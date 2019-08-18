Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management Continues to Hold Stake in Home Depot (HD); Srs Investment Management Lowered Holding in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by $225.38 Million

Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management increased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 10.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management bought 2,895 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 30,304 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.82 million, up from 27,409 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $224.07B market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $1.86 during the last trading session, reaching $203.65. About 3.79 million shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 15/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Dow snaps 8-day winning streak; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot: Slow Start to Spring Selling Season; 02/04/2018 – HOME DEPOT REPORTS NOMINATION OF LINNARTZ FOR ELECTION TO BOARD; 30/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Retailers that are expanding offer ‘experiences’; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot 1Q Average Ticket Rose 5.8%; 24/04/2018 – WISH-TV: #BREAKING: Two police officers and a civilian have been shot at a Home Depot home-improvement store in north Dallas…; 24/04/2018 – 2 Dallas Police Officers and a Security Guard Shot Outside Home Depot; 22/05/2018 – Home Depot Presenting at Royal Bank of Canada Conference May 30; 21/03/2018 – The Associated Press: BREAKING: Texas congressman tells TV station KXAN that Austin suspect bought bomb-making equipment at a; 18/04/2018 – Home Depot Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Srs Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 63.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Srs Investment Management Llc sold 2.03 million shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The hedge fund held 1.18M shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $130.84 million, down from 3.21M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Srs Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $243.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $135.2. About 6.25M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 03/04/2018 – FOX FOXA.O PROPOSES FORMING NEW COMPANY CONTAINING SKY NEWS AS A POTENTIAL REMEDY FOR UK REGULATOR’S OBJECTIONS TO SKY SKYB.L TAKEOVER; 14/03/2018 – The Walt Disney Company Announces Strategic Reorganization; 10/04/2018 – WPLG Local 10 News: Disney-Pixar’s new Toy Story 4 is coming to theaters in 2019!; 23/05/2018 – CMCSA, FOX, DIS: Comcast is in the advanced stages of preparing all-cash bid for Fox assets; 16/05/2018 – Lachlan Murdoch to Lead ‘New’ Fox If Disney Deal Closes; 12/04/2018 – Disney Required to Make Offer for All of Sky If Fox Deal Proceeds; 03/04/2018 – Disney offers to buy Sky News in effort to calm fears on Murdoch’s UK power; 29/05/2018 – Main Street: Disney Reportedly Gathering Cash for Twenty-First Century Fox Bid; 30/05/2018 – 21ST CENTURY FOX SETS JULY 10 MEETING FOR VOTE ON DISNEY MERGER; 08/05/2018 – Disney CEO Bob Iger: Confident deal with Fox will close

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Disney’s Perpetual Growth Machine – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “3 Reasons Disney’s Upcoming Film Schedule Is Good News For Investors – Benzinga” published on July 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “‘Endgame’ highest-grossing film ever – Seeking Alpha” on July 21, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Stable Tone Prevails After Monday Rout As Disney Earnings Loom After Close – Benzinga” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Credit Suisse Upgrades Disney, Sees String Of Catalysts Ahead – Benzinga” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Srs Investment Management Llc, which manages about $3.65B and $4.44B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) by 2.04 million shares to 6.92M shares, valued at $227.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Avis Budget Group Inc (NASDAQ:CAR) by 4.19M shares in the quarter, for a total of 16.19 million shares, and has risen its stake in Advance Auto Parts Inc (NYSE:AAP).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Credit Suisse Ag holds 2.69 million shares. Jcic Asset Management Incorporated has invested 0.01% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Segall Bryant & Hamill Limited Liability Co accumulated 0.34% or 197,609 shares. Miller Investment Management LP invested in 0.1% or 3,523 shares. Arvest State Bank Tru Division holds 1.38% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 180,147 shares. Godsey And Gibb Associate reported 2.33% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Legacy Private Tru Co owns 50,506 shares. Haverford Trust Comm holds 944,307 shares. Beck Mack & Oliver Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.06% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 14,682 shares. Farmers State Bank reported 16,527 shares. Brinker Cap Incorporated invested in 102,119 shares or 0.43% of the stock. Modera Wealth Ltd Liability Co invested 0.07% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). 15,778 were accumulated by Jfs Wealth Advsrs Limited Com. Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership reported 14,004 shares. Regents Of The University Of California reported 6,000 shares stake.

More notable recent The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “UBS Stays Bullish On Home Depot After Meeting With Management – Benzinga” on July 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Home Depot: I See Further Upside – Seeking Alpha” published on May 15, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Home Depot Pros And Cons – Seeking Alpha” on February 21, 2019. More interesting news about The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “HD Stock Worth Building Something With – Nasdaq” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Home Depot Analyst Says Renovation Cycle May Be ‘Petering Out’ – Benzinga” with publication date: May 21, 2019.