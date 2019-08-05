Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management Has Cut Becton Dickinson (BDX) Position as Share Price Rose; Primecap Management Company Raised Its Position in Wells Fargo & Co. (WFC) by $23.80 Million as Shares Rose

Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson (BDX) by 46.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management sold 2,172 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 2,476 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $618,000, down from 4,648 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management who had been investing in Becton Dickinson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $67.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.45% or $3.66 during the last trading session, reaching $248.69. About 1.17M shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 26/03/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® Barricor” Lithium Heparin Plasma Blood Collection Tubes for Invitro Diagnostic; 03/04/2018 – Transradial Access Market 2018 – Global Forecast 2022: Becton, Dickinson and Company (US) and Terumo Dominated the Market in 2017 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 19/04/2018 – BD Unveils Suite of Diagnostic Informatics and Automation Innovations; 14/05/2018 – CI Investments Adds Becton Dickinson, Cuts Oracle: 13F; 27/04/2018 – Becton Dickinson: John Groetelaars to Leave to Join Another Company; 22/03/2018 – FDA:BDX FINDS CHEMICAL INTERACTION MAY LEAD TO SKEWING RESULTS; 21/04/2018 – DJ Becton Dickinson and Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BDX); 19/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – BD TO DIVEST REMAINING INVESTMENT IN VYAIRE MEDICAL TO FUNDS MANAGED BY APAX PARTNERS; 15/05/2018 – POINT72 HONG KONG REDUCED BZUN, HTHT, GLW, BDX, D IN 1Q: 13F; 19/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – BD WILL RECEIVE $435 MLN IN CASH

Primecap Management Company increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co. (WFC) by 1.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Primecap Management Company bought 495,907 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 45.96M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.22B, up from 45.47 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Primecap Management Company who had been investing in Wells Fargo & Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $209.67B market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $47.44. About 20.16 million shares traded or 5.81% up from the average. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in Waste Management; 20/04/2018 – FinSrvcsMinority: Waters Statement on Regulators’ Enforcement Action Against Wells Fargo; 15/05/2018 – FED NOMINEE CLARIDA SAYS ACTIVITIES OF WELLS FARGO ARE EGREGIOUS AND UNACCEPTABLE; 30/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO CFO SAYS IT WILL BE HARD TO MEANINGFULLY GROW NET INTEREST INCOME THIS YEAR BECAUSE OF RUN-OFF PORTFOLIOS, ASSET CAP; 09/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Improperly Kept a Pension Fund’s Fee Rebates; 08/05/2018 – AGCO Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – TriMas at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 16/04/2018 – Fitch: Wells Fargo Earnings Reflect Broad-Based Declines; 13/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO & CO WFC.N HAS NO PLANS TO STOP LENDING TO GUNMAKERS, SAYS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 24/04/2018 – Wells Fargo investors back leaders despite protests

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.53 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold WFC shares while 621 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 455 raised stakes. 3.29 billion shares or 3.51% less from 3.41 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Primecap Management Company, which manages about $87.86 billion and $135.88 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 127,500 shares to 989,925 shares, valued at $100.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 2.83 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20.12M shares, and cut its stake in Nvidia Corp. (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold BDX shares while 354 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 349 raised stakes. 227.64 million shares or 0.62% more from 226.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) to report earnings on August, 6 before the open. They expect $3.05 earnings per share, up 4.81% or $0.14 from last year’s $2.91 per share. BDX’s profit will be $822.69M for 20.38 P/E if the $3.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual earnings per share reported by Becton, Dickinson and Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.76% EPS growth.

Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management, which manages about $220.76 million and $224.89M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 12,824 shares to 80,096 shares, valued at $4.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) by 6,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,200 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Large Cap Etf (ONEK).