnership holds 174,700 shares. Shaker Ltd Liability Corp Oh holds 0.5% or 3,880 shares. Chatham reported 1,225 shares. Zwj Counsel Inc has 0.04% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Bellecapital Interest Limited has invested 0.21% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Monroe Financial Bank Mi reported 1,300 shares. Trb Advsrs Limited Partnership invested in 25,000 shares or 0% of the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman And Com invested in 7,030 shares.

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $4.05 million activity.