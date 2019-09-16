Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management Has Increased Fastenal Co (FAST) Stake By $1.02 Million; Portola Pharmaceuticals (PTLA) Has 1.35 Sentiment

Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc (PTLA) investors sentiment decreased to 1.35 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.69, from 2.04 in 2019Q1. The ratio has worsened, as 84 investment managers started new and increased equity positions, while 62 cut down and sold holdings in Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. The investment managers in our database now own: 62.39 million shares, up from 61.89 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment managers holding Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc in top ten equity positions decreased from 4 to 3 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 22 Reduced: 40 Increased: 59 New Position: 25.

Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management increased Fastenal Co (FAST) stake by 347.57% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management acquired 32,001 shares as Fastenal Co (FAST)’s stock declined 11.07%. The Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management holds 41,208 shares with $1.34 million value, up from 9,207 last quarter. Fastenal Co now has $19.29B valuation. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $33.64. About 3.82 million shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500.

The stock increased 0.72% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $30.68. About 1.20 million shares traded or 6.71% up from the average. Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (PTLA) has declined 24.87% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.87% the S&P500. Some Historical PTLA News: 03/05/2018 – U.S. FDA Approves Portola Pharmaceuticals’ Andexxa(R), First and Only Antidote for the Reversal of Factor Xa Inhibitors; 24/05/2018 – Portola Pharmaceuticals Receives $100 Million Milestone Payment from HealthCare Royalty Partners for FDA Approval of Andexxa®; 25/04/2018 – Portola Pharmaceuticals to Present New Interim Phase 2 Data for Cerdulatinib at the 2018 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting; 15/05/2018 – Brandywine Global Investment Mgmt Buys 1.2% Position in Portola; 24/05/2018 – PORTOLA PHARMACEUTICALS GETS $100M MILESTONE PAYMENT FROM; 23/03/2018 – CHMP ADOPTED NEGATIVE OPINION FOR DEXXIENCE (BETRIXABAN); 12/03/2018 – PORTOLA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – THE INTERIM RESULTS INCLUDED SAFETY DATA FROM 227 OF 228 ENROLLED PATIENTS; 09/05/2018 – Portola Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss $84.2M; 12/03/2018 – Portola Pharmaceuticals Appoints Biotech Legal Veteran John Moriarty as Executive Vice President and General Counsel; 07/05/2018 – PORTOLA PHARMACEUTICALS INC PTLA.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $64 FROM $58

Analysts await Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $-0.88 earnings per share, up 18.52% or $0.20 from last year’s $-1.08 per share. After $-0.92 actual earnings per share reported by Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.35% EPS growth.

Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for patients in the areas of thrombosis, other hematologic disorders, and inflammation. The company has market cap of $2.10 billion. The firm is developing Betrixaban, an oral once-daily inhibitor of Factor Xa that is in Phase III clinical stage for extended duration VTE prophylaxis in acute medically ill patients for 35 days of in-hospital and post-discharge use; Andexanet alfa, a recombinant protein, which is in Phase III and IV stages for reverse anticoagulant activity in patients treated with fXa inhibitor; and Cerdulatinib, an orally available dual kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical stage for hematologic, blood, cancers, and inflammatory disorders. It currently has negative earnings. It also develops Syk-selective inhibitors in pre-clinical stage for allergic conjunctivitis.

Fernwood Investment Management Llc holds 5.67% of its portfolio in Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for 381,911 shares. Cadian Capital Management Lp owns 4.09 million shares or 5.01% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Highland Capital Management Lp has 2.53% invested in the company for 1.59 million shares. The Quebec – Canada-based Sectoral Asset Management Inc has invested 2.34% in the stock. Harvey Capital Management Inc, a Florida-based fund reported 154,351 shares.

Since July 18, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $138,472 activity. On Thursday, July 18 the insider Ancius Michael J bought $33,264. Johnson Daniel L. also bought $76,218 worth of Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) shares.

Among 4 analysts covering Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Fastenal has $78 highest and $2900 lowest target. $31.25’s average target is -7.10% below currents $33.64 stock price. Fastenal had 10 analyst reports since April 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Tuesday, April 16 by Morgan Stanley. Buckingham Research maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Monday, April 8 report. The company was maintained on Friday, June 14 by Buckingham Research. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Friday, July 12 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, July 12 by Buckingham Research. Wells Fargo maintained Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) on Friday, July 12 with “Market Perform” rating. Raymond James maintained the stock with “Strong Buy” rating in Friday, April 12 report. On Friday, July 12 the stock rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Strong Buy”.

Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management decreased Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) stake by 7,378 shares to 37,007 valued at $7.32M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Berkshire Hathaway Class B (BRKB) stake by 1,669 shares and now owns 2,398 shares. Wal (NYSE:WMT) was reduced too.