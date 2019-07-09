Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management Has Cut Position in Becton Dickinson (BDX) by $540,828 as Stock Declined; International Business Machs (IBM) Share Price Declined While Heritage Investors Management Lowered Its Stake by $814,134

Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson (BDX) by 46.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management sold 2,172 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.01% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2,476 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $618,000, down from 4,648 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management who had been investing in Becton Dickinson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $67.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $251.1. About 692,586 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has declined 0.78% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.21% the S&P500.

Heritage Investors Management Corp decreased its stake in International Business Machs (IBM) by 5.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heritage Investors Management Corp sold 5,774 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.27% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 106,228 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.99 million, down from 112,002 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp who had been investing in International Business Machs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $123.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.90% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $139.31. About 2.64 million shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has declined 6.86% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.29% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 24/03/2018 – Crown Prince Tours IBM Watson Health Center; 29/03/2018 – IBM Provides New GAAP and Operating Results for 2016 and 2017, Reflecting Reporting Change; 16/05/2018 – Qualtrics Announces Strategic Partnership with IBM; 08/05/2018 – CryptoCoin: ANZ & IBM Develop Blockchain Insurance Solution; 11/04/2018 – Bombora Named to List of Top SaaS Companies Following Customer, Staff and Revenue Growth; 02/04/2018 – Flashpoint Accelerates Channel and Strategic Partner Initiatives; Appoints Former IBM Executive Jeff Seifert as Global Channel; 15/05/2018 – Thycotic Announces IBM Security to OEM Privileged Identity Management Technology; 22/03/2018 – Trianz Wins IBM Excellence Award at Think 2018 for Managed Security Services; 24/05/2018 – MariaDB TX 3.0 Delivers First Enterprise Open Source Database to Beat Oracle, Microsoft and IBM; 17/04/2018 – IBM – REPORTED GAAP AND OPERATING (NON-GAAP) TAX RATES FOR THE FIRST QUARTER INCLUDE A $0.8 BILLION DISCRETE TAX BENEFIT

Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management, which manages about $220.76 million and $224.89 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 2,895 shares to 30,304 shares, valued at $5.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 12,824 shares in the quarter, for a total of 80,096 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Div App Etf (VIG).

Analysts await Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $3.08 earnings per share, up 5.84% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.91 per share. BDX’s profit will be $830.75 million for 20.38 P/E if the $3.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual earnings per share reported by Becton, Dickinson and Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 18.92% EPS growth.

Heritage Investors Management Corp, which manages about $1.74B and $1.68 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 3,143 shares to 34,427 shares, valued at $5.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IEFA) by 78,353 shares in the quarter, for a total of 169,953 shares, and has risen its stake in Anadarko Petroleum Corp (NYSE:APC).

