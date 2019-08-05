Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management Has Raised Home Depot (HD) Holding by $552,945; Sloane Robinson Llp Lowered Position in Globant S A Com (GLOB) by $5.57 Million as Market Value Rose

Sloane Robinson Llp decreased its stake in Globant S A Com (GLOB) by 52.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sloane Robinson Llp sold 78,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 27.83% . The hedge fund held 70,400 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.03 million, down from 148,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sloane Robinson Llp who had been investing in Globant S A Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.84% or $2.03 during the last trading session, reaching $108.17. About 238,853 shares traded. Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) has risen 92.48% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 92.48% the S&P500. Some Historical GLOB News: 16/04/2018 – $GLOB board of advisor Martin Sorrell resigned from $WPP over the weekend. We reviewed $GLOB 20-F and found a worrisome restatement; 06/03/2018 – Globant has been selected by Thomas Cook Money as a preferred IT Development Partner; 10/05/2018 – GLOBANT SA GLOB.LU SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $502 MLN TO $510 MLN; 10/05/2018 – Globant Sees 2Q Rev $124M-$126M; 04/04/2018 – GLOBANT EXTENDS DECLINE TO 4.1%, MOST SINCE JAN. 25; 10/05/2018 – Globant Sees FY Adj EPS $1.56-Adj EPS $1.64; 10/05/2018 – GLOBANT SA GLOB.LU SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $1.56 TO $1.64; 10/05/2018 – GLOBANT SEES 2Q NON-IFRS EPS 36C TO 40C, EST. 36C; 04/04/2018 – $GLOB management has leveraged the company’s status as a Foreign Private Issuer Exemptions to deliver governance significantly below NYSE listing standards; 05/04/2018 – Babson Names President and CEO of UNICEF USA, Caryl M. Stern, and Co-Founder and CEO of Endeavor, Linda Rottenberg, as 2018 Com

Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management increased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 10.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management bought 2,895 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 30,304 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.82M, up from 27,409 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $233.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $212.15. About 2.88 million shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 24/04/2018 – Two Dallas police officers, civilian shot at Home Depot -police; 25/04/2018 – KBTX News: BREAKING: A Dallas officer shot in yesterday’s shooting at a Home Depot has died while the other officer and; 18/04/2018 – Home Depot Hiring at Primary Technology Centers in Atlanta, Austin, Dallas; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot Sees FY18 Total Sales Up About 6.7%; 22/05/2018 – Dallas Morning News: #Breaking: Home Depot shooting suspect indicted on five charges, including capital murder of Dallas; 22/03/2018 – Home Depot Collaborates With Pinterest to Expand Pinterest’s Visual Discovery Feature, ‘Shop the Look’; 16/05/2018 – Can Home Depot Lumber On? — Barrons.com; 02/04/2018 – DoJ GA Northern: Four indicted in Home Depot ticket switching scam; 14/03/2018 – Earth Alive Distributor American Cannabis Company Secures New Online Distribution Channels With Walmart, The Home Depot and Ama; 12/03/2018 – Lawsuit saying Home Depot tricks buyers of 4X4 lumber is deep-sixed

More notable recent The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “3 Large-Cap Stocks to Short – Investorplace.com” on July 19, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “3 Breakout Stocks to Buy – Investorplace.com” published on July 15, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “3 Breakout Stocks to Buy Immediately – Investorplace.com” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Home Depot CFO Explains How It Services Millennials – Benzinga” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “9 Dividend Stocks to Buy to Suit Any Investing Style – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Selway Asset stated it has 2.89% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Brown Brothers Harriman & owns 31,139 shares. First United Bankshares Tru has 0.16% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 1,324 shares. Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp Ma accumulated 0.06% or 3,949 shares. Matrix Asset Advisors invested 0.61% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Moors Cabot Inc reported 74,274 shares. Sns Grp Lc reported 0.13% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Wedgewood Invsts Pa holds 1.61% or 5,409 shares. 182,433 are held by Cap Investment Advsr Ltd Liability. Farr Miller & Washington Limited Liability Co Dc stated it has 1,069 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Fiduciary Trust Company owns 1.38% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 267,978 shares. Oakwood Cap Limited Liability Ca reported 28,310 shares stake. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Europe) Ltd owns 0.22% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 11,557 shares. Alexandria Capital Limited Liability Co, a Virginia-based fund reported 20,833 shares. Menta Limited Liability Com has invested 0.37% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 6 investors sold GLOB shares while 52 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 35 raised stakes. 25.82 million shares or 0.88% less from 26.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northern Trust Corp owns 142,062 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag invested 0% in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB). Gotham Asset Management Limited Liability holds 82,623 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. 7,973 are owned by Lpl Financial Llc. Massachusetts Service Ma holds 0% of its portfolio in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) for 79,973 shares. 5,260 were accumulated by Verition Fund Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation. Riverbridge Lc has invested 2.02% of its portfolio in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB). Reilly Advsrs Lc accumulated 200 shares. Fmr Lc has 132 shares. Barclays Public Limited Co invested in 15,648 shares. Invesco Ltd owns 0% invested in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) for 109,426 shares. The California-based Fdx Advsrs has invested 0.02% in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB). Hightower Limited Liability Corporation, Illinois-based fund reported 3,546 shares. Calamos Advisors holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) for 41,990 shares. Natl Bank Of Montreal Can stated it has 0% in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB).

Analysts await Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $0.41 EPS, up 32.26% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.31 per share. GLOB’s profit will be $14.94M for 65.96 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.38 actual EPS reported by Globant S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.89% EPS growth.

Sloane Robinson Llp, which manages about $147.90M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (NYSE:ACN) by 21,800 shares to 24,100 shares, valued at $4.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in 51Job Inc (NASDAQ:JOBS) by 98,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 133,400 shares, and has risen its stake in Corporacion Amer Arpts S A.