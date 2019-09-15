Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Trimmed Its Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) Stake; Sei Investments Company Has Increased Mettler Toledo International (MTD) Position By $861,136

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt decreased Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) stake by 42.86% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt sold 6,991 shares as Colgate Palmolive Co (CL)’s stock rose 0.63%. The Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 9,319 shares with $668,000 value, down from 16,310 last quarter. Colgate Palmolive Co now has $60.67 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.19% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $70.71. About 4.46M shares traded or 36.86% up from the average. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 7.94% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 29/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 12; 27/04/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE – EXCLUDING SOME CHARGES, PLANNING FOR YR OF INCREASED OPER CASH FLOW AND LOW-DOUBLE-DIGIT EPS GROWTH; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive 1Q Pricing Flat; 04/05/2018 – COLGATE NAMES HENNING JAKOBSEN AS CFO-DENNIS HICKEY AS VICE; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Sees Mid-Single-Digit Net Sales Increase in 2018; 07/03/2018 – COLGATE RAISES QTRLY DIVIDEND TO 42C/SHR VS 40C; 25/05/2018 – Hartford HLS Cuts Colgate-Palmolive; 04/05/2018 – Colgate Appoints Henning Jakobsen as Chief Fincl Officer and Dennis Hickey as Vice Chmn; 23/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Aims for 100 % Recyclability of Plastics in Packaging Across All Its Pdt Categories by 2025; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE INDIA 4Q ONE-TIME LOSS 116.5M RUPEES

Sei Investments Company increased Mettler Toledo International (MTD) stake by 10.5% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Sei Investments Company acquired 1,006 shares as Mettler Toledo International (MTD)’s stock rose 2.38%. The Sei Investments Company holds 10,587 shares with $9.06M value, up from 9,581 last quarter. Mettler Toledo International now has $17.55 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.18% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $713. About 127,372 shares traded. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) has risen 30.07% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.07% the S&P500. Some Historical MTD News: 09/05/2018 – Mettler-Toledo Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 02/04/2018 – METTLER-TOLEDO INTERNATIONAL INC MTD.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $595 FROM $580; 14/05/2018 – Mettler-Toledo at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 15/03/2018 Orangetheory Fitness Announces Mike Mettler As Senior Vice President Of Domestic Franchise Development; 03/05/2018 – Mettler-Toledo 1Q Adj EPS $3.74; 08/05/2018 – REG-Mettler-Toledo International Inc. Announces Webcast of Presentation at Bank of America Merrill Lynch Health Care Conference; 08/05/2018 – Mettler-Toledo at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – Mettler-Toledo 1Q EPS $3.58; 10/04/2018 – Mettler-Toledo at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 15/05/2018 – REG-Mettler-Toledo International Inc. Announces Webcast of Presentation at UBS Global Healthcare Conference

Among 8 analysts covering Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Colgate-Palmolive has $8200 highest and $6800 lowest target. $75.63’s average target is 6.96% above currents $70.71 stock price. Colgate-Palmolive had 14 analyst reports since March 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Monday, July 15 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”. UBS maintained the shares of CL in report on Friday, March 29 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, June 11 by Argus Research. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup given on Tuesday, August 20. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Tuesday, March 19 report. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Monday, July 29 by Wells Fargo. Deutsche Bank maintained Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) on Friday, July 12 with “Hold” rating. The rating was maintained by Macquarie Research on Monday, April 29 with “Neutral”. As per Monday, July 29, the company rating was maintained by UBS. As per Tuesday, June 18, the company rating was maintained by Wells Fargo.

Analysts await Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.71 earnings per share, down 1.39% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.72 per share. CL’s profit will be $609.19 million for 24.90 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual earnings per share reported by Colgate-Palmolive Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.39% negative EPS growth.

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) stake by 9,100 shares to 117,694 valued at $9.02 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Merck & Co Inc New (NYSE:MRK) stake by 5,100 shares and now owns 51,543 shares. Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.03, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 42 investors sold CL shares while 402 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 317 raised stakes. 625.21 million shares or 0.43% more from 622.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Calamos Advsrs Limited Liability Company reported 146,707 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Ltd Liability Partnership Ma owns 586,057 shares or 0.61% of their US portfolio. Retirement System Of Alabama stated it has 0.26% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Cohen Capital Management has 0.33% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). 1,419 are owned by Alphamark Limited Liability. Parsons Capital Mngmt Ri invested in 0.12% or 15,874 shares. Oakworth Capital owns 1,937 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Rathbone Brothers Public Limited holds 193,067 shares. Tompkins Finance has 0.05% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 3,815 shares. Wilkins Counsel accumulated 63,500 shares. Fil Limited reported 0.82% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Fincl Bank Of America Corp De has invested 0.1% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Schroder Investment Management Grp reported 0.11% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Pictet & Cie (Europe) Sa, a Luxembourg-based fund reported 151,236 shares. Gulf Natl Bank (Uk) Ltd, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 195,080 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 20 investors sold MTD shares while 140 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 167 raised stakes. 23.17 million shares or 1.86% more from 22.75 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Northern Corporation has 0.07% invested in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD). Suntrust Banks Incorporated has 1,272 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 1,218 are held by Wolverine Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability. 1,419 were accumulated by Aurora Investment Counsel. Cambridge Inv Advsr has 910 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Ibm Retirement Fund reported 380 shares. Headinvest Ltd stated it has 1,065 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems has 0.05% invested in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD). Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability Com invested in 2,244 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Sei Invests accumulated 10,587 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Corp reported 5,647 shares. Burney has invested 0.42% in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD). Ajo Ltd Partnership holds 93,359 shares or 0.41% of its portfolio. Martin Currie Ltd owns 45,497 shares. Eventide Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc invested in 68,900 shares or 1.76% of the stock.

Sei Investments Company decreased Target Corp (NYSE:TGT) stake by 46,695 shares to 252,705 valued at $21.89M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Devon Energy Corp New (NYSE:DVN) stake by 78,957 shares and now owns 77,162 shares. Nvr Inc (NYSE:NVR) was reduced too.