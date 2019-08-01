Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management Has Lifted Stake in Cvs Health (CVS) by $679,672 as Valuation Declined; Qci Asset Management Stake in Ecolab (ECL) Decreased by $6.49 Million

Qci Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Ecolab Inc (ECL) by 36.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Qci Asset Management Inc sold 36,857 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% . The institutional investor held 65,069 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.49 million, down from 101,926 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Qci Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Ecolab Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $58.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $202.74. About 32,039 shares traded. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 43.34% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.34% the S&P500. Some Historical ECL News: 08/05/2018 – Ecolab Schedules Webcast of Industry Conference for May 15, 2018; 22/05/2018 – Ecolab’s New SMARTPOWER™ Program Provides Maximum Warewashing Efficiency for Restaurant Operators; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab 1Q EPS 84c; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab 1Q Adj EPS 91c; 03/05/2018 – Ecolab Annual Meeting Results Announced; 09/05/2018 – Ecolab Expanding Greensboro Campus to Include Life Sciences Cleanroom Manufacturing Facility; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab Raised Full Yr 2018 Adjusted Diluted EPS Forecast to $5.30 to $5.50 +13%-18%; 18/04/2018 – Ecolab Had Reported 4Q 2017 Net $565.9 Million, or $1.93/Share; 18/04/2018 – Ecolab Adopts Accounting Standard Related to Presentation of Components of Net Periodic Benefit Costs for Pension and Other Post-Retirement Benefits; 07/03/2018 – Ecolab Sells China Industrial Phosphonate Chem Component Business

Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 19.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management bought 12,824 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 80,096 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.32 million, up from 67,272 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $72.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $55.83. About 287,486 shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $1.68 million activity. LUDWIG EDWARD J bought $233,080 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) on Friday, March 1. AGUIRRE FERNANDO had bought 3,410 shares worth $198,769 on Friday, March 1. $531,800 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) shares were bought by BROWN C DAVID II. The insider MERLO LARRY J sold 166,368 shares worth $10.73M.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Quantbot Technologies Lp holds 76,395 shares or 0.39% of its portfolio. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Limited Co has invested 0.09% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Captrust Advsrs reported 158,574 shares. California-based Private Ocean Ltd Co has invested 0% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Moreover, Barnett & Commerce Inc has 2.29% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 74,504 shares. Rhenman Ptnrs Asset Mngmt Ab invested in 2.23% or 353,868 shares. Focused Llc stated it has 4.18% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). South State invested in 64,156 shares or 0.36% of the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv has 0.11% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Hap Trading Limited Liability Corp holds 1.76% or 365,762 shares. Kelly Lawrence W & Assoc Inc Ca holds 0.01% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) or 931 shares. Magellan Asset Management invested in 3,770 shares or 0% of the stock. 25,064 are held by Arrow Fin Corporation. Nomura Asset Company Ltd reported 446,131 shares. Moreover, Strategic Limited Co has 0.07% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 32 investors sold ECL shares while 326 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 286 raised stakes. 204.31 million shares or 2.94% less from 210.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Allsquare Wealth Ltd Liability Corp reported 76 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Evermay Wealth Management Ltd Company stated it has 1,664 shares. A D Beadell Inv Counsel owns 2,700 shares or 0.42% of their US portfolio. Baystate Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability invested in 0.01% or 425 shares. Tower Bridge Advsrs accumulated 5,295 shares or 0% of the stock. The Massachusetts-based Wellington Management Group Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0.32% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Iowa Commercial Bank has invested 1.01% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Guggenheim Cap Lc invested 0.06% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Pathstone Family Office Ltd stated it has 0% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Acadian Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Hedeker Wealth Ltd Com accumulated 16,160 shares or 1.91% of the stock. Citigroup reported 310,086 shares. Northcoast Asset Management Limited Liability Com stated it has 0.04% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). King Luther Cap Mgmt holds 1.34% or 992,563 shares in its portfolio. Cap Research Invsts reported 0.06% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL).

Since March 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $171,050 activity.

Qci Asset Management Inc, which manages about $2.52 billion and $1.02 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walt Disney Com (NYSE:DIS) by 2,900 shares to 170,510 shares, valued at $18.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc. Class C by 920 shares in the quarter, for a total of 24,726 shares, and has risen its stake in Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX).