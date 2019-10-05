Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management Decreased Its Position in Microsoft (MSFT) by $325,717; United Technologies (UTX) Shareholder Country Club Trust Company Has Lowered Stake

Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 9.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management sold 2,449 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 23,980 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.21 million, down from 26,429 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.35% or $1.84 during the last trading session, reaching $138.12. About 23.84M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 07/05/2018 – MSFT: DJI is teaming up with Microsoft for new Azure solutions #msbuild; 16/05/2018 – Microsoft is reportedly planning a new Surface to rival the iPad; 26/03/2018 – Vology Recognized for Deep Technical Expertise on 2018 CRN Tech Elite 250; 10/04/2018 – lteris Named Finalist in Fast Company’s World Changing Ideas Awards; 11/04/2018 – HotLink Offers Sneak Peek of First Fine-Grained Cybersecurity Solution for Backup and Disaster Recovery Systems at RSA Conference USA; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT EXPECTS 4Q CLOUD GROSS MARGIN FLAT COMPARED TO 3Q; 20/03/2018 – Wiwynn® Debuts High Density NVMe JBOF with Intel® SSD “Ruler” Form Factor Based on Microsoft’s Project Olympus; 16/05/2018 – Terrestrial Energy Names McMaster University Research Chair in Nuclear Safety Analysis John Luxat to Advisory Board; 21/05/2018 – Ayehu Wins 2018 TiE Award; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft doesn’t have any “targeting business that is at large” on its platforms, CEO Satya Nadella said

Country Club Trust Company decreased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 5.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Country Club Trust Company sold 2,950 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 51,623 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.72M, down from 54,573 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Country Club Trust Company who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $114.29B market cap company. The stock increased 1.52% or $2 during the last trading session, reaching $133.21. About 1.82 million shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 24/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-United Tech expects to meet rising Airbus production schedule; 08/03/2018 – Pratt & Whitney Supports India Aviation Skill Development with Newly Certified GTF Engine Courses at Hyderabad Training Center; 22/05/2018 – UTX CEO SEES ABOUT $1.2B IN NEGATIVE ENGINE MARGIN IN 2018; 09/05/2018 – RadioResource: UTC Asks Energy Regulator to Meet with FCC on Spectrum Policies; 14/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates United Technologies’ Proposed Sr. Unsecured Notes; 22/05/2018 – UTX CEO SEES MORE RESTRUCTURING AT COMPANY THIS YR TO CUT COSTS; 23/05/2018 – United Technologies Plans $15 Billion Five-Year U.S. Investment; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP – RAISES SALES AND ADJUSTED EPS OUTLOOK FOR 2018; 04/05/2018 – United Technologies Statement on Third Point; 12/04/2018 – RadioResource: UTC Requests Federal Funding for Communications R&D

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 45 investors sold UTX shares while 537 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 463 raised stakes. 667.41 million shares or 0.19% less from 668.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Welch Grp, Alabama-based fund reported 209,307 shares. Norman Fields Gottscho Cap Ltd Com invested in 0.27% or 4,200 shares. Mengis owns 1,658 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. New York State Teachers Retirement has 1.17M shares. Mendel Money Mngmt invested 3.33% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Aperio Gru Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.23% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Paloma Com holds 21,655 shares. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al owns 48,200 shares. Camelot Portfolios Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.28% or 5,190 shares in its portfolio. Webster Bancshares N A has invested 0.99% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Commonwealth Bank & Trust Of holds 0.11% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) or 85,118 shares. Mason Street Advisors owns 115,682 shares. Stanley holds 0.55% or 17,592 shares in its portfolio. 1St Source National Bank & Trust holds 0.2% or 18,554 shares in its portfolio. Ally stated it has 35,000 shares.

Analysts await United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.01 EPS, up 4.15% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.93 per share. UTX’s profit will be $1.72B for 16.57 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual EPS reported by United Technologies Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.64% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “4 Top Industrial Stocks to Watch in September – Motley Fool” on September 05, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Profit if Industrial Stocks Drop on the Manufacturing Slowdown – Investorplace.com” published on September 10, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Pershing Square Holdings – United Technologies Corporation – Seeking Alpha” on September 27, 2019. More interesting news about United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Norfolk Southern elects Claude Mongeau to board of directors – Atlanta Business Chronicle – Atlanta Business Chronicle” published on September 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Daniel Loeb’s Top 5 Holdings as of the 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

Country Club Trust Company, which manages about $870.40M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS) by 11,613 shares to 76,132 shares, valued at $7.86 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IWM) by 5,170 shares in the quarter, for a total of 29,099 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Whitehall Fds Inc (VYM).

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Microsoft Is a Retiree’s Dream Stock – Nasdaq” on September 14, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “MSFT Continues Buyback Frenzy – Nasdaq” published on September 19, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “8 Entertainment Stocks to Brighten Up Life – Investorplace.com” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Microsoft (MSFT) stock seen as strong buy ahead of second-quarter numbers – Nasdaq” published on January 26, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Microsoft’s 2 Biggest Announcements on Wednesday – The Motley Fool” with publication date: October 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 60,186 are held by Cohen Lawrence B. City invested 2.06% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Roundview Cap Ltd Liability stated it has 3.06% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Glynn Management Limited Liability accumulated 12,280 shares. Wedgewood Investors Pa has 19,532 shares for 3.75% of their portfolio. Aravt Glob Ltd Liability Corp holds 4.54% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 217,000 shares. West Oak Cap Limited Liability Corp invested 0.85% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). First Interstate Natl Bank holds 3.29% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 110,858 shares. Adage Cap Ptnrs Grp Ltd Liability Com invested in 3.12% or 9.34M shares. Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company invested 0.22% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Trillium Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company owns 3.02% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 467,742 shares. 11,767 were reported by Thomas White Ltd. Jw Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 2.99% or 41,500 shares. Moreover, Norman Fields Gottscho Management has 0.2% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 3,000 shares. Exane Derivatives stated it has 0% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.