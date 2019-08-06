Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management Has Raised Cvs Health (CVS) Holding by $679,672; Shares Declined; Academy Capital Management Maintains Stake in Apple Computer (AAPL)

Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 19.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management bought 12,824 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 80,096 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.32M, up from 67,272 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $69.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.87% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $53.49. About 4.27 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 04/05/2018 – WSVN 7 News: #BREAKING: Jury decides to not press charges in 2017’s fatal CVS shooting in Davie; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health 1Q EPS 98c; 14/03/2018 – CVS Health Corporation Announces Quarterly Dividend; 19/04/2018 – CVS Keeps It Real and Unveils Biggest Beauty Campaign Ever; 09/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Aetna auditor accuses CVS of improperly reporting generic prices to Medicare; 14/03/2018 – CVS HEALTH CORP CVS.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.50/SHR; 16/03/2018 – CVS Pharmacy Now Offering New Shingles Vaccine at Locations Nationwide; 13/04/2018 – CVS HEALTH NAMES MUNK ASSOCIATE CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER; 16/04/2018 – WALGREENS, CVS ALSO CLIMB ON REPORT AMZN SHELVING DRUG PLAN; 02/05/2018 – CVS Is `Moving Forward’ With Aetna Deal, Suspends Buyback Plan

Academy Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Apple Computer Inc (AAPL) by 53.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Academy Capital Management Inc bought 33,641 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 96,456 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.32M, up from 62,815 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Academy Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Apple Computer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $879.66B market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $194.65. About 18.91M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 20/04/2018 – The decline in Apple offset a 4 percent gain in General Electric. The industrial giant reported quarterly earnings and revenue that beat analyst expectations; 03/05/2018 – This dispensary on Fifth Avenue in New York City is being called the Apple store for weed; 19/04/2018 – Michigan PSC: Gov. Rick Snyder makes reappointments to the Michigan Apple Committee; 19/04/2018 – DJ Golden Apple Oil & Gas Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GAPJ); 17/04/2018 – Apple Is Said to Plan a Netflix for News in Latest Services Push; 18/04/2018 – Nuveen Winslow Large Growth Adds GoDaddy, Exits Apple; 07/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS “THE NUMBER ONE PROBLEM OF MANKIND IS WEAPONS OF MASS DESTRUCTION”; 05/03/2018 – Apple’s Tax Billions Said Guarded by Bank of New York (Correct); 11/04/2018 – T-MOBILE USA INTRODUCING APPLE CHAT FOR IPHONE ON T-MOBILE; 27/04/2018 – They believe Amazon will have a bigger impact than Apple or Google in the medical sector and are worried about hiring talent

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Excalibur Corp reported 21,149 shares. Hengehold Cap Mgmt Ltd stated it has 4,146 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Moreover, Northeast Mngmt has 4.19% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 262,829 shares. Jmg Group Inc Ltd reported 1,263 shares. Moreover, Rodgers Brothers has 0.53% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 9,833 shares. Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Mngmt holds 1.4% or 24,543 shares in its portfolio. Automobile Association reported 3.58M shares. Trb Advisors Lp reported 306,000 shares. 33,051 are held by Holderness Invests. Matrix Asset New York, New York-based fund reported 36,625 shares. Modera Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 19,223 shares. Wafra Inc reported 0.95% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Vanguard Grp Inc reported 338.51M shares. Orca Investment Management Ltd reported 3.13% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). M&T Comml Bank invested in 1.71% or 1.73 million shares.

Academy Capital Management Inc, which manages about $542.59 million and $431.49 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 18,896 shares to 212,173 shares, valued at $9.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Comcast Corp Cl (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 13,122 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 365,759 shares, and cut its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).

