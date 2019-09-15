Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management Has Cut Its Ford Motor Co (F) Stake by $3.12 Million as Stock Value Declined; Olin (OLN) Holder Beaconlight Capital Has Increased Its Stake

Beaconlight Capital Llc increased its stake in Olin Corp (OLN) by 196.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beaconlight Capital Llc bought 620,418 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.97% . The hedge fund held 936,418 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.52M, up from 316,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beaconlight Capital Llc who had been investing in Olin Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.21B market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $18.83. About 3.85M shares traded or 53.24% up from the average. Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) has declined 30.43% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.43% the S&P500. Some Historical OLN News: 12/04/2018 – Olin Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 23/05/2018 – Olin at Vertical Research Partners Materials Conference Jun 14; 25/04/2018 – OLIN REPORTS NEW LEAD DIRECTOR; 23/04/2018 – Olin Presenting at UBS Mini Conference May 21; 07/05/2018 – Olin Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – King Street Capital Mgmt LLC Exits Position in Olin; 01/05/2018 – Olin Corp Backs 2018 Adjusted EBITDA $1.25B; 23/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Olin To ‘BB+’; Outlook Stable; Debt Rtgs Raised; 23/04/2018 – S&P REVISES OLIN CORP. TO RATING ‘BB+’ FROM ‘BB’; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 01/05/2018 – Olin Corp Announces a $500 M Shr Buyback Authorization

Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management decreased its stake in Ford Motor Co (F) by 84.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management sold 312,110 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.48% . The institutional investor held 57,327 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $586,000, down from 369,437 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management who had been investing in Ford Motor Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.70B market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $9.45. About 25.92M shares traded. Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) has declined 5.36% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.36% the S&P500. Some Historical F News: 12/04/2018 – Paice Reached Agreement to License All of Its Hybrid Vehicle Technology to Ford; 07/03/2018 – U.S. senators call new hearing on Takata auto air bag inflators; 25/04/2018 – FORD MOTOR CO SAYS ACCELERATED 2020 TARGETS ENABLED BY $11.5 BLN OF COST & EFFICIENCY OPPORTUNITIES ACROSS CO; 15/03/2018 – FORD SAYS ALSO PLANS TO LAUNCH THE NEW BRONCO AND YET-TO-BE-NAMED OFF-ROAD SMALL UTILITY; 11/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: FORD MOTOR WILL RESUME PRODUCTION OF F-150 PICKUPS ON FRIDAY, MAY 18 AT DEARBORN AND KANSAS CITY PLANTS; 09/04/2018 – STREETSCOOTER: FORD TRANSIT DEALERS TO SELL WORK, WORK L MODELS; 25/04/2018 – GENEVA – U.S. NON-PROLIFERATION ENVOY FORD SAYS U.S. IS NOT SEEKING TO REOPEN OR RENEGOTIATE THE JCPOA IRAN DEAL, BUT A SUPPLEMENTARY AGREEMENT; 06/03/2018 – Uber’s self-driving trucks haul cargo on Arizona highways; 10/03/2018 – Edmonton Jour: Ontario PC leadership convention ends without official result, though sources say Ford has won; 05/03/2018 – INTERVIEW-Ford calls for Brexit clarity to help it make UK investment decision

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.20, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 59 investors sold F shares while 240 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 272 raised stakes. 1.89 billion shares or 2.91% more from 1.83 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. S&T Savings Bank Pa has invested 0.82% in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Concorde Asset Management Ltd Com invested in 0.12% or 20,840 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan owns 60,000 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. 38,687 are owned by Hilltop Incorporated. Wade G W & holds 18,317 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Westchester Mgmt Inc stated it has 500 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Td Asset Mgmt stated it has 2.81M shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. James Investment Research has 0.06% invested in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Bogle Investment LP De reported 1% of its portfolio in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas accumulated 17.61M shares or 0% of the stock. Greenhaven Associate has 5.79% invested in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). 2.34 million are held by Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas. Massachusetts-based Rockland Tru Company has invested 0.02% in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Rathbone Brothers Public Limited stated it has 0% in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Mount Vernon Associates Incorporated Md holds 27,900 shares or 0.23% of its portfolio.

Since May 10, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $8.29 million activity. $95,950 worth of Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) was bought by LECHLEITER JOHN C. $100,038 worth of stock was bought by THORNTON JOHN L on Thursday, May 23.

Analysts await Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.29 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.29 per share. F’s profit will be $1.16 billion for 8.15 P/E if the $0.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.32 actual EPS reported by Ford Motor Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.38% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Moody’s cuts rating on Ford – Seeking Alpha” on September 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s Why Ford’s Defense Contractor Acquisition Is Brilliant – Yahoo Finance” published on August 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Ford Motor: Getting Ready To Sell – Seeking Alpha” on May 15, 2019. More interesting news about Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Better Buy: Ford Motor Company vs. BMW AG – Motley Fool” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “White House prepares F-16 sale to Taiwan – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.40, from 1.37 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 38 investors sold OLN shares while 80 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 145.07 million shares or 1.97% less from 147.98 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Utah Retirement holds 0.01% or 31,135 shares. Tortoise Management Limited Co invested in 0% or 87 shares. Citigroup Inc accumulated 0% or 138,183 shares. Legal And General Group Plc owns 240,928 shares. Maryland-based Price T Rowe Assocs Md has invested 0% in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN). Schneider Cap Mgmt reported 259,552 shares or 1.35% of all its holdings. Ing Groep Nv has 25,270 shares. Wellington Management Gru Llp stated it has 0% in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN). Piedmont Invest Inc, a North Carolina-based fund reported 15,908 shares. Moreover, Engines Advsr Lc has 0.01% invested in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN). 1.75 million are owned by Balyasny Asset Management Limited Liability. Lombard Odier Asset (Usa) holds 0.15% or 85,000 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And, New York-based fund reported 382,266 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) or 14,954 shares. Captrust Fincl Advsrs reported 2,354 shares.

Since May 8, 2019, it had 8 insider buys, and 0 sales for $716,852 activity. 2,000 shares valued at $33,374 were bought by Alderman Heidi S on Wednesday, August 21. $178,490 worth of stock was bought by BUNCH C ROBERT on Wednesday, August 7. On Friday, August 9 the insider VERMILLION TERESA M bought $4,077. Another trade for 15,000 shares valued at $234,882 was made by Sutton Scott McDougald on Friday, August 23. Shipp Earl L bought $4,479 worth of stock.

More notable recent Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Do Olin Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:OLN) Returns Compare To Its Industry? – Yahoo Finance” on August 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Olin Corporation’s (NYSE:OLN) 12% ROE Worse Than Average? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “The Olin (NYSE:OLN) Share Price Is Down 26% So Some Shareholders Are Getting Worried – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Dow downgraded to Sell equivalent at BofA Merrill – Seeking Alpha” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Olin (NYSE:OLN) Takes On Some Risk With Its Use Of Debt – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

Beaconlight Capital Llc, which manages about $170.27M and $382.84 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Stars Group Inc (Call) by 2.95 million shares to 118,600 shares, valued at $2.03M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dolby Laboratories Inc (Call) (NYSE:DLB) by 270,044 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 105,100 shares, and cut its stake in Agilent Technologies Inc (Call) (NYSE:A).