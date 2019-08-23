Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Becton Dickinson (BDX) Stake by $540,828; Jpmorgan Chase & Company Cut Stake in Navigators Group (NAVG) by $11.34 Million as Stock Price Were Volatile

Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson (BDX) by 46.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management sold 2,172 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 2,476 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $618,000, down from 4,648 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management who had been investing in Becton Dickinson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $67.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.21% or $5.64 during the last trading session, reaching $249.54. About 468,305 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 09/03/2018 FDA: Becton Dickinson & Co.- Difco” Agar Noble, 500g bottle Noble Agar is a solidifying agent that is essentially free of; 11/05/2018 – U.S. investigates bloodstream infections for link to heparin syringes; 19/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – BD TO DIVEST REMAINING INVESTMENT IN VYAIRE MEDICAL TO FUNDS MANAGED BY APAX PARTNERS; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson Prior FY18 Rev Growth View Was 30%-31%; 12/03/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® K2 EDTA (K2E) 3.6mg Blood Collection Tube (13 x 75 mm x 2.0 mL). Catalog Numbe; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson 2Q Adj EPS $2.65; 26/04/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON & CO: FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 26/04/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® Push Button Blood Collection Set 0.6 x 19 mm x 305 mm 23G x ® x 12 (Catalog n; 03/05/2018 – CAM Group Adds Becton Dickinson, Exits AutoZone: 13F; 26/04/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® Ultra TouchTM Push Button Blood Collection Set 0.6 x 19 mm x 305 mm 23G x ® x

Jpmorgan Chase & Company decreased its stake in Navigators Group Inc (NAVG) by 41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jpmorgan Chase & Company sold 164,279 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 236,414 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.52 million, down from 400,693 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jpmorgan Chase & Company who had been investing in Navigators Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.10B market cap company. It closed at $69.96 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 23, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical NAVG News: 07/05/2018 – Navigators Group 1Q EPS $1.02; 04/04/2018 – NAVIGATORS GROUP INC – PARTNERSHIP SUPPORTS CO’S CONTINUED STRATEGIC EXPANSION OF MULTILINE INSURANCE POLICIES; 07/05/2018 – NAVIGATORS GROUP – NET WRITTEN PREMIUMS FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018 OF $393.3 MLN, UP 16.6%; 04/04/2018 Navigators and Protective Insurance Enter into Workers’ Compensation Underwriting Partnership; 07/05/2018 – Navigators Group 1Q Net $30.9M; 18/05/2018 – A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Navigators International Insurance Company Ltd; 07/05/2018 – Navigators Group 1Q Adj EPS $1.09; 07/05/2018 – Navigators Group Stockholders’ Equity Was $1.2 B, or $40.96/Share, as of March 31; 06/04/2018 – Navigators Group Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 09/04/2018 – AIR FRANCE-KLM AIRF.PA – 20.2 PCT OF COMMERCIAL NAVIGATORS ARE EXPECTED TO BE ON STRIKE ON APRIL 10

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 19 investors sold NAVG shares while 35 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 21.16 million shares or 0.06% more from 21.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Metropolitan Life Ins Communication has 15,452 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0.01% in The Navigators Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAVG). Wesbanco Natl Bank Incorporated has invested 0.01% in The Navigators Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAVG). New York-based Mutual Of America Mgmt Limited Liability Co has invested 0% in The Navigators Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAVG). Capital Fund Management, a France-based fund reported 63,244 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0% or 5,701 shares in its portfolio. Perella Weinberg Partners Ltd Partnership accumulated 31,753 shares. Great West Life Assurance Co Can owns 31,045 shares. Tokio Marine Asset Management holds 56,294 shares or 0.73% of its portfolio. Parkside State Bank And Tru has 18 shares. Millennium Management Limited Com owns 92,893 shares. Ancora Ltd Liability Corp reported 7,006 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. 384,743 are owned by Bancshares Of America Corporation De. Public Sector Pension Invest Board holds 0.05% or 72,707 shares in its portfolio. Piedmont Invest Incorporated accumulated 5,784 shares or 0.02% of the stock.

Jpmorgan Chase & Company, which manages about $489.55 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Global X Fds by 22,249 shares to 38,806 shares, valued at $779,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Verint Sys Inc (Prn) by 490,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13.07M shares, and has risen its stake in Integrated Device Technology (NASDAQ:IDTI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold BDX shares while 354 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 349 raised stakes. 227.64 million shares or 0.62% more from 226.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mai Mgmt stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Mitchell Mcleod Pugh And Williams has 0.72% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 4,123 shares. Cidel Asset invested in 872 shares. Kempen Capital Mgmt Nv accumulated 3,736 shares. Bank Of Stockton stated it has 1.17% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Kepos Limited Partnership has invested 0.47% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Wells Fargo & Mn accumulated 3.45 million shares. Bluestein R H And invested in 145,395 shares or 1.98% of the stock. Fruth Inv Management reported 1,140 shares stake. Legal And General Group Incorporated Public Ltd accumulated 0.22% or 1.56 million shares. Wellington Shields & Co Lc stated it has 2,086 shares or 0.27% of all its holdings. Finemark Bancorp holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 1,234 shares. Fdx Advsrs has 0.02% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Vanguard Inc has 22.50 million shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. Hugh Johnson Advsr Lc has 3,418 shares.

Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management, which manages about $220.76 million and $224.89M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) by 6,600 shares to 13,200 shares, valued at $701,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Div App Etf (VIG) by 4,774 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14,716 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Large Cap Etf (ONEK).