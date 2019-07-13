Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Raised Its Holding in Celanese Del (CE) by $558,600; Frontfour Capital Group Trimmed Its Marriott Vacations Wrldwde C (VAC) Position by $11.04 Million; Share Price Rose

Frontfour Capital Group Llc decreased its stake in Marriott Vacations Wrldwde C (VAC) by 40.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Frontfour Capital Group Llc sold 118,673 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.13% with the market. The hedge fund held 170,901 shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.98M, down from 289,574 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Frontfour Capital Group Llc who had been investing in Marriott Vacations Wrldwde C for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.14% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $98.43. About 180,186 shares traded. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC) has declined 17.02% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.45% the S&P500. Some Historical VAC News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corpor, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VAC); 01/05/2018 – CHICAGO MARRIOTT SUITES O’HARE OFFERS A “SUITE SUMMER WEEKEND GETAWAY”; 19/04/2018 – ECI Development Announces Plan to Debut the Marriott Hotels Brand in Belize with a 203-Key Oceanfront Property; 16/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Marriott Vacations in the lead to clinch merger with ILG; 20/03/2018 – lnterval International Affiliates Marriott Vacation Club’s First Resort in Indonesia; 03/05/2018 – Boyd & Blair Potato Vodka Named to Full-Service Beverage Programs for Marriott Hotels; 09/04/2018 – Scarlett Hotel Group Acquires Third Marriott, the 113-Room Fairfield Inn & Suites Downtown Omaha; 17/04/2018 – St. Croix Source: Marriott Ownership Resorts (St.Thomas), Inc., Plaintiff, vs. James R. Davis and The Frenchman’s Cove; 30/04/2018 – Marriott Vacations to Acquire ILG in Deal Valued at $4.7 Billion; 16/04/2018 – Seattle Marriott Redmond Unveils M SPACE

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its stake in Celanese Corp Del (CE) by 102.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought 5,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.41% with the market. The institutional investor held 11,243 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.11 million, up from 5,543 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt who had been investing in Celanese Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.55B market cap company. The stock increased 1.59% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $107.01. About 625,654 shares traded. Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) has declined 6.47% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.90% the S&P500. Some Historical CE News: 19/03/2018 – Celanese and Blackstone Joint Venture Called Off Following European Opposition; 23/04/2018 – Celanese to Demonstrate the Art of Material Selection at Chinaplas 2018, Asia’s Largest Plastics Trade Show; 21/03/2018 – EU mergers and takeovers (March 21); 03/04/2018 – Celanese to Hold First Quarter Earnings Conference Call on April 17, 2018; 09/03/2018 Celanese Announces Acetyl Intermediates Price Increase; 01/05/2018 – Celanese Expects Adjusted EPS to Increase to About $11 by 2020; 26/03/2018 – Celanese Announces Charges on Engineered Materials Product Shipments; 19/03/2018 – Celanese, Rhodia Acetow: European Commission Required Excessive Divestitures That Would Have Undermined Benefits; 30/04/2018 – Celanese Extends Exclusive Acetyls R&D Technology Agreement with SWRDICI; 16/04/2018 – Celanese 1Q Adj EPS $2.79

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.16, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 29 investors sold CE shares while 175 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 117.23 million shares or 6.74% less from 125.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rhumbline Advisers owns 231,672 shares. Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0.02% in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE). 2.19M were accumulated by Artisan Lp. State Street accumulated 6.04 million shares. Prudential Fincl Inc invested in 124,496 shares. Raymond James Financial Services Advsrs holds 0% or 11,931 shares in its portfolio. Muhlenkamp And Incorporated holds 4.61% or 98,761 shares. Palisade Asset Management Ltd Com reported 4,603 shares stake. Ny State Teachers Retirement Systems stated it has 127,042 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Cornerstone Inc holds 0% or 375 shares. State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 230,704 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Adage Cap Prtn Ltd Limited Liability Company has 435,400 shares. Shamrock Asset Management Limited Liability Company stated it has 382 shares. Pggm Invests stated it has 0.15% in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE). Guardian Tru holds 0% or 484 shares.

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt, which manages about $759.77 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sanmina Corp (NASDAQ:SANM) by 16,400 shares to 80,400 shares, valued at $2.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Suntrust Bks Inc (NYSE:STI) by 14,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,171 shares, and cut its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

More notable recent Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Merck, Coca-Cola and other top CEOs join NYSEâ€™s new council to advance corporate diversity – Yahoo Finance” on June 25, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Celanese to Hold Second Quarter Earnings Conference Call on July 23, 2019 – Business Wire” published on July 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Celanese Corporation’s (NYSE:CE) 2.5% Dividend Yield Looks Pretty Interesting – Yahoo Finance” on June 06, 2019. More interesting news about Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE): Time For A Financial Health Check – Yahoo Finance” published on June 21, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Celanese Corporation’s (NYSE:CE) 35% ROE Better Than Average? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 26 investors sold VAC shares while 89 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 36.93 million shares or 3.50% less from 38.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commonwealth Bancorporation Of stated it has 1,900 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bahl Gaynor stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC). 2.44M are held by Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership. Ionic Capital Mngmt Llc has 0.26% invested in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC) for 18,060 shares. Pitcairn holds 3,228 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn accumulated 65,175 shares. Allsquare Wealth Management Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC) for 471 shares. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership holds 65,908 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Engineers Gate Manager Lp has invested 0.06% in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC). Mutual Of America Management Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 93,767 shares. Sg Americas Ltd Company owns 12,530 shares. Argent Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 6,917 shares. Fdx Advisors Inc reported 2,318 shares stake. Cwm Lc holds 285 shares. Opus Cap Grp Limited Company owns 13,558 shares or 0.34% of their US portfolio.

More notable recent Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. (VAC) CEO Stephen Weisz on Q3 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on November 08, 2018, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Marriott Vacations Worldwide Honored as Gold Stevie Award Winner at the 2019 American Business Awards – PRNewswire” published on June 12, 2019, Fool.com published: “The Hitch in Marriott Vacations’ Acquisition of ILG – The Motley Fool” on May 17, 2018. More interesting news about Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC) were released by: Marketwatch.com and their article: “Donâ€™t overlook mid-cap stocks â€” they beat large-caps by a mile in the long run – MarketWatch” published on January 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stockholders of Marriott Vacations Worldwide and ILG approve merger – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 29, 2018.