Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management Has Raised Position in Cvs Health (CVS) by $679,672; Jrm Investment Counsel Has Decreased Blackstone Mtg Tr (BXMT) Position by $939,250 as Stock Declined

Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 19.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management bought 12,824 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 80,096 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.32M, up from 67,272 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $81.79B market cap company. The stock increased 1.99% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $62.89. About 4.51M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 11/04/2018 – CVS Health Fights Back on High Cost Drugs by Launching Industry’s Most Comprehensive Approach to Saving Patients Money; 19/04/2018 – CVS Pharmacy Launches First Campaign Featuring Unaltered Beauty lmagery; 06/03/2018 – S&PGR: CVS Financial-Risk Profile Will Weaken Considerably From Significant Increase in Debt; 16/04/2018 – WALGREENS, CVS ALSO CLIMB ON REPORT AMZN SHELVING DRUG PLAN; 09/03/2018 – Correction to CVS Bond Sale Story on March 6; 13/03/2018 – CVS, Aetna shareholders approve merger; 14/03/2018 – CVS and Walgreens hope that by helping people pick up their prescriptions, they can boost the rates of people taking their drugs, improve patient outcomes and ultimately lower costs; 04/04/2018 – CVS TO INITIATE TRIAL TO SHOW EFFICACY OF HEMODIALYSIS DEVICE; 13/04/2018 – CVS HEALTH NAMES MUNK CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER, MINUTECLINIC; 06/03/2018 – CVS Bond Buyers Get $200 Million Windfall After Big Debt Sale

Jrm Investment Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc (BXMT) by 7.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jrm Investment Counsel Llc sold 27,625 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.14% . The institutional investor held 345,500 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.94M, down from 373,125 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jrm Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.73B market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $35.2. About 263,136 shares traded. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) has risen 7.77% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.77% the S&P500. Some Historical BXMT News: 24/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST INC QTRLY CORE SHR $0.64; 10/04/2018 – FINANCING FOR ‘THE SPIRAL’ PROJECT INCLUDES $1.9 BLN IN EQUITY FROM TISHMAN AND OTHERS; $1.8 BLN CONSTRUCTION LOAN FROM BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST INC BXMT.N; 24/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE 1Q CORE EPS 64C, EST. 63C

Analysts await Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.60 EPS, down 13.04% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.69 per share. BXMT’s profit will be $80.57 million for 14.67 P/E if the $0.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual EPS reported by Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.23% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.41 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 1.52 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 23 investors sold BXMT shares while 68 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 70.34 million shares or 2.32% less from 72.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nordea Invest Mgmt has invested 0% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Fmr Limited Liability Corp, Massachusetts-based fund reported 1,939 shares. Paradigm Capital Mngmt holds 0.13% or 41,500 shares. Spirit Of America Management Corporation Ny holds 0.22% of its portfolio in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) for 42,972 shares. Delta Asset Management Limited Liability Corp Tn invested 0% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Clearbridge Invests Ltd Liability Corp, a New York-based fund reported 1,000 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 0% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Parkside Comml Bank And Tru holds 0.02% or 1,387 shares in its portfolio. Mariner Limited Liability holds 167,000 shares. Lazard Asset Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Blair William & Il holds 0% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) or 6,129 shares. Silvercrest Asset Gp reported 0.01% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Cetera Llc holds 0.02% or 10,288 shares in its portfolio. Lpl Limited Liability Com, a California-based fund reported 201,580 shares.

Jrm Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $274.83M and $136.92 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 3,270 shares to 91,734 shares, valued at $18.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What’s in Store for Blackstone Mortgage’s (BXMT) Q2 Earnings? – Yahoo Finance” on July 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Blackstone Mortgage Trust: Buying This 7.7%-Yielding REIT Is A No-Brainer – Seeking Alpha” published on October 15, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Blackstone Mortgage Trust Q1 net portfolio growth of $298M – Seeking Alpha” on April 23, 2019. More interesting news about Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Blackstone Mortgage Trust: 7.4%-Yield And Deep Value – Seeking Alpha” published on January 28, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (BXMT) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 23, 2019.

More notable recent CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “CVS: What Is Going On Here? – Seeking Alpha” on April 02, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “CLASS ACTION UPDATE for EQT, CAH and CVS: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders – GlobeNewswire” published on August 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “CVS: Waiting Is The Hardest Part – Seeking Alpha” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “CVS Health Is A Bargain – Seeking Alpha” published on May 03, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “CVS: This Is Disgusting – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 3,974 are owned by Tradewinds Management. The Illinois-based Chesley Taft And Associate Ltd Liability has invested 0.02% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Sg Americas Secs Limited Liability has 172,254 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Ajo Lp reported 42,001 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt stated it has 0.25% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Cypress Asset Mgmt Tx reported 19,999 shares or 0.37% of all its holdings. Spirit Of America accumulated 0.02% or 2,961 shares. Raymond James Trust Na accumulated 0.5% or 160,962 shares. Inverness Counsel Ltd Liability Com holds 3,713 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 863,767 shares stake. Karpas Strategies Limited Liability Corp, New York-based fund reported 16,148 shares. Parnassus Invs Ca invested 2.48% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Parametric Portfolio Assoc Ltd Liability Com owns 0.2% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 4.30 million shares. 5,950 are owned by Pioneer Tru Bancshares N A Or. Guardian Cap LP owns 0.01% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 10,568 shares.

Since March 8, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $633,621 activity. LUDWIG EDWARD J had bought 2,000 shares worth $105,600 on Friday, March 8. DORMAN DAVID W bought $506,016 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) on Friday, March 8. BROWN C DAVID II also bought $531,800 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) on Monday, March 11.