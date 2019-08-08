Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management Has Decreased Apple (AAPL) Position as Stock Rose; Washington Trust Company Has Trimmed Its Holding in Bk Of America (BAC) by $731,670

Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 17.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management sold 9,444 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 44,385 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.43M, down from 53,829 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $949.19B market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $2.04 during the last trading session, reaching $199.04. About 33.36M shares traded or 21.59% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 26/04/2018 – Black lawmakers will visit Silicon Valley next week to talk to Apple, Square, PayPal and others about workplace diversity; 14/03/2018 – Apple Rumors Feed: Former Apple Employees Reflect on Siris Squandered Lead Over Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant (Joe; 09/04/2018 – APPLE GLOBALLY POWERED BY 100% RENEWABLE ENERGY, UP FROM 96%; 01/05/2018 – Technalysis’ O’Donnell Says Big Misread in Apple Component Players (Video); 25/04/2018 – Samsung Sees Slow Demand for OLEDs Used for Apple’s iPhone X; 12/03/2018 – Apple purchased a service named Texture on Monday; 16/05/2018 – North Carolina lawmakers are preparing a bid for a new Apple campus, according to sources in real estate, law and the state government; 27/03/2018 – Apple reveals new $299 iPad at education-themed event; 27/04/2018 – Apple can climb over the peak for smartphones; 20/04/2018 – 9to5Mac: Report: Apple’s complaints about AT&T and Verizon may have led to DOJ eSIM investigation

Washington Trust Company decreased its stake in Bk Of America Corp (BAC) by 2.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Washington Trust Company sold 25,230 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 1.12M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.39M, down from 1.15M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Washington Trust Company who had been investing in Bk Of America Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $271.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.86% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $27.89. About 74.13M shares traded or 50.34% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 13/05/2018 – BAML RAISES HONG KONG 2018 GDP GROWTH OUTLOOK TO 4.0% FROM 3.5%; 14/05/2018 – Stryker Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 02/04/2018 – GOOSEHEAD INSURANCE INC SAYS J.P. MORGAN, BOFA MERRILL LYNCH, KEEFE, BRUYETTE & WOODS ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 01/05/2018 – Bank Of America: Eight in 10 Atlanta Entrepreneurs Foresee Long-Term Growth – Highest Since 2014 – Tuesday, May 1, 2018 9:00; 03/05/2018 – American Renal Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 11/05/2018 – Teladoc Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 11/05/2018 – Delta Air Lines Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 22/03/2018 – NASPERS – BANK OF AMERICA MERRILL LYNCH, CITIGROUP AND MORGAN STANLEY APPOINTED JOINT GLOBAL-COORDINATORS AND JOINT BOOK-RUNNERS TO MANAGE TRANSACTION; 14/05/2018 – Teleflex Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – ‘We want to get cash out of the system’ with mobile payments, Bank of America’s digital chief says

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bessemer Grp has 2.26M shares for 1.65% of their portfolio. Middleton & Ma holds 3.88% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 127,413 shares. 144,670 are owned by Schwerin Boyle Capital Mngmt. Davis R M reported 2.87% stake. F&V Cap Limited Liability invested 0.73% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). B Riley Wealth Mgmt has 2.21% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Excalibur Management accumulated 21,149 shares or 3.79% of the stock. West Coast Ltd Liability Com owns 73,447 shares. Richard Bernstein Advisors Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 161,760 shares. King Luther Management reported 2.91% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Natixis Advsr Lp holds 456,099 shares. Montag Caldwell Lc holds 359,056 shares. Origin Asset Management Llp, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 134,280 shares. Tctc Llc holds 118,218 shares. Cambridge Financial Gp Inc invested in 34,070 shares.

Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management, which manages about $220.76M and $224.89 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wisdomtree Europe Hedged Equit (HEDJ) by 5,987 shares to 39,916 shares, valued at $2.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 2,895 shares in the quarter, for a total of 30,304 shares, and has risen its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

Analysts await Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) to report earnings on October, 21. They expect $0.69 earnings per share, up 4.55% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BAC’s profit will be $6.72 billion for 10.11 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual earnings per share reported by Bank of America Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.76% negative EPS growth.

Washington Trust Company, which manages about $1.79 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 9,745 shares to 59,560 shares, valued at $2.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Blackrock Fund Advisors (GVI) by 6,580 shares in the quarter, for a total of 103,924 shares, and has risen its stake in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc (NYSE:MMC).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lowe Brockenbrough And invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Heritage Invsts Corporation stated it has 619,694 shares. Kentucky Retirement reported 392,726 shares stake. Perigon Wealth Management Ltd Liability holds 0.36% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 51,201 shares. Suntrust Banks stated it has 3.17 million shares. Rwc Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Partnership invested 1.34% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Pinnacle Advisory Grp Incorporated reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Signature Est And Invest Advsr has 8,685 shares. Hudson Bay Cap LP accumulated 441,038 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys owns 474,300 shares or 0.65% of their US portfolio. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi, a Germany-based fund reported 2.37 million shares. Segment Wealth Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 13,661 shares. Mount Vernon Associate Md, a Maryland-based fund reported 84,871 shares. Moreover, Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas has 0% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Beach Invest Counsel Pa invested in 0.96% or 307,635 shares.

