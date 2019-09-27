Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Upped Its Msc Indl Direct (MSM) Holding by $1.88 Million as Share Value Declined; Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management Cut Its Stake in Manchester Utd Plc (MANU) by $333,540 as Market Value Declined

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its stake in Msc Indl Direct Inc (MSM) by 128.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought 25,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.68% . The institutional investor held 45,200 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.36 million, up from 19,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt who had been investing in Msc Indl Direct Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.94B market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $71.37. About 122,262 shares traded. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) has declined 14.38% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.38% the S&P500. Some Historical MSM News: 09/04/2018 – MSC INDUSTRIAL DIRECT CO INC MSM.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $103 FROM $102; 05/04/2018 – MSC Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 10/04/2018 – MSC 2Q EPS EX TCJA BENEFIT $1.04, MAY NOT COMPARE WITH EST; 23/05/2018 – MSC Industrial Supply Co. Recognizes Norton; 01/05/2018 – MSC INDUSTRIAL SUPPLY BUYS ALL INTEGRATED SOLUTIONS; 23/04/2018 – DJ MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc Cla, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MSM); 10/04/2018 – MSC Industrial 2Q Adj EPS $1.04; 09/03/2018 MSC Industrial Supply Co. To Webcast Review Of 2018 Fiscal Second Quarter Results; 01/05/2018 – MSC Industrial Supply Co. Acquires All Integrated Solutions; 11/04/2018 – MSC INDUSTRIAL DIRECT CO INC MSM.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $104 FROM $103

Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Manchester Utd Plc (MANU) by 10.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management Llc sold 18,530 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.94% . The institutional investor held 159,755 shares of the services-misc. amusement & recreation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.89 million, down from 178,285 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Manchester Utd Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $16.45. About 77,749 shares traded or 26.71% up from the average. Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU) has declined 12.82% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MANU News: 17/05/2018 – MANU SEES FY ADJ EBITDA GBP175M TO GBP185M, EST. GBP184.5M; 07/05/2018 – NTT Communications Expands Global IP Network with New Point-of-Presence in Manchester, United Kingdom; 05/05/2018 – Arab News: #BREAKING: #ManchesterUnited says former manager #AlexFerguson has undergone emergency surgery for brain hemorrhage; 19/05/2018 – Soccer-Chelsea beat Manchester Utd 1-0 to win FA Cup; 22/03/2018 – Soccer-lbrahimovic set to leave Manchester Utd for LA Galaxy -reports; 06/04/2018 – Arab News: BREAKING: Paul Pogba’s agent asked Manchester City if they would be interested in signing the restless Manchester U; 13/03/2018 Soccer-United crash out after Sevilla’s Ben Yedder strikes twice; 09/05/2018 – Independent.ie: BREAKING: Sir Alex Ferguson ‘no longer needs intensive care and will continue rehabilitation as an inpatient’

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt, which manages about $815.79M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) by 20,400 shares to 27,762 shares, valued at $3.62 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Juniper Networks Inc (NYSE:JNPR) by 49,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,062 shares, and cut its stake in Public Svc Enterprise Group Inc (NYSE:PEG).

More notable recent MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Earnings Scheduled For April 10, 2019 – Benzinga” on April 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Introducing MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM), The Stock That Dropped 22% In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” published on May 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “A Close Look At MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc.â€™s (NYSE:MSM) 25% ROCE – Yahoo Finance” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “10 Mid-Cap Dividend Stocks to Buy Now – Investorplace.com” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is ASOS (LON:ASC) A Risky Investment? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.42, from 1.33 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 26 investors sold MSM shares while 100 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 40.83 million shares or 1.40% less from 41.41 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Raymond James Na stated it has 6,910 shares. Chicago Equity Prtnrs Ltd Com owns 14,230 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. The California-based Shelton Cap has invested 0.01% in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM). Qci Asset Mngmt Incorporated New York owns 10 shares. Dupont Cap Corp accumulated 0.02% or 9,542 shares. Buffington Mohr Mcneal reported 5,825 shares. Ing Groep Nv has invested 0.01% in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM). Riverhead stated it has 0.01% in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM). Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 138,371 shares. Lord Abbett Lc invested in 0.19% or 801,565 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan stated it has 0.01% in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM). Bahl And Gaynor invested in 0.03% or 45,893 shares. Guggenheim Cap Limited Company reported 11,792 shares stake. Apg Asset Management Nv holds 0.02% of its portfolio in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) for 153,800 shares. Quantbot Technologies Ltd Partnership owns 0.05% invested in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) for 7,200 shares.