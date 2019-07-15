Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management Has Decreased By $1.78 Million Its Apple (AAPL) Stake; Sachem Head Capital Management LP Lowered Microsoft (MSFT) Position By $103.59 Million

Sachem Head Capital Management Lp decreased Microsoft Corp (MSFT) stake by 37.12% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Sachem Head Capital Management Lp sold 885,400 shares as Microsoft Corp (MSFT)’s stock rose 17.99%. The Sachem Head Capital Management Lp holds 1.50M shares with $176.86M value, down from 2.39M last quarter. Microsoft Corp now has $ valuation. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $138.9. About 18.94 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 16/04/2018 – DebtX To Sell $100 Million Portfolio In Ukraine; 29/03/2018 – Products getting higher priority include Microsoft 365 and Azure; 23/05/2018 – Oxfam International Selects Aware by Wiretap™ Governance, Compliance Solution for Workplace by Facebook Collaboration Environment; 04/04/2018 – Microsoft Will Spend $5 Billion on Internet of Things Development; 30/04/2018 – Lightspeed Venture Partners Says Microsoft Chairman John Thompson Joining as a Venture Partner; 26/04/2018 – MSFT: COMMERCIAL CLOUD SERVICE GROSS MARGIN TO IMPROVE IN FY19; 08/03/2018 – DATA#3 – SELECTED BY DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION AGENCY AS SOLE PROVIDER OF MICROSOFT LICENSING SOLUTIONS TO AUSTRALIAN GOVERNMENT; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft Diminishes Windows Role in Cloud-Focused Reorganization–Update; 04/04/2018 – Microsoft announces quarterly earnings release date; 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT LLC – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017

Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management decreased Apple Inc (AAPL) stake by 17.54% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management sold 9,444 shares as Apple Inc (AAPL)’s stock rose 12.19%. The Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management holds 44,385 shares with $8.43 million value, down from 53,829 last quarter. Apple Inc now has $935.40 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.77% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $203.3. About 17.60M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 02/05/2018 – Bloomberg Markets: Fed Holds The Line, Apple’s iPhone Growth; 16/03/2018 – Apple will have a March 27 event focused on education; 29/05/2018 – Apple has reportedly decided next year’s new iPhones will all use high-end screens; 14/03/2018 – FRENCH FINMIN SAYS WILL TAKE APPLE, GOOGLE TO COURT OVER ABUSIVE COMMERCIAL PRACTICES; 27/03/2018 – Apple eyes education market with new entry-level iPad; 23/05/2018 – Starbucks’s mobile payments system is so popular in the U.S., it has more users than Apple’s or Google’s. Via @ranimolla:; 10/05/2018 – AliveCor already sells portable EKG sensors, one that attaches to a smartphone and one that’s embedded in an Apple Watch band; 02/04/2018 – It’s time to bet against Apple, says technical trader; 27/03/2018 – Apple Pursues Google in Education With $299 IPad, New Software; 02/05/2018 – Vehicle Tracking Solutions® Releases Enhanced Silent Passenger® Apple iOS App

Among 14 analysts covering Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), 13 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 93% are positive. Microsoft had 22 analyst reports since January 31, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Nomura maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, January 31 report. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) earned “Buy” rating by Credit Suisse on Friday, March 22. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, April 25 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank on Thursday, April 25 with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy” on Wednesday, June 19. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Thursday, April 25 by Morgan Stanley. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of MSFT in report on Friday, April 12 with “Overweight” rating. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has “Underperform” rating given on Tuesday, June 25 by Jefferies. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Buy” on Thursday, February 21. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo on Friday, July 12.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity. Nadella Satya sold $28.35M worth of stock.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $1.21 earnings per share, up 7.08% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.13 per share. After $1.14 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.14% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Whittier holds 2.53% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 700,808 shares. Parkwood Llc invested in 104,995 shares. State Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Com has 2.35% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Cornerstone Invest Ptnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 46,300 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund holds 2.7% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 1.62M shares. Corda Inv Mngmt Ltd invested in 0.15% or 10,832 shares. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Llc stated it has 3.09% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Hirtle Callaghan & Co Limited Liability stated it has 0% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Fragasso reported 1.06% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). First Midwest Bank & Trust Trust Division owns 140,258 shares. Appleton Prns Ma holds 108,554 shares or 1.7% of its portfolio. Montag & Caldwell Lc holds 806,122 shares or 4.96% of its portfolio. Boston Advsr Limited Company holds 434,326 shares or 2.62% of its portfolio. Beese Fulmer Management Inc owns 127,551 shares or 2.97% of their US portfolio. Boyar Asset Mngmt Inc reported 77,424 shares.

Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management increased Spdr Large Cap Etf (ONEK) stake by 23,832 shares to 36,019 valued at $1.20 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Berkshire Hathaway Class B (BRKB) stake by 1,631 shares and now owns 4,067 shares. Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) was raised too.

Among 28 analysts covering Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), 17 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 10 Hold. Therefore 61% are positive. Apple had 72 analyst reports since January 30, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Tuesday, May 28. The company was maintained on Thursday, May 30 by Morgan Stanley. Bank of America maintained Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) on Wednesday, April 10 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, June 19 with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating by UBS given on Wednesday, March 13. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Nomura on Wednesday, January 30. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, March 21 report. As per Wednesday, January 30, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. As per Tuesday, March 12, the company rating was maintained by Wedbush. The stock of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, February 26 by Robert W. Baird.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $255,087 activity. $255,087 worth of stock was sold by LEVINSON ARTHUR D on Friday, February 1.