Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management Has Lifted Its Position in Home Depot (HD) by $552,945; Hess (HES) Shareholder Impala Asset Management Has Upped Position

Impala Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Hess Corp (HES) by 31.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Impala Asset Management Llc bought 557,252 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.74% . The hedge fund held 2.34M shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $140.96 million, up from 1.78 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Impala Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Hess Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.69% or $1.71 during the last trading session, reaching $61.95. About 2.91 million shares traded. Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) has risen 0.25% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.25% the S&P500. Some Historical HES News: 25/04/2018 – Hess Corp 1Q Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $210M; 09/04/2018 – Hess Schedules Earnings Release Conference Call; 09/03/2018 – Fitch: Hess Outlook Reflects Material Reduction in Liquidity as Shr Repurchase Plan Is Implemented; 07/05/2018 – PolyOne Appoints Giuseppe Di Salvo as Vice President, Investor Relations; Justin M. Hess as Vice President, Corporate; 08/03/2018 – HESS CORP – NEWLY AUTHORIZED PROGRAM IS IN ADDITION TO $500 MLN SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM HESS ANNOUNCED IN LATE 2017; 26/04/2018 – Hess Acquires Interest in New Acreage Offshore Guyana; 08/03/2018 – Hess Corp $1 Billion Buyback in Addition to $500 Million Repurchase Plan Announced in Late 201; 27/03/2018 – HESS SEES COMPLETING SALE OF DENMARK ASSETS IN 2018; 26/04/2018 – HESS CORP – TO ACQUIRE A 15 PERCENT PARTICIPATING INTEREST IN KAIETEUR BLOCK, OFFSHORE GUYANA; 25/04/2018 – HESS CORP HES.N SAYS SALE PROCESS FOR DENMARK ASSETS IS ‘ONGOING’, DECLINES TO SAY MORE

Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management increased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 10.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management bought 2,895 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 30,304 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.82 million, up from 27,409 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $233.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $212.15. About 2.77M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 15/05/2018 – Home Depot Backs View of FY18 EPS Up About 28%; 08/03/2018 – BECERRA SAYS SETTLEMENT ALSO RESOLVES ALLEGATIONS THAT HOME DEPOT THREW OUT CUSTOMER RECORDS WITHOUT FIRST RENDERING PERSONAL INFORMATION UNREADABLE; 24/04/2018 – WSVN 7 News: #BREAKING: 2 officers shot, in critical condition at a Home Depot in Dallas; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot Sees FY18 Same-Store Sales Up 5%; 17/05/2018 – Rust-Oleum launches Varathane Classic interior wood care products exclusively at The Home Depot; 18/04/2018 – Home Depot is launching its biggest tech hiring spree ever to protect its lead over Amazon; 24/04/2018 – NBC 10 WJAR: #BREAKING: Two officers, one civilian shot at Home Depot in #Dallas; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot 1Q Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $3.98B; 04/05/2018 – The Home Depot Foundation Reaches Quarter-Billion-Dollar Commitment to Veteran-Related Causes; 25/04/2018 – NBC DFW: #BREAKING: One of two Dallas police officers critically wounded in Home Depot triple shooting has died, police conf…

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold HES shares while 128 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 247.57 million shares or 1.80% more from 243.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Archford Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0% or 127 shares. Piedmont Investment Advsrs holds 4,149 shares. Massachusetts-based Anchor Capital Limited has invested 0.32% in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES). Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0.02% in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES). Rafferty Asset Mgmt reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES). Dnb Asset As has invested 0% in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES). 10,000 are held by Beck Mack Oliver Ltd Liability Corp. Meyer Handelman owns 9,050 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund owns 49,522 shares. Artisan Prtn LP invested 0.14% in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES). Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt Communications Limited has invested 0.02% in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES). The Massachusetts-based Geode Capital Ltd Company has invested 0.06% in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES). The Connecticut-based Trexquant Limited Partnership has invested 0.1% in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES). Qci Asset Mgmt Incorporated accumulated 0% or 300 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs L P, a Texas-based fund reported 2.52 million shares.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 10 buys, and 8 sales for $2.70 million activity. $25,079 worth of Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) shares were bought by COLEMAN LEONARD S JR. On Wednesday, March 6 the insider Meyers Kevin Omar bought $25,079. MCMANUS DAVID also bought $25,079 worth of Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) shares. On Tuesday, February 12 the insider Turner Michael R sold $394,012. Goodell Timothy B. sold $296,156 worth of stock or 5,546 shares. 442 Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) shares with value of $25,079 were bought by HOLIDAY EDITH E.

Impala Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.53B and $1.92B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Star Bulk Carriers Corp by 195,676 shares to 3.63 million shares, valued at $23.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TCK) by 1.01M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13.65M shares, and cut its stake in Stanley Black & Decker Inc (NYSE:SWK).

