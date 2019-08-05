Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management Has Decreased Its Apple (AAPL) Position; Rmb Capital Management Has Increased Its Proofpoint (PFPT) Stake

Rmb Capital Management Llc increased Proofpoint Inc (PFPT) stake by 51.56% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Rmb Capital Management Llc acquired 23,266 shares as Proofpoint Inc (PFPT)’s stock rose 2.33%. The Rmb Capital Management Llc holds 68,390 shares with $8.31M value, up from 45,124 last quarter. Proofpoint Inc now has $6.95B valuation. The stock decreased 2.40% or $3.05 during the last trading session, reaching $123.92. About 282,005 shares traded. Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) has risen 11.35% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.35% the S&P500. Some Historical PFPT News: 24/04/2018 – PROOFPOINT INC PFPT.O : MONNESS CRESPI HARDT RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $135 FROM $120; 26/04/2018 – Proofpoint 1Q Adj EPS 30c; 03/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings and Proofpoint; 26/04/2018 – Proofpoint Sees 2Q Loss $40.4M-Loss $37.3M; 12/03/2018 Proofpoint Enterprise Archive 4.0 Reduces Time and Cost with Enhanced eDiscovery Visualizations, Mobile Support, and User Inter; 26/04/2018 – Proofpoint Sees 2018 Rev $702M-$706M; 29/05/2018 – Proofpoint Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 20/03/2018 – Global Market Survey: 77% of Businesses Expect to Fall Victim to Email Fraud in the Next 12 Months; 26/04/2018 – Proofpoint Sees 2Q Rev $168M-$170M; 21/04/2018 – DJ Proofpoint Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PFPT)

Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management decreased Apple Inc (AAPL) stake by 17.54% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management sold 9,444 shares as Apple Inc (AAPL)’s stock rose 1.20%. The Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management holds 44,385 shares with $8.43 million value, down from 53,829 last quarter. Apple Inc now has $922.00B valuation. The stock decreased 2.12% or $4.41 during the last trading session, reaching $204.02. About 40.86M shares traded or 51.11% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 19/04/2018 – Apple celebrates Earth Day by debuting Daisy, the recycling robot; 05/03/2018 – Amazon’s Ring buy gives it the same number of acquisitions this year as Apple or Google:; 29/05/2018 – Apple Cider Vinegar Market Pegged to Witness Promising Growth Prospects Through 2026, As Apple & Apple-flavoured Products Witness Soaring Demand; 04/04/2018 – Mercury News: Apple poaches Google’s top AI executive to help Siri; 17/05/2018 – Japan Display aims to double automotive sales to cut Apple dependence -exec; 10/05/2018 – JPMorgan Adds Aptiv, Cuts Apple, Buys More Medtronic: 13F; 04/04/2018 – Apple Hires Google Executive to Catch Rivals in AI Race; 23/04/2018 – Apple sensor supplier AMS warns of second-quarter slowdown; 03/04/2018 – Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, Apple CEO Tim Cook, and former Google chief business officer Omid Kordestani were some of the first to offer their support; 10/05/2018 – Apple reportedly plans to offer new credit card with Goldman Sachs

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management increased Spdr Large Cap Etf (ONEK) stake by 23,832 shares to 36,019 valued at $1.20M in 2019Q1. It also upped Powershares Qqq Trust stake by 2,933 shares and now owns 8,918 shares. Berkshire Hathaway Class B (BRKB) was raised too.

Among 27 analysts covering Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), 17 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. Apple has $25000 highest and $140 lowest target. $215.41’s average target is 5.58% above currents $204.02 stock price. Apple had 78 analyst reports since February 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) rating on Thursday, March 14. Morgan Stanley has “Buy” rating and $197 target. As per Tuesday, March 19, the company rating was maintained by Goldman Sachs. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, June 20 by Cascend Securities. The stock of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, March 26 by Wells Fargo. The firm has “Buy” rating by BTIG Research given on Monday, March 25. The stock of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, February 26 by Robert W. Baird. The company was maintained on Thursday, April 25 by UBS. As per Thursday, March 14, the company rating was maintained by Macquarie Research. The rating was maintained by Goldman Sachs on Wednesday, July 17 with “Neutral”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 25 by Piper Jaffray.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $918,952 activity. Shares for $918,952 were sold by Lee Robert Darren on Thursday, February 7.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.39, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold PFPT shares while 77 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 50.53 million shares or 4.91% more from 48.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Geode Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Co reported 560,175 shares. Alkeon Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 758,462 shares or 0.46% of the stock. Thrivent For Lutherans stated it has 194,336 shares. The Ohio-based Keybank National Association Oh has invested 0% in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT). Renaissance Technologies Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.06% in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT). The Michigan-based Bluestein R H has invested 0.02% in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT). Glynn Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Co owns 180,276 shares for 4.05% of their portfolio. Cahill Fincl Advsr holds 1,690 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Waddell Reed Financial holds 1.24M shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 5,865 shares. Millrace Asset Group Incorporated has invested 0.45% in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT). Pathstone Family Office Ltd Llc reported 25 shares stake. 48,561 were accumulated by Falcon Point Capital Ltd Liability Com. Captrust stated it has 0% in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 10,800 shares.

Rmb Capital Management Llc decreased Bank New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) stake by 248,914 shares to 2,086 valued at $105,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Nuveen Amt Free Qlty Mun Inc (NEA) stake by 33,056 shares and now owns 15,585 shares. Civista Bancshares Inc was reduced too.