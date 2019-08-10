Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Upped Holding in Archer (ADM) as Share Price Declined; Utah Retirement Systems Has Lifted Its Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Position by $915,037

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its stake in Archer (ADM) by 578.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought 28,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.78% . The institutional investor held 33,663 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.45 million, up from 4,963 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt who had been investing in Archer for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.87B market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $38.36. About 3.62 million shares traded. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) has declined 13.24% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ADM News: 01/05/2018 – Archer Daniels Midland Sees Improving Market Conditions for Many Businesses; 23/03/2018 – Feed and Grain: Bunge’s Argentine Plants Behind ADM Bid; 01/05/2018 – ADM SEES GOOD FARMER SELLING IN BRAZIL IN 1Q, FIRST PART OF 2Q; 27/04/2018 – BULGARIAN AGRICULTURE MINISTRY COMMENTS ON ADM ON WEBSITE; 19/03/2018 – ARCHER DANIELS MIDLAND CO – KRISTY FOLKWEIN HAS BEEN APPOINTED SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF INFORMATION OFFICER; 17/04/2018 – EU mergers and takeovers (April 17); 07/05/2018 – Alicorp Announces the Approval by the Board of Directors of the Potential Acquisition of Fino and ADM-SAO in Bolivia; 01/05/2018 – ADM EXPECTS ELEVATION MARGINS TO REMAIN ROBUST THROUGH THE YEAR; 23/03/2018 – ADM BOARD NOMINATES AECOM CHAIRMAN & CEO MICHAEL S. BURKE TO BO; 01/05/2018 – Archer Daniels Midland 1Q EPS 70c

Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 1.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Utah Retirement Systems bought 6,583 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 507,313 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $70.92M, up from 500,730 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Utah Retirement Systems who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $346.40B market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $132.04. About 4.59M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 20/03/2018 – JOHNSON & JOHNSON SAYS JOSEPH WOLK PROMOTED TO CFO; 23/03/2018 – A Late Johnson & Johnson Heiress’ Manhattan Town House Complete With a Nightclub; 09/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: J&J says average prices paid for its drugs declined; feds will use false claims to crack down on opioid abuse; 10/04/2018 – Biotech group Genmab aims to own bigger share of new drug pipeline; 11/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Announces Contact Lens Innovation With ACUVUE OASYS With Transitions Light Intelligent Technology; 16/03/2018 – J&J – ACCEPTANCE PERIOD FOR OFFER WILL END ON JUNE 15, 2018; 26/04/2018 – J&J REPORTS DIV BOOST OF 7.1% TO 90C/SHR, EST. 88C; 16/03/2018 – JOHNSON & JOHNSON: BINDING OFFER FROM PLATINUM EQUITY TO BUY; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Consumer, Inc.- COACH® Self-Adhering Sports Wrap (size: 3in); 26/04/2018 – V-WAVE LTD – CO’S EXISTING INVESTORS, JOHNSON & JOHNSON INNOVATION (JJDC INC.) ,EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES ALSO PARTICIPATED IN FUNDING ROUND

Utah Retirement Systems, which manages about $5.05 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Contl Hldgs Inc (NYSE:UAL) by 25,255 shares to 20,314 shares, valued at $1.62 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 25,158 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 780,305 shares, and cut its stake in Qiagen Nv.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. American National Ins Tx holds 204,650 shares or 1.5% of its portfolio. Bangor Bank holds 23,121 shares. Provident Inv Management accumulated 0.08% or 3,697 shares. Shapiro Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Com holds 0% or 3,950 shares in its portfolio. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp stated it has 2.35% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Signaturefd Ltd has invested 0.49% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Randolph accumulated 150,619 shares. Grimes And Company Inc stated it has 57,865 shares. Smart Portfolios Limited Liability Co reported 1,198 shares. Putnam Fl reported 57,172 shares. National Bank & Trust Of America Corp De holds 38.60 million shares. Hourglass Capital Limited Liability Com stated it has 0.82% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Pillar Pacific Capital Management Ltd holds 51,299 shares or 0.83% of its portfolio. Towercrest Capital, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 5,495 shares. Benjamin F Edwards And Company holds 97,316 shares.

Since April 29, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.58 million activity. LUCIANO JUAN R had bought 23,657 shares worth $1.00 million on Monday, April 29.

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt, which manages about $759.77 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 57,500 shares to 239,738 shares, valued at $7.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Duke Energy Corp New (NYSE:DUK) by 7,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,270 shares, and cut its stake in Suntrust Bks Inc (NYSE:STI).