Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management Has Lowered Position in Apple (AAPL) as Stock Price Rose; Gamco Investors Et Al Increases Holding in Textron (TXT)

Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 17.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management sold 9,444 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 44,385 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.43M, down from 53,829 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $926.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $208.49. About 19.54M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 04/04/2018 – Apple’s reliance on Chinese suppliers reaches a new high; 03/04/2018 – Apple Said Planning Move From Intel For Mac Chips From 2020 (Video); 14/03/2018 – France to Take Action v. Google, Apple for Commercial Practices; 04/05/2018 – Apple’s Quiet Boost From Google May Slow; 10/05/2018 – Apple says it’s not going ahead with the data center, citing “delays in the approval process.”; 13/03/2018 – WISTRON TO INVEST $105 MLN TO MANUFACTURE SMARTPHONES, BIO-TECH DEVICES AT SITE; 12/03/2018 – Apple is buying it; 27/04/2018 – Apple Preview: iPhone Shipments Are a Tough Call — Barron’s Blog; 15/05/2018 – Greenlight Adds IAC, Exits Chemours, Cuts Apple: 13F; 23/05/2018 – S&P AFFIRMS APPLE ‘AA+’ RATING; OUTLOOK STABLE

Gamco Investors Inc Et Al increased its stake in Textron Inc (TXT) by 2.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gamco Investors Inc Et Al bought 62,584 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.73% . The hedge fund held 2.47M shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $125.03 million, up from 2.41M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gamco Investors Inc Et Al who had been investing in Textron Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $45. About 1.29 million shares traded. Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) has declined 26.02% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.02% the S&P500. Some Historical TXT News: 09/05/2018 – CARBURES CRBE.MC – SIGNS A CONTRACT WITH TEXTRON TXT.N TO MANUFACTURE COMPOSITE PARTS FOR SPECIALIZED VEHICLES; 16/05/2018 – Bulgaria govt approves plan to buy fighter jets, armoured vehicles; 18/04/2018 – TEXTRON INC TXT.N : VERTICAL RESEARCH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $65; 18/04/2018 – TEXTRON 1Q REV. $3.30B, EST. $3.07B; 16/04/2018 – China tariffs on U.S. business jets no clear boost to rivals – aviation execs; 18/04/2018 – EMERSON TO BUY TOOLS & TEST EQUIPMENT FROM TEXTRON FOR $810M; 18/04/2018 – TEXTRON REAFFIMS 2018 FY EPS OUTLOOK OF $2.95 TO $3.15; 18/04/2018 – Textron 1Q Textron Aviation Revenue $1B, Up 4%; 18/04/2018 – EMERSON TO BUY TOOLS, TEST EQUIPMENT BUSINESS FROM TEXTRON TO; 09/03/2018 – B.F. ‘Bev’ Dolan Rode a Golf Car All the Way to the Top Job at Textron

Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management, which manages about $220.76 million and $224.89 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wisdomtree Europe Hedged Equit (HEDJ) by 5,987 shares to 39,916 shares, valued at $2.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Div App Etf (VIG) by 4,774 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14,716 shares, and has risen its stake in Powershares Qqq Trust.

Gamco Investors Inc Et Al, which manages about $13.11 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aes Corp Com (NYSE:AES) by 36,400 shares to 767,100 shares, valued at $13.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Baxter Intl Inc Com (NYSE:BAX) by 5,815 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 99,435 shares, and cut its stake in Biglari Holdings Inc.