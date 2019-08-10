Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management Has Boosted Its Stake in Home Depot (HD) by $552,945; Check Point Software Tech Lt (CHKP) Shareholder Sirios Capital Management LP Boosted Its Holding

Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management increased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 10.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management bought 2,895 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 30,304 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.82 million, up from 27,409 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $231.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $210.02. About 2.63 million shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 17/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC HD.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $1.03/SHR

Sirios Capital Management LP increased its stake in Check Point Software Tech Lt (CHKP) by 211.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sirios Capital Management LP bought 112,990 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.65% . The hedge fund held 166,475 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.06 million, up from 53,485 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sirios Capital Management LP who had been investing in Check Point Software Tech Lt for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $111.04. About 619,282 shares traded. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) has declined 1.40% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CHKP News: 25/04/2018 – CHECK POINT SOFTWARE 1Q REV. $452M, EST. $452.1M; 23/05/2018 – CISCO SAYS IT SUSPECTS RUSSIAN GOV’T BEHIND HACKING CAMPAIGN AND WARNS IT MAY BE PLANNING ANOTHER ATTACK ON UKRAINE; 14/03/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for America First Multifamily Investors, Harmonic, Check Point Software Techno; 04/05/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING — Finjan Files Patent Infringement Complaint Against Check Point USA and Check Point Israel; 23/05/2018 – Ukraine cyber police aware of possible new threat -police chief; 15/05/2018 – Check Point Software Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 21/03/2018 – Pierre-Paul Allard, EVP of Worldwide Sales at Check Point Software Technologies, Recognized as 2018 CRN® Channel Chief

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ontario – Canada-based Td Asset Mgmt Inc has invested 0.52% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Hilton Mngmt has 0.09% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 3,472 shares. Andra Ap stated it has 31,100 shares. Fcg Advsr Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.07% or 1,146 shares. Comml Bank Of Nova Scotia has 287,984 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. Broderick Brian C stated it has 30,002 shares or 2.06% of all its holdings. Inverness Counsel Limited Com Ny reported 128,829 shares stake. Tradewinds Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation, Washington-based fund reported 6,638 shares. Moreover, Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Corporation has 0.03% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Joel Isaacson Ltd owns 9,160 shares. Whalerock Point Prtnrs Ltd Liability has 10,268 shares. Lenox Wealth Mngmt Inc reported 4,099 shares stake. Green Valley Invsts Limited Liability Company has 512,290 shares. Todd Asset Limited Liability Company invested in 1.08% or 199,818 shares. Founders Cap Limited Co invested 2.95% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

