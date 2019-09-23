Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management Cut Verizon Communications (VZ) Holding by $897,351 as Market Value Declined; Cummins (CMI) Shareholder Gyroscope Capital Management Group Has Decreased Holding by $817,622 as Shares Declined

Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc decreased its stake in Cummins Inc (CMI) by 9.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc sold 4,838 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.89% . The institutional investor held 48,606 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.22M, down from 53,444 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc who had been investing in Cummins Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.69B market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $162.78. About 663,299 shares traded. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has risen 19.52% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.52% the S&P500. Some Historical CMI News: 01/05/2018 – Cummins In Process of Finalizing Details of Product Campaign; 17/04/2018 – GE Gas-Engine Unit Is Said to Draw Interest From Cummins, CVC; 01/05/2018 – CUMMINS SEES FY REV. +10% TO +14%; 25/04/2018 – Black Cactus Global appoints Dr. Ramesh Para as Chief Executive Officer; 24/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from KPIT Cummins Infosystems for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA 4Q NET INCOME 1.61B RUPEES, EST. 1.71B; 24/04/2018 – LOUDSPRING OYJ – LOUDSPRING PORTFOLIO COMPANY ENERSIZE SIGNS REVENUE SHARING AGREEMENT WITH BEIJING FOTON CUMMINS; 16/04/2018 – PBF LOGISTICS LP – CUMMINS TERMINAL ASSETS INCLUDE EAST AND WEST TERMINALS CONSISTING OF TWO TRUCK LOADING FACILITIES WITH NINE LOADING BAYS; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA LTD CUMM.NS – CO IS POSITIVE ON MEDIUM TO LONG TERM OUTLOOK FOR DOMESTIC SALES AS UNDERLYING DEMAND CONDITIONS REMAIN POSITIVE; 22/03/2018 – Oracle Recognizes HR Pioneers in Annual Awards

Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management decreased its stake in Verizon Communications (VZ) by 45.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management sold 15,743 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 18,973 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.08 million, down from 34,716 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management who had been investing in Verizon Communications for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $249.61B market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $60.35. About 5.39 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 05/03/2018 – Moody’s Sees Tax Law Boosting Verizon’s Operating Cash Flow by About $4 Billion; 10/04/2018 – Fractus Files Patent Infringement Suit Against Telecom Giants AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile and SprintFractus Files Patent; 02/05/2018 – Verizon’s Oath is ‘doubling down’ on Amazon’s cloud; 15/05/2018 – Verizon customers could be getting 5G by the end of the year, says Verizon CEO Lowell McAdam; 24/04/2018 – Verizon 1Q Total Fios Rev Growth 1.9%; 20/04/2018 – SmugMug Acquires Verizon-owned Flickr — MarketWatch; 11/05/2018 – Verizon to speak at MoffettNathanson conference May 14; 07/03/2018 – Alkaline Water Co. Adds Another Top 75 Retailer; 06/03/2018 – Indonesia says it blocks services on blogging site Tumblr over pornography; 24/04/2018 – Verizon 1Q Wireless Retail Postpaid Churn 1.04%

Analysts await Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 1.64% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.22 per share. VZ’s profit will be $5.13 billion for 12.17 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.23 actual earnings per share reported by Verizon Communications Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.81% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 50 investors sold VZ shares while 575 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 0.05% less from 2.61 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gemmer Asset Management Limited Liability Company invested in 0.12% or 7,901 shares. Paragon Cap Management Limited Liability holds 0.14% or 5,300 shares in its portfolio. Lbmc Investment Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 11,446 shares. United Asset Strategies has invested 1.3% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Tctc Holdg Lc accumulated 0.1% or 30,452 shares. Arvest Bancshares Trust Division invested in 358,223 shares or 1.4% of the stock. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd owns 5,675 shares. Crow Point Prtnrs invested 5.52% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). 67,429 are held by Cadence Retail Bank Na. Arcadia Investment Mngmt Mi owns 4,100 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Great Lakes Advsr Limited stated it has 0.06% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Beck Mack Oliver Limited Liability Com holds 0.75% or 371,544 shares in its portfolio. Edgewood Mngmt Limited Company holds 0% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) or 16,035 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Llc owns 54,025 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Mitchell Cap Mgmt holds 15,698 shares or 0.3% of its portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.26, from 1.44 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 38 investors sold CMI shares while 271 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 125.27 million shares or 1.13% more from 123.87 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Alethea Cap Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.39% or 3,500 shares. Sei Co holds 0.04% or 77,278 shares. Beese Fulmer Investment Management has invested 1.09% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Adams Asset Advsr Limited Liability Corporation invested in 39,569 shares. Mirae Asset Global Invs Ltd invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Lord Abbett And Ltd Liability Corporation holds 1.19 million shares. First Eagle Inv Mngmt Ltd owns 2.51M shares or 1.07% of their US portfolio. Rowland & Company Invest Counsel Adv invested 0% of its portfolio in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Trust Of Vermont has 3,051 shares. Pittenger Anderson has 150 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Llc stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Aull And Monroe Mgmt Corp owns 13,160 shares. Waddell Reed Financial invested 0% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board invested in 11,035 shares. First Western Capital Management holds 4.13% or 1,814 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $3.84 EPS, down 5.19% or $0.21 from last year’s $4.05 per share. CMI’s profit will be $605.91 million for 10.60 P/E if the $3.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.27 actual EPS reported by Cummins Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.07% negative EPS growth.

Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc, which manages about $127.73M and $265.26M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 3,072 shares to 8,572 shares, valued at $1.22 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 16,446 shares in the quarter, for a total of 19,246 shares, and has risen its stake in Jefferies Finl Group Inc.