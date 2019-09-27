Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management Cut By $1.40 Million Its Lowes Companies (LOW) Holding; Napco Security Technologies (NSSC) Shorts Increased By 10.72%

Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management decreased Lowes Companies (LOW) stake by 75.76% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management sold 13,995 shares as Lowes Companies (LOW)’s stock declined 8.40%. The Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management holds 4,477 shares with $452,000 value, down from 18,472 last quarter. Lowes Companies now has $85.45B valuation. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $110.72. About 3.96M shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 2.14% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 01/05/2018 – LOWE: AUSTRALIA HAS A LOT RESTING ON CHINA MANAGING ITS DEBT; 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE: NO STRONG CASE FOR NEAR-TERM POLICY ADJUSTMENT; 25/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH CORP – TRANSITION TO A. O. SMITH BRAND AT LOWE’S WILL TAKE PLACE BEGINNING IN AUGUST; 11/04/2018 – RBA Gov Lowe: Next Aussie Rate Increase Might Come as a Shock After 7 Years; 23/05/2018 – LOWE’S COMPANIES INC -; 06/03/2018 – LOWE: INFLATION GLOBALLY WILL GRADUALLY PICK UP; 12/03/2018 – LCI INDUSTRIES REPORTS RETIREMENT OF LOWE FROM BOARD; 22/05/2018 – J.C. Penney’s Ellison ‘To Pursue Another Opportunity With Lowe’s Cos.’; 26/03/2018 – LOWE’S SAYS FORMED COMMITTEE TO LEAD CEO SEARCH; COMMITTEE CHAIRED BY DAVID BATCHELDER, DIRECTOR RECOMMENDED BY ACTIVIST INVESTOR D.E. SHAW; 26/03/2018 – Lowe’s Announces CEO Succession Plan

Napco Security Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSSC) had an increase of 10.72% in short interest. NSSC’s SI was 1.17M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 10.72% from 1.06 million shares previously. With 205,500 avg volume, 6 days are for Napco Security Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSSC)’s short sellers to cover NSSC’s short positions. The SI to Napco Security Technologies Inc’s float is 10.17%. The stock decreased 4.53% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $25.06. About 284,951 shares traded or 35.03% up from the average. Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) has risen 87.38% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 87.38% the S&P500. Some Historical NSSC News: 07/05/2018 – Napco Security Systems 3Q Rev $22.2M; 26/03/2018 NAPCO Security Technologies Announces Additional Large Purchase Order From Pepperdine University; 19/04/2018 – DJ NAPCO Security Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NSSC); 07/05/2018 – Napco Security Systems 3Q EPS 10c; 15/05/2018 – Ranger Investment Mgmt Buys Into Napco Security Technologies; 07/05/2018 – Napco Security Systems 3Q Net $1.83M

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.17 million activity. The insider Ellison Marvin R bought 10,000 shares worth $950,538. WARDELL LISA W had bought 250 shares worth $23,725. 2,030 shares valued at $200,342 were bought by Frieson Donald on Wednesday, June 19.

Analysts await Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $1.36 earnings per share, up 30.77% or $0.32 from last year’s $1.04 per share. LOW’s profit will be $1.05 billion for 20.35 P/E if the $1.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.15 actual earnings per share reported by Lowe's Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.74% negative EPS growth.

Among 7 analysts covering Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 86% are positive. Lowe’s Companies has $13700 highest and $9500 lowest target. $122.63’s average target is 10.76% above currents $110.72 stock price. Lowe’s Companies had 17 analyst reports since April 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Monday, September 16 by Wedbush. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Hold” rating and $105 target in Monday, June 24 report. The company was maintained on Monday, April 15 by Morgan Stanley. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, August 22. The stock has “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Friday, September 13. As per Monday, April 1, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. The stock of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, August 22 by UBS. The stock of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) earned “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Thursday, August 22. As per Monday, September 16, the company rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 1 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 57 investors sold LOW shares while 432 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 341 raised stakes. 565.48 million shares or 2.26% less from 578.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Citizens Bancshares stated it has 0.32% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Rmb Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Co reported 135,974 shares or 0.35% of all its holdings. Eagle Glob Advsr Ltd Company invested in 2,365 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Community Tru Inv holds 1.43% or 115,080 shares. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Mngmt Llc reported 21,102 shares. Charles Schwab Mngmt holds 0.22% or 3.56 million shares. Moreover, Tokio Marine Asset Mngmt Ltd has 0.04% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Veritable Limited Partnership owns 38,938 shares. Rwc Asset Management Llp holds 0.36% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 81,000 shares. Schwartz Inv Counsel Incorporated accumulated 570,850 shares. Amp Investors Ltd invested in 0.27% or 494,462 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt stated it has 484,261 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Hsbc Public Ltd stated it has 729,443 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Adage Prtn Gp Ltd Liability Company invested 0.24% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). 1,994 are owned by Camelot Portfolios Limited Liability Company.

Among 2 analysts covering NAPCO Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. NAPCO Security Technologies has $36 highest and $3300 lowest target. $34.50’s average target is 37.67% above currents $25.06 stock price. NAPCO Security Technologies had 6 analyst reports since March 30, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Canaccord Genuity maintained it with “Buy” rating and $3300 target in Wednesday, September 4 report. Imperial Capital initiated Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) on Friday, June 21 with “Buy” rating.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.71 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.68, from 2.39 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 10 investors sold Napco Security Technologies, Inc. shares while 25 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 7.72 million shares or 7.78% more from 7.17 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wasatch Advisors accumulated 486,854 shares. Lord Abbett & Limited Liability Company holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) for 507,189 shares. 81,800 are held by North Star Management. State Street Corp owns 220,828 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Ny State Common Retirement Fund reported 32,576 shares stake. 9,000 are held by New England Private Wealth Advsrs Llc. Sigma Planning Corp reported 0.01% stake. Teton Inc has 156,600 shares for 0.45% of their portfolio. Bogle Investment Mgmt L P De holds 19,878 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Westwood Management Il reported 30,000 shares. Raffles Assoc Lp reported 3.89% of its portfolio in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC). Envestnet Asset Management stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC). 4,376 are owned by Jpmorgan Chase & Com. Ameritas Investment Ptnrs holds 1,045 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Raymond James Inc reported 14,700 shares stake.

Napco Security Technologies, Inc. manufactures and sells security products and software worldwide. The company has market cap of $463.05 million. The firm offers access control systems, door security products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications. It has a 38.09 P/E ratio. The Company’s access control systems include various types of identification readers, control panels, PC computers, and electronically activated door-locking devices; and door locking devices comprise microprocessor electronic door locks with push button, card readers and bio-metric operation, door alarms, mechanical door locks, and simple dead bolt locks.